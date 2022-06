A very chill sloth

Be like a sloth on pool days and laze around on this float that looks just like one. “Got this a gift from my BFF bc she knows I love sloths and I aspire to be as slow as a sloth on the weekends,” wrote Target reviewer MrsWind . “This is Mom approved to the max. ... I can be on my phone scrolling and drinking my Vizzy in my Yeti coozie in complete ergonomic bliss.” The belly of the sloth is a sunken to keep you dry. It holds up to 176 pounds and is a little over 72 inches long when inflated.