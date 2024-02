Under-$20 Drugstore Beauty Finds That Makeup Artists Swear By

Bright eyes

Makeup artist Emily Gray recommends Catrice’s Under Eye Brightener. "I like that it can be used on its own for light makeup days, but also paired with concealer for a more glam makeup look," she said. Gray also likes that this eye brightener comes in two shades, which match almost all skin tones. "It’s essentially a color corrector used to neutralize darkness under the eyes, something I think everyone would appreciate," she said. According to Gray, "it's a really great dupe for Becca’s Under Eye Brightener," at a fraction of the price.