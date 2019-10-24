Bernie Sanders Rips Republicans 'Who Are Not Liars' For Bowing To Trump

You have a lot of Republicans in the Senate and the House ... who are not liars, they’re not racists, they’re not sexist, they’re not homophobes. And yet they have been intimidated and frightened by this president. And with very few exceptions, they don’t have the guts to stand up and tell the truth about what’s going on. I hope that in this process some of these Republicans understand that the future of this country is more important than just Donald Trump.