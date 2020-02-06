Bernie Sanders Declares Victory In Iowa

MANCHESTER, N.H. ― Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) declared victory in the Iowa caucuses Thursday, even as the Democratic Party in the state was still rolling out the final results.

“A margin of 6,000 votes is pretty decisive,” Sanders told reporters in a press conference in New Hampshire, which is set to hold its primary on Tuesday.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has also been declaring himself victorious in Iowa ― doing so on the night of the caucuses, before any results had come out.

Sanders conceded that he and Buttigieg both had a good showing there, and that ultimately, they will end up with approximately the same number of national delegates toward the nomination.

“This difference, no matter who inches ahead in the end, is meaningless, because we are both likely to receive the same number of national delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee,” he said.

On Thursday, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called for a recanvass of the votes in Iowa ― essentially an audit of the reporting forms, rather than a full recount ― in light of all the problems there.

Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020

“All I can say is what I just said,” Bernie replied when asked about Perez’s tweet. “We won an eight-person election by some 6,000 votes. That is not going to be changed.”

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.