The Best 2020 Jewelry Trends For Under $50

Designers started showing 2020 jewelry trends back in the fall of 2019, during the spring/summer runway shows for this year. Now that the cold winds of January are whipping around us (unless you live in the Southern Hemisphere), it’s time to find out which of those trends are rolling and which got left in the dust.

The answer is in the stars — Hollywood stars, that is. In the two earliest awards shows of the season, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, celebs paraded down the red carpet sporting what will undoubtedly become the defining jewelry looks of the year.

First, let’s talk about ears. They were seriously blinged out on the spring/summer 2020 runways and continue to be so on the red carpet. What’s hot: ear cuffs, as modeled by Cynthia Erivo at the Globes and SAGs. This year, we’ll also see more examples of the single statement-making dangly earring of the type worn by Christina Applegate at the SAGs. And hoops, which were huge last year (literally and metaphorically) are even bigger (literally and metaphorically) in 2020 ― see Sofia Vergara’s collarbone-grazing pair at the Globes.

Moving down to the neck: Chokers inspired by the Victorian Era (and ’90s nostalgia) are still going strong, with Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and Greta Gerwig wearing them to the Globes. Danai Gurira’s SAG bling was actually a twofer of trends: a choker and pops of vivid color, which were a favorite theme on the runways of Stella McCartney, Moschino, Anna Sui and Ferragamo.

More trends abounded ― thick Chanel chain necklaces, including a lariat, on Margot Robbie at the SAG Awards; a chunky chain bracelet on Tiffany Haddish and pearl earrings on Zoë Kravitz at the Globes.

And these are just the tip of the iceberg on the jewelry trends we’ll be seeing this year. Read on for a breakdown of the statement pieces and daily essentials you’re going to want in your jewelry box.

Bonus: None of them costs more than $50. Because whoever said “luxury don’t come cheap” was, well, wrong.