HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost The Best '90s Halloween Costumes Of 2019

Whether you’re torn between Halloween costumes from “Stranger Things” or an out-of-this world alien Halloween costume, there’s one thing most of 2019’s biggest costumes have in common: The ’90s are back, baby.

Between Nickelodeon cartoons like “Hey Arnold,” “Rugrats” and “Cat Dog,” and classic movies like “Clueless,” “Pretty Woman” and “Pulp Fiction,” the ’90s are a great era from which to pick a memorable Halloween costume. The best part? A lot of these costumes are easy to DIY using a few items from your favorite retailers.

So you can spend less time coming up with a costume and more time looking for your Tamagotchi, we’ve rounded up a few ’90s costumes that you can wear for Halloween 2019. Take a look below:

The Best ’90s Cartoon Halloween Costumes

The Best 90's Cartoon Halloween Costumes See Gallery

The Best ’90s Movie & TV Show Halloween Costumes