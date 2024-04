Experts Recommend The Best Affordable Bikes For Casual Bike Riders

A fan-favorite simple beach cruiser

This hybrid beach cruiser is listed as one of the highest-rated bikes on Amazon with reviews that appreciate it for its basic function. Made by the brand Sixthreezero, this single-speed bicycle is outfitted with coaster breaks, a rack and large waffle-tread tires for a cushioned ride across flat terrain, not for anything overly graveled or steep. Available in versions for both men and women, this cycle comes in several fun colors, speed options and heights."I am enjoying my new bike. It took as long to remove the packaging as it did to assemble it. I was slightly disappointed to find it did not come with fenders. It is very appealing and an attractive looking bicycle (mint green). I wanted one for many years now and am very pleased in all ways with this one. The handlebars make it easy to steer, the gears are easy to shift, the seat is comfortable, the rack on back makes it nice to stop for an item or two at the grocery store. I am getting a basket for the front. My friends nearby have bicycles. We are not out racing marathons, but will be riding together. Once they found out I got a new bike, they were excited to form a riding group. The mechanisms are quiet, the tires make traveling on most surfaces easier. It is lightweight (for me). The reflectors are not large and obnoxious, but nicely placed, and obvious for keeping you in plain sight. I am very happy with this purchase." — Jess Sayin