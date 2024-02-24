HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The key to dressing warm in cold weather: layers, layers, layers. Of course, the ideal base layer is something you can wear comfortably on its own or snuggly and easily under pants and sweaters.

Whether you spend the winters skiing or just run cold, you may already know that base layers can cost you a pretty penny. These thin but warm garments from brands like Lululemon or Athleta can run close to $100 for a single piece.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your winter base layers without spending hundreds of dollars, there’s an ultra-affordable line of reviewer-beloved options hiding in plain sight at Walmart. Offering everything from leggings to long-sleeved tops, ClimateRight by CuddlDuds makes highly-rated, super-soft layering pieces that cost less than $15 each.

“I have some very expensive winter sports base layers and Merino wool base layers and other pricey name brand options, as well as CuddlDuds, and I think these are an absolute hidden gem in every way,” said my HuffPost Shopping colleague Janie Campbell. “Every winter, I end up using my CuddlDuds the most, and always choose them over pricier base layers at times I especially need to ensure I stay warm. They’re super comfortable, move with me and layer really well under my ski bibs and mid-layer jackets without bunching or feeling bulky, and are great for sleeping, too. The fact that they cost less than a sandwich makes them one of my favorite buys ever.”

Bonus: Though these pieces make for great sets, you buy them separately to you can ensure correct sizing.

“My mother is elderly now and has trouble staying warm in the winter months at night and I bought her a set of top and bottoms of fleece lined Cuddle Duds. She’s two different sizes on top and bottom, so, being able to buy the pieces individually is a big help,” reviewer Melissa wrote.

Available in options from cozy stretch fleece to a moisture-wicking plush warmth fabric to a brushed spandex “thermal guard” style, these base layers will keep you toasty while still letting you move around easily. Wear them under ski pants for winter sports or shoveling snow, or alone or under clothing while lounging around the house watching movies. Wherever you’re wearing them, you’ll rest well knowing you didn’t break the bank on your base layers. We rounded up some of reviewers’ favorite options ahead.