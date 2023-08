Hydrocolloid patches infused with calming ingredients

4.3 out of 5 starsThese thin and transparent hydrocolloid patches claim to shrink surfaced zits overnight and come infused with redness-reducing calendula and tea tree to minimize swelling along with centella asiatica , an ingredient popular in K-beauty products for reducing redness and irritation. The pack comes with 40 patches in three assorted sizes to cover blemishes big or small."I love this brand! I have tried all their products- the variety of sizes they offer are wonderful for different needs. I was moving 2 weeks ago and between the stress, dust and sweat both my cheeks broke out- I used the xl patches and it took care of those clusters overnight! I’m 46 so I definitely don’t get as many pimples as I used to (aside from when I’m moving) but as a professional woman having a breakout is embarrassing. I love that these take care of my blemishes right away. My son is 10 and just starting to get an occasional blemish- he also loves these and they work. My niece is 19 and she loves them too! Great for all ages and stages of skin breakouts. Definitely recommend this product and this brand as being reliable and very effective! It’s my go to!" – Laura