Bernie Sanders Goes After Pete Buttigieg's Backing From Wealthy Donors

“So Pete, we look forward to you ― I know you’re an energetic guy and a competitive guy ― to see if you can take on Joe on that issue,” he quipped. “This is why three people own more wealth than the bottom half.”

In November, Forbes counted 40 billionaires who have donated to Buttigieg and 44 to Biden. Sanders alone has refused to accept contributions from billionaires, going as far as to return a $470 check from Marta Thoma Hall, a Sanders supporter married to a billionaire.

“Are you on the side of a working class of this country, which has been battered for the last 45 years? Are you willing to take on the greed and corruption of the billionaire class and the 1%, or will you continue to stand with the big-money interests. That is what this campaign is about,” Sanders said.

At the event Friday, there was a bit of a disconnect between the senator’s fiery remarks and the banners of the event’s corporate sponsors on the wall ― Comcast, Bank of America, Dominion Resources and others. The opening speaker also asked people to appreciate the good work of these “corporate citizens.”

