The key to dressing warm in cold weather: layers, layers, layers. Of course, the ideal base layer is something you can wear comfortably on its own or snuggly and easily under pants and sweaters.
Whether you spend the winters skiing or just run cold, you may already know that base layers can cost you a pretty penny. These thin but warm garments from brands like Lululemon or Athleta can run close to $100 for a single piece.
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your winter base layers without spending hundreds of dollars, there’s an ultra-affordable line of reviewer-beloved options hiding in plain sight at Walmart. Offering everything from leggings to long-sleeved tops, ClimateRight by CuddlDuds makes highly-rated, super-soft layering pieces that cost less than $15 each.
“I have some very expensive winter sports base layers and Merino wool base layers and other pricey name brand options, as well as CuddlDuds, and I think these are an absolute hidden gem in every way,” said my HuffPost Shopping colleague Janie Campbell. “Every winter, I end up using my CuddlDuds the most, and always choose them over pricier base layers at times I especially need to ensure I stay warm. They’re super comfortable, move with me and layer really well under my ski bibs and mid-layer jackets without bunching or feeling bulky, and are great for sleeping, too. The fact that they cost less than a sandwich makes them one of my favorite buys ever.”
Bonus: Though these pieces make for great sets, you buy them separately to you can ensure correct sizing.
“My mother is elderly now and has trouble staying warm in the winter months at night and I bought her a set of top and bottoms of fleece lined Cuddle Duds. She’s two different sizes on top and bottom, so, being able to buy the pieces individually is a big help,” reviewer Melissa wrote.
Available in options from cozy stretch fleece to a moisture-wicking plush warmth fabric to a brushed spandex “thermal guard” style, these base layers will keep you toasty while still letting you move around easily. Wear them under ski pants for winter sports or shoveling snow, or alone or under clothing while lounging around the house watching movies. Wherever you’re wearing them, you’ll rest well knowing you didn’t break the bank on your base layers. We rounded up some of reviewers’ favorite options ahead.
A warm stretch microfiber long-sleeve top
Rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
This lightweight, moisture-wicking long-sleeve top will keep you dry and comfortable through all-day wear. It won't bunch under sweaters or sweatshirts and has a cozy crew-neck style that looks great when layering. This top is currently available in women's sizes S–3X in two colors.Promising review
: "I had bought these years ago and a friend of mine was wearing the bulky thermal underwear and had never heard of Cuddl Duds. I bought them for her and she loves how warm they are and yet thin to fit under her clothing!
Highly recommend." — Sharon
A cozy stretch fleece crew-neck top with a relaxed fit
Rating
: 4.7 out of 5 stars
Or, if you're looking for a crewneck with a looser fit, this long-sleeve top is made from a lightweight fleece that layers well and feels amazing on the skin. It's a looser cut through the torso for extra comfort. Get in sizes XS–4X in nine colors and patterns.Promising review
: "I really love these or I wouldn't have a whole dresser drawer full of them…. They're super soft and versatile.
I use them for not only layering but as a standalone top that looks great with boots and jeans." — Walmart customer
A stylish mock-neck plush warmth base layer top with thumbholes
Rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
For some extra warmth and style, this mock neck top (currently available in sizes XS–XXL in three colors) covers more of the neck without being restricting. It has a looser cut through the body of the shirt, letting you move comfortably, while still light enough to layer. Promising review:
"I always look for another color in these comfy shirts. I layer these often and always recommend them to friends. They are warm
you can wear them out or you can wear them relaxing or even for nightwear. I hate taking them off
." — Cozy
A snuggly but chic stretch fleece quarter-zip
Rating
: 4.6 out of 5 stars
This lightweight stretch fleece quarter-zip will make you feel put together without sacrificing warmth. With thumbholes on the sleeves and contrast stitching, it looks like its from an expensive loungewear brand and layers well in cold weather. It's available in three colors in XS-4XL.Promising review
: "Love these! Super soft fabric; I battle eczema and these don't irritate my skin. I also like the fact that they are really warm yet not bulky, so they can be worn as base layer
. They wash well, no issues on regular cycle, cold water. True to size. I don't often use the thumb holes, but they are designed nicely. Great value
if you buy from Walmart." — Basementbarmaid
A pair of high-rise plush warmth leggings
Rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Keep your bottom half warm with these high-rise leggings, available in sizes XS–4X in four colors. They're made from a stretch fleece that's brushed for thermal protection and will keep you toasty as you spend time indoors or outdoors while allowing for a full range of motion. Promising review:
"The softest and warmest legging I have worn
in a while! Bonus is that my white cat’s fur doesn’t seem to stick to it like some other clothing - and I am wearing the black one!" — Taternugs
A pair of stretch fleece leggings in a fun pattern
Rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Or, if you're looking for base layers with a little flair, this set of fleece leggings comes in a selection of happy colors and patterns in sizes XS–4X. They're high-waisted and made to fit your body under jeans or ski pants and can be worn alone. Promising review
: "These are better than leggings.
They are warm and true to fit. My girlfriend wears them with short tops and long shirts. They are less expensive than the Brand named stores. She actually purchased another pair. They are not just for the young girls. She says, 'any age can wear these
and in all seasons.'" — Pedro
A snuggly pair of stretch microfiber base layer leggings
Rating
: 4.5 out of 5 stars
These moisture-wicking bottoms hit just below the natural waist and keep you warm and dry without getting hot or sweaty. They layer smoothly under pants, hugging your body from hip to ankle. They're available in sizes XS–4X in six cool colors. Promising review:
"Again, I have bought several of these
.. look great, comfortable, and goes with many things..great for travel, too!! AND a great price..." — Walmart customer