Experts Recommend The Best Affordable Bikes For Casual Bike Riders

Clever Cycles The Linus Dutchi 3 City Bike was one everyday bike option recommended by bike shop owners.

The unofficial pastime of good weather may very well be bike riding. No matter if it’s a breezy errand run around town or just a way to get in some exercise that’ll take you outdoors, having a good bicycle this season is probably something you should consider.

Dean Mullin, co-owner of Portland, Oregon’s Clever Cycles and creator of the bike tube matching service Biketubes.com, refers to these kinds of practical no-fuss bikes as “sunny weather bikes.”.

After speaking with Mullin and others, we’ve learned that even if your biking ambitions only extend to casual bike rides and not the Tour de France, you should still expect to invest at least $500 or more if you want something that will last you for ages, be as low-maintenance as possible and offer you a safe ride.

Isaac Denham is the owner of Befitting Bicycles near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with over 15 years of bike industry experience. According to him, you should also factor in the costs of bike accessories, which can cost a few hundred dollars.

“You’ll need things like a pump, helmet and flat repair kit. It may seem like [we’re] upselling you, but the first time you get a flat and have to walk home, you’ll understand why you needed that pump,” Denham said.

Both Denham and Mullin used their combined experience to help create the following list of investment-worthy entry-level bikes that are among some of the most affordable options in this quality caliber. And because we always like to factor in the opinions of real-life shoppers, we’ve included a couple of other highly rated bicycles that can fit your basic cycling needs.

