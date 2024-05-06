PoliticsBernie SandersU.S. Senate

Sen. Bernie Sanders Will Run For Reelection

The 82-year-old Vermont independent is seeking a fourth term in the Senate.
Igor Bobic
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced on Monday his intention to seek reelection to a fourth term in the Senate, citing the threats to democracy at home and abroad.

The 82-year-old independent senator made the announcement in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter:

In the video, Sanders hit on familiar themes he has championed during his time in office, including doing more to address wealth inequality, climate change, health care, and abortion rights. He also called the 2024 presidential election “the most consequential election in our lifetimes.”

“Will the United States continue to even function as a democracy, or will we move to an authoritarian form of government?” Sanders asked.

Sanders currently serves as chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, where he has been focused on bringing down the cost of prescription drugs and expanding government support for seniors.

A member of the Senate Democratic leadership team, the progressive senator has also been focused on Israel’s war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, advocating for conditioning U.S. aid to Israel unless it changes its military tactics.

“Israel had the absolute right to defend itself against this terror attack, but it did not and does not have the right to go to war against the entire Palestinian people which is exactly what it is doing,” Sanders said.

Sanders would be 89 years old by the time he completes another term. In 2019, during his run for president, he revealed he had a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized. He’s since served in the Senate with no public health issues.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot