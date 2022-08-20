The Highest-Rated Bedding At Target For Under $50

Target Serta down alternative blanket, available at Target.

Your bed is one of the places where you spend the most time — at least seven hours a day (if you’re lucky). If someone told you that you’d be wearing the same outfit every day, you’d make sure you liked it a whole heck of a lot, right? The same logic applies to bedding: You should really, really like the blankets, sheets and pillowcases that you’re snuggling up against.

But unlike clothes, you can’t exactly try on new sheets. You can, however, rely on others’ feedback. Ahead, we rounded up here are the best of the best bedding at Target, all based on customer reviews. The best part? Nothing is over $50, so you won’t be kept awake at night worrying about the price tag.

