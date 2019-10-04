Bernie Sanders Suffered Heart Attack, Doctors Confirm

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has been released from a Las Vegas hospital three days after a heart attack, his doctors revealed in a statement through his presidential campaign Friday.

The Democratic presidential candidate was first admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. His campaign hadn’t disclosed any information on Sanders’ specific condition at that time, noting only that he “experienced some chest discomfort” and underwent an emergency heart procedure to have two stents inserted to relieve a blocked artery.

The doctors who treated Sanders confirmed in their Friday statement that the senator suffered a myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack.

Sanders posted a video with his wife two hours after his release was announced, thanking his supporters for their support and “warm wishes.”

“I’m feeling so much better,” he said from Las Vegas.

Hello everybody! We’re in Las Vegas. I’m feeling so much better.



Thank you for all of the love and warm wishes that you sent me.



See you soon on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/nk3wWIAuE7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 5, 2019

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center for the excellent care that they provided,” he said in a statement. “After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

Video shows Sanders walking on his own out of the hospital while waving at cameras and cheering before getting into an SUV.

JUST IN: A waving Bernie Sanders leaves a Las Vegas hospital after a heart procedure earlier in the week.



The Sanders campaign says the Vermont senator is expected to appear at the upcoming Democratic debate. https://t.co/rvjmv7rJKl pic.twitter.com/jQp5KEbErM — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2019

“After presenting to an outside facility with chest pain, Sen. Sanders was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,” Drs. Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj said at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

“The Senator was stable upon arrival and taken immediately to the cardiac catheterization laboratory, at which time two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery in a timely fashion,” the physicians said. “All other arteries were normal.”

Sanders is expected to attend the Democratic presidential debate in Ohio on Oct. 15.

This article has been updated with a statement and video from Sanders.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said Sanders was hospitalized Wednesday. He went into the hospital Tuesday night.