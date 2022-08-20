Shopping

The Highest-Rated Bedding At Target For Under $50

Sleep soundly on affordable blankets, sheets and pillowcases from Target.

Your bed is one of the places where you spend the most time — at least seven hours a day (if you’re lucky). If someone told you that you’d be wearing the same outfit every day, you’d make sure you liked it a whole heck of a lot, right? The same logic applies to bedding: You should really, really like the blankets, sheets and pillowcases that you’re snuggling up against.

But unlike clothes, you can’t exactly try on new sheets. You can, however, rely on others’ feedback. Ahead, we rounded up here are the best of the best bedding at Target, all based on customer reviews. The best part? Nothing is over $50, so you won’t be kept awake at night worrying about the price tag.

1
Target
Threshold 400 thread count performance sheet set
We’ve previously waxed poetic about these incredible these sheets from Threshold, which currently boast over 7,000 customer reviews. It’s hotel luxury on a motel budget. Prices start at just $35 and there’s a wide range of colors to choose from.
$35+ at Target
2
Target
Room Essentials microfiber bed set with throw pillow
Microfiber bedding is super durable, but it’s also comfy and soft — all reasons why customers love this reversible bed set. As a bonus, it comes with a throw pillow.
$45+ at Target
3
Target
California Design Den 400 thread count sheets
Over 200 customers left ratings for this sheet set — the majority of them giving the top rating of five out of five stars. Besides being super soft (thank you, 100 percent cotton), the fitted sheet has deep pockets at each corner, so you know it will stay put.
$44.99+ at Target
4
Target
CGK Unlimited 4-piece microfiber sheet set
With 146 customer ratings, this sheet set has an almost perfect 4.8 stars out of five. “Feels like I’m sleeping in a luxury hotel bed,” one review reads. Another perk to the microfiber material: It doesn’t wrinkle.
$33.99+ at Target
5
Target
Nourison 3-piece comforter set
The majority of customers gave this comforter set five out of five stars. Made of 100% cotton with a polyester fill, the comforter is reversible, so if you want to switch it up from the chevron print, just flip it over.
$39+ at Target
6
Target
Serta down alternative quilted bed blanket
There’s nothing better than feeling cozy under a blanket — until you start sweating. Serta’s quilted bed blanket is made with a special type of sweat-wicking microfiber so you won’t feel all hot and bothered. It’s also stain resistant, which may be another reason it’s earned a 4.5-star from 15 Target reviewers.
$49.99+ at Target
7
Target
Room Essentials butterfly print set
If you want something bolder than solid-colored bedding, this butterfly print four-piece set might be right up your alley. It consists of a sham, microfiber comforter, throw and decorative pillow. The playful print will liven up your bedroom and the lightweight fabric makes it versatile enough to use all year long.
$45+ at Target
8
Target
Dream Factory bed in a bag
Need some bedding for your kiddo? This cute woodland creatures set is highly-rated among customers. This twin-sized set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheets, a comforter and pillow cases all for under $30.
$28.99 at Target
