Bernie Sanders Guessing Prices Of Fancy Sneakers Is Priceless

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) might know what America needs in his run for the presidency. But he falls way short in knowing what high-end sneakers cost.

Sanders tried to guess the resale prices of collector kicks on Thursday’s “Desus & Mero.” The Showtime talk hosts showed the progressive candidate several pairs, including Kanye West “Yeezy” and Travis Scott models.

Sanders’ sticker shock is something both sides of the aisle could agree on.

“This is a status thing?” he asks incredulously.

Yep, Bernie, it is.

