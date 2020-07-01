HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

After months of weird dreams, counting sleep, tossing and turning, you’re probably looking to get some much needed rest and relaxation. These days you might be hoping to call it a night earlier and sleep in later.

And one thing that you’ll need for a good night’s sleep is a comfortable mattress, especially if your old one’s just keeping you up at night.

If you missed out on getting a new mattress during Memorial Day, which traditionally has lots of deals, don’t worry. There are so many mattress sales that are already live just in time for the Fourth of July.

You don’t want to sleep on these deals, including sales from brands like Allswell and Casper.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best mattress deals we’ve seen so far. You’ll want to check back soon since we’re going to be updating this list as more deals go live.

Here are the best Fourth of July mattress sales happening now:

Until July 6, you can save 15% off The Luxe and Supreme mattresses with code SLEEP15.

For the Fourth of July, you can get 30% off all mattresses with code AS30.

Save up to $200 off select mattresses with code ORGANIC200.

Take 20% off sitewide, plus get two free Cloud Pillows with code JULY20.

Take $200 off any mattress.

Take up to 70% off select mattresses.

Until July 7, get 25% off sitewide during the Independence Day Sale with code INDEPENDENCE25.

Casper You can get 10% off your order during the July 4th Sale.

Floyd’s Summer Sale includes $100 off its bed and $125 off its mattress with code SUMMERTIME.

Helix Sleep is having a “buy more, save more” sale and you can get up to $200 off your mattress with code FOJ200.

Get 30% off sitewide and two free pillows with every mattress purchase with code 4JULY30.

You can get up to $350 off your mattress order.

You can get a free mattress protector, sheet set and premium pillow with your mattress purchase.

You can get 20% off your order of $150 or more with code FIREWORKS.

During the July 4th Sale, you can get up to $350 off your mattress order.

Take $200 off any purchase of $1,000.

Until July 13, you can save up to $400 off select iComfort mattresses.

Until July 17, get $500 off any Breeze Mattress.