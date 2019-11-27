Bernie Sanders Channels Lizzo To 'Slow Jam The News' With Jimmy Fallon

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) policies got a seductive twist on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

The Democratic presidential candidate slow-jammed his campaign’s main points with host Jimmy Fallon ― and ended by channeling singer Lizzo’s sleeper hit “Good As Hell.”

“We can no longer tolerate three people owning more wealth than the bottom half of America,” Sanders said at one point. “I have the experience to fight for that bottom half and to create an economy that works for all of us, not just those on top.”

To which Fallon had this sultry reply: “Aww yeah. Bernie Sanders is looking out for your bottom half. He knows it’s been neglected for too long. Now he wants to pay it some extra special attention.”

