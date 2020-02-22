Bernie Sanders Scores Decisive Win At 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucuses

LAS VEGAS ― Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the projected winner of Nevada’s Democratic caucuses, holding a dominant lead over his closest rivals and cementing his front-runner status in the Democratic primary. Sanders’ latest win, and the fractured field of candidates, puts him in position to open up a potentially decisive lead in 10 days, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday.

Nevada, the third state to vote in the Democratic primary and the most diverse state yet to weigh in, has delivered the clearest victory of the primary cycle to date. Iowa is still grappling with recounts, and despite narrowly winning the New Hampshire primary, Sanders went into the Nevada contest behind former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the delegate count.

But on Saturday, Sanders confirmed what polling has suggested for months. Not only did the senator have a double-digit lead in state polls going into the caucuses, he has long had a strong base of support among Latino voters, especially those in the working class. Latinos make up roughly 30% of the population in Nevada and made up around 19% of Democratic voters in the 2016 election cycle.

Since Sanders jumped into the race, he has polled more favorably with Latino voters than the rest of the Democratic presidential field — and it’s a base his campaign has specifically organized around with the slogan “Unidos con Bernie.”

Two prominent Latino immigrant rights groups, Mijente and Make the Road Action, endorsed Sanders and helped organize on the ground in Nevada. His campaign held a Spanish language town hall, with the help of surrogate and progressive icon Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in the state, and organized a soccer tournament at a Las Vegas high school to mobilize Latino voters.

Last week, Sanders faced a potential setback in Nevada when the Culinary Workers Union, one of the more powerful unions in the state, criticized his “Medicare for All” proposal.

The union posted flyers in hotel and casino employee areas, warning that Sanders’ plans for health care could strip the union of its own health care program, according to The Nevada Independent. The union ultimately did not endorse any candidate for president, though it mentioned its strong ties to former Vice President Joe Biden. (Biden benefited from the formal support of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which also operates its own multi-employer health insurance plan and trotted out its members to speak out against Medicare for All in a digital video.)

But on caucus day, Sanders showed that the political positions of the union’s leaders didn’t necessarily match those of its members.