The Coolest Pool Floats For Adults

Be the center of attention this summer by lounging on one of these fun pool floats, including one shaped like a bottle of Sriracha and a magical unicorn.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Relax in the pool this summer with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JOYIN-Inflatable-Floaties-Summer-Holders/dp/B076H9CX6D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62b4626de4b06169caa30a68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pizza pool float" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b4626de4b06169caa30a68" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JOYIN-Inflatable-Floaties-Summer-Holders/dp/B076H9CX6D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62b4626de4b06169caa30a68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pizza pool float</a> or <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jasonwell-Inflatable-Mermaid-Swimming-Decorations/dp/B07L4R6R4D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62b4626de4b06169caa30a68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mermaid tail pool float" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b4626de4b06169caa30a68" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jasonwell-Inflatable-Mermaid-Swimming-Decorations/dp/B07L4R6R4D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62b4626de4b06169caa30a68%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mermaid tail pool float</a>.
Summer is here and that means it’s time to stock up on swimsuits, sunscreen and bug spray in preparation for the pool days you’ve dreamed about for months, because there’s nothing quite like spending a warm day lounging by the lake or channeling your inner Olympian by practicing your backstroke. But if you’re less of a professional swimmer and lean more toward drifting on top of the water, you need a pool float to match your relax-in-style vibes.

Though you’ve likely seen kids splashing around the pool with numerous cartoon- and shark-themed floats, there are definitely full-sized options that adults can enjoy and use, too. These inflatables come in larger sizes and lengths, and in a variety of attention-grabbing shapes and styles (including one shaped like an actual slab of bacon) that will make you the star of everyone’s vacation Instagram posts this summer.

Below, we rounded up 12 of the coolest pool floats for adults that will steal the show at every pool party you go to this year. Make sure you add an air pump to your cart before checking out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A golden dragon
Who wouldn't want to drift across the pool riding an eight-foot-high winged dragon? This gilded serpent can hold up two people up to 400 pounds total and even comes with two handles on the sides of the creatures's neck for any extreme floating incidents. “This might be the best money I have ever spent,” wrote a satisfied Amazon customer. “The dragon is like a sail and will cruise up river if the wind is right.”
$49.99 at Amazon
2
Urban Outfitters
A shady mushroom
This oversized inflatable float comes equipped with a toadstool to provide a bit of shade on those sunny summer days. It's a little over 48 inches tall. There are no reviews, but if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that mushrooms are trending — making this fungal float a summer must-have.
$29.99 at Urban Outfitters
3
Amazon
A giant Sriracha bottle
Even though there's a Sriracha shortage going on, there's no shortage of spicy pool floats. It's 76 inches long when inflated — another tall person-friendly find — and looks just like a real bottle of Sriracha. (And, for anyone who’s confused, it comes emblazoned with a handy-dandy “do not drink” warning label.)
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A chic mermaid tail
Live out your youthful dreams of living under the sea with a hot pink mermaid-tail inner tube. When inflated, it comes out to a little over 82 inches long. “I’m 50 and I got this floatie for myself,” wrote reviewer Renee Rossi Studivant. “The world needs more middle aged women running into the ocean waves carrying a giant inflatable mermaid tail with them!!”
$21.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An avocado with the pit included
Avocado doesn't just belong on toast. It also makes the perfect addition to your swimming pool. This fun float comes with a 65-inch long avocado and a brown "pit" (read: ball) to toss around with your friends. In addition to bringing light-hearted produce vibes to your backyard or swim club, it’s also a handy sleep surface for anyone recovering from a Brazilian butt lift (“BBL”), according to several reviewers.
$21.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A shiny flamingo
Even though flamingos are actually white-gray when they're born (fun fact!), you can still embrace your inner adult pink flamingo all summer long with this metallic float. It can hold one adult up to 200 pounds or you can choose the XXXL version which can hold two adults up to 400 pounds. “This thing is huge and gives my pool purpose,” wrote Emily Istre. “I’m obsessed.”
$27.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A bright, juicy pineapple
At 76 inches long, this giant pineapple float is the perfect pool accessory to relax on. Its bright color is guaranteed to make it stand out and make everyone wonder where you got it from. It's suitable for one to two adults, up to 300 pounds total. Wrote Shelly R. Vanbeek: “My husband teased me about this purchase before a camping trip with friends. I got to use this ONCE before he confiscated it and claimed it as his own for the rest of our trip!”
$25.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A huge slice of pizza (without pineapple)
This realistic pizza float will the be center of everyone's Instagram photos as you cruise around the pool. It comes with two built-in cup holders and four raft connectors so you can connect other “slices” to create a whole pizza. It's 75 inches long inflated and holds up to 300 pounds. “I saw this float in a movie, and knew immediately I must own it as well! I was very happy to see this reasonably priced on Amazon,” wrote reviewer Bobby D.
$29.99 at Amazon
9
Target
A very chill sloth
Be like a sloth on pool days and laze around on this float that looks just like one. “Got this a gift from my BFF bc she knows I love sloths and I aspire to be as slow as a sloth on the weekends,” wrote Target reviewer MrsWind. “This is Mom approved to the max. ... I can be on my phone scrolling and drinking my Vizzy in my Yeti coozie in complete ergonomic bliss.” The belly of the sloth is a sunken to keep you dry. It holds up to 176 pounds and is a little over 72 inches long when inflated.
$16 at Target
10
Amazon
A rainbow unicorn
“We named our unicorn float Sparkles Lola Macintosh,” explained Amazon reviewer Beloved. “She went on a week long houseboat trip to Lake Shasta. She was quite the show pony.” This giant unicorn float is designed to hold two adults up to 400 pounds. It has all the fun fixings of a unicorn, including a horn and a rainbow mane.
$33.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A fresh slice of bacon
Clearly food-inspired pool floats are a thing and this bacon one is sure to make you hungry after a day of swimming. “Have someone who has everything (including access to a pool)?” asked Amazon reviewer Casey Harris. “Then grab them this pool float! Guarantee they haven't picked up a large, air-filled, slice of piggy for themselves yet.” It's 90 inches long, making it a tall-person friendly float option.
$19.95 at Amazon
12
Maisonette
A holographic sea shell raft
Shells have been growing in popularity as a popular home decor motif, and this fun holographic sea shell raft will fit right into your nautical vibe this summer. When the sunlight hits it, you'll instantly become the life of the party as different colors dance around you. It comes with handles so you can easily get into the pool.
$39.99 at Maisonette
