Under-$20 Drugstore Beauty Finds That Makeup Artists Swear By

Influencers try their best to convince their followers that they need the latest, most expensive makeup on the market to look and feel their best. But if you talk to actual makeup artists, it’s not the same story.

Makeup artists often swear by the affordable products that line drugstore shelves, achieving the same looks for a lot less. “I have been a makeup artist for 30 years and. I love shopping at drug stores for products. They are honestly like mini-Sephora now,” said makeup artist Pilar DeMann.

We asked top makeup artists what they buy at their drugstore. Some picks are dupes for more expensive, trendy products while others are fantastic finds with their own, unique strengths ― and all are under $20.

