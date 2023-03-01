Popular items from this list include:
• The LilyAna eye cream to help lighten those dark circles and decrease puffiness under your eyes just as well as Lancôme creams.
• Care: Nel lip mask which reviewers say is a spot-on replacement for the Laneige lip sleeping mask and will hydrate your lips overnight while creating a protective barrier to help prevent future damage.
• The Ordinary’s AHA 30% Peeling Solution designed to resurface your skin to fight signs of pore congestion while being half the cost of Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial.
A vitamin E skin oil
"I came across this looking for a cheaper replacement for my Tarte Maracuja Oil
. I tried a few cheaper maracuja oils, but never any that made my skin look or feel anywhere near as good as this one does.
I was a little hesitant as I hate the smell of cocoa butter. This has no cocoa butter smell to me at all. It actually works better than the Tarte oil at a fraction of the price.
I can’t see ever being without this product. Definitely one — if not the best — budget-friendly beauty or skincare products I’ve ever tried." — Jennifer Salley
An Oral-B sonic toothbrush
"Last winter, after a cleaning, my dentist recommended I get a Sonicare
(she sells them in her office). I told her that the only thing holding me back was the price tag, to which she replied, 'the Oral B version is almost as good, and costs a bit less.' I used this product in place of my regular brush for about six months and my hygienist was very pleased with the results after my recent cleaning.
After my cleaning, the dentist popped in to check my teeth and asked if I had using the Sonicare. As an experiment of sorts, I told her 'yes,' and she commented that she could tell. It's safe to assume that the only difference between this and the Sonicare is the price.
This brush has a long battery life (I took it on a 10-day vacation without the charger and the low battery indicator only activated on the last day), it's easy to clean, and has a long power cord." — HJF
A resurfacing treatment
This solution uses a mixture of glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid. The first two are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that exfoliate the skin's outer layer while the last one, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), reduces pore congestion.
"This product has lasted me three months so far and I use it at least once a week. If you’ve never had a professional chemical peel, then you should know — this tingles and itches like a professional peel. My skin is red for about 20 minutes after. Sometimes the intensity of it has me hopping around from foot to foot and fanning my face. However, it does a great job of increasing brightness. I would recommend using this as a step in a sequence of skincare, not as a stand-alone product. It’s a strong product – I would compare it to Drunk Elephants Sukari Babyfacial
, for a fraction of the price. I will buy again. I do believe the product helps primarily with exfoliation. I feel like I’m doing something in between medical peels." — kristen
A hydrating gel cream
Reviewers say it's also a great dupe for Clinique's Moisture Surge
, Belif's Aqua Bomb
, Murad's Water Gel
, and Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
"I can honestly say this is a dupe for the Tatcha Water Cream
. The only
issue is that for the price point, it does have silicone in it as a 'filler,' so if that is an issue, I would be careful before buying. I'm one of those fair-skinned gals who seems to break out if I so much as turn my head toward the wind wrong, and I haven't had a single breakout with this moisturizer
. It layers nicely
as well with my SPF and foundation (I use Nars
or Armani
), as well as dries quickly
so you don't have to sit there fanning yourself for ten minutes before you apply your foundation. All in all, I will stay with this ridiculously highly rated moisturizer.
" — Miranda
A three-piece long sleeve fitted shirt set
Available in women's sizes S–L and eight color combinations.
"These are the perfect Skims dupe
! The fabric is very thick and soft but stretchy and breathable at the same time. The white top is also not see through. I highly recommend and I will be buying more color packs." — Kyla
A purifying 2-in-1 charcoal mask
"Very comparable to GlamGlow.
This is a great clay mask! In spreads easily, the texture is nice. The mask is exfoliating without over-drying. The price is so much better than other brands at Sephora with comparable quality. I really love the exfoliation sensation while massaging it on. This washes off well too, no need for harsh scrubbing." — Chau B
A sparkly Fossil watch
Available in eight colors.
"I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch
, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie
A hydrating hyaluronic acid serum
"So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!
" — nana bendick
A rich facial cream by Nivea
The biggest difference between the German version of Creme and La Mer is that the latter contains fermented seaweed extract that produces lactic acid, an AHA known to help keep the skin moisturized and firm. (There are other differences in the ingredient list, which you can compare here
). However, many reviewers point out that with the money you save by buying Creme, you can afford a pricier lactic acid product that would do the same thing or you could just buy sea kelp powder and add that.Promising review:
"As a lady of a certain age, I am very particular about what products I put on my face. I’ve purchased expensive moisturizers and drugstore items, and this one is the best so far. I recently read a review comparing the ingredients of this product to those in La Mer
. The ingredients are similar, but the price is not.
I’ve been using this twice a day for nearly a week. I love the creamy way it goes on. It is easily absorbed and doesn’t leave a film. My skin feels baby butt soft.
I also use it on my hands and feet at bedtime. The price is minimal for the enormous container of product you get. This is a must-buy!" — Sooner
A 3-pack of lip mask treatments
"I bought this product because I heard that it was a dupe for the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and it 100% is
!! It's basically the same scent and texture, and it moisturizes just as well overnight. I love both products, but will buy this one moving forward because it’s so much more affordable!
" —¯\_(ツ)_/¯
A double OuterEQ hammock
Available in two sizes and nine colors.
"My friend bought me a one-person hammock
of this brand for Christmas, and my boyfriend and I loved it, so we went out and bought the two-person one. It folds down really small and is very light. The material holds up nicely. We love it. Definitely would recommend. This hammock is comparable to the Eno brand
. I think it is just as good for a fraction of the cost." — Amazon customer
Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed
A thick, velvety ceramide cream
"I know there are a million 5-star ratings for this, but it's a wonderful creamy moisturizer
. I've been using the Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
and this has similar ingredients and feels the same without the outrageous price tag
. Def will be switching to this one!" — amanda
A 40-pack of protective acne patches
"This is the best one out here for the price (I've tried all the others, now you won't have to). The Mighty Patch
was awesome, too, before I found this one, but the price is so excessive and this does the same exact thing. It adheres just as well and does draw out the gunk if the pimple is at a head." —Q&A
A fluffy throw blanket
Available in two sizes and in 13 styles.
Promising review:
"Better than Barefoot Dreams
. Might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased on Amazon.
Love it." — Janervalentic
"I love everything about this blanket. The color is pretty, the texture is soft and elegant, and the blanket is large, warm, and lightweight. I will probably buy more of them." — Amy Allshouse
A lamellar water rinse-out treatment
Promising review:
"This is the best hair product I have ever purchased. It truly lives up to its claims. I have thinning, coarse hair and was stymied by its proclivity to frizz and its cotton candy texture. After one use of Wonder Water, my hair was shiny and the frizz and flyaways disappeared.
Friends even remarked at how great my hair looked — something that has never happened to me. The only product I can compare this to is Olaplex, which is almost as effective, but five times as expensive and much more time-consuming to use.
Applying Wonder Water is foolproof (the exact amount to use with each application is marked on the container) and it only takes eight seconds to work. Initially, I thought that Wonder Water was too good to be true, but I am already midway through my second bottle and I continue to be delighted." —Maureen Bolton
A lightweight canvas backpack
Available in five colors.
"I took this bag on a trip with me and I swore if it stayed in tact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put my 15 inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything. If you are looking for something similar to a Fjällräven Kanken
at a lower price point this is a very good bag." — Nicky Miller
A dark circle eliminating concealer
Available in 18 shades.
"There are few beauty products out there that I consistently go back to, which says a lot because I love everything that has to do with makeup. But alas, here I am, consistently finding my way back to Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer. I still don’t know how a cheap tube of concealer beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does.
It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. It blends incredibly well with every foundation I wear — and I have a lot
of different foundations. I also really enjoy the sponge applicator. I still go over whatever I apply with a Beauty Blender
to get that matte look, but having the sponge makes it easier and means I don’t have to use my fingers to dab under my eyes. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on." — Kayla Suazo
, Buzzfeed
Garnier's makeup-removing micellar cleansing water
"I am a religious Bioderma
believer but this was rec'd to me as a near duplicate...I have to agree! I also love the price because I don't find myself savoring it so much
; I soak a couple of cottons with it to remove makeup before I wash my face...millions of times better than the Simple Micellar Water (in my opinion)." — Kelly M.
Fanola's purple shampoo to maintain that fresh-from-the-salon blonde
Promising review:
"I have naturally almost black, thick, Asian hair that is highly processed and toned to high heaven just so I can be blonde. Not just sandy blonde. Platinum blonde. Now, any 'bottle blonde' knows that purple shampoo is the sweet baby Jesus in a manger necessity that they MUST use if they don’t want to end up looking like a wannabe ginger with greasy orange-tinged hair. It’s just that blonde life. I have tried almost every purple shampoo under the sun, ranging in price from $7 to $70 a bottle. The top contenders so far have been Davines Alchemic Shampoo in Silver
, L’Oréal Purple Shampoo
, and now, THIS. Fanola takes the cake and is hands down the winner when it comes to toning even the most stubborn brass out.
Seriously. Your granny needs this. You need this. GIRL. I tried it in the shower on wet hair and left it on for about 10 minutes. Great results after just one use! And then, because I love a little lavender tint, I tried it on DRY hair, saturating it until almost black, and left it on for a whopping 30 minutes. Rinse until clear. And guess what? I LOVE IT. The lavender is not at all overpowering but there’s isn’t a hint of yellow/brass in my hair. I swear it even lightened my roots too!" — CatsonCatsonCats
A metal water bottle similar to a Hydro Flask
Both bottles are made with food-grade stainless-steel and BPA-free plastics, and can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The Tayeka can keep hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, while the Hydro Flask can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours. The Tayeka is available in four sizes and in nine colors.
"I have purchased insulated water bottles costing much more than the Takeya brand. I've tried Hydro Flask
, Yeti, Kleen Kanteen, and Camelbak. I wanted a larger size for the golf course, and since I was worried about losing it, purchased this less expensive Takeya brand. I am AMAZED! This water bottle has outperformed all of the expensive brands I have tried previously.
FIRST of all — the LID. It's awesome! It doesn't leak at all and the one thing I really love about it is it has some retention so it doesn't flop back against your face when you're taking a drink. I can't say the same for others I've used. The spout is pleasant to drink from as well and I like the grip ring for taking it on and off. SECOND — it insulates VERY well. I used it on a hot day at the course this past Sunday. I filled it halfway with ice and then added cold water. The water stayed extremely cold throughout my round. But even more amazing, I left it in my car overnight and when I took a drink on my way to work the next day, the water is still cold and there is still ice in the bottle! I
will definitely be getting some other sizes in this bottle so I highly recommend it! The only downside for the 32-oz bottle is that it may be a bit too wide for smaller hands, but otherwise, I've found it to be the perfect insulated water bottle." — Just a normal everyday dude
A renewing night cream
"I have very dry skin and used this at night and loved it! It's a small tub but lasted me about five months because a little goes a long way...
I liked this much more than the Drunk Elephant Polypeptide cream
, which was too light (I know you can put a thicker moisturizer on top, but at that price?! I needed it to be more). This is also great for sensitive skin because it's fragrance-free.
I love CeraVe products, they really helped repair my moisture barrier and bring my skin to a much better place!" — Jacque
A lengthening mascara
This performs similarly to Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara
from Tarte.Promising review:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord
, Buzzfeed
The highly effective scar-minimizing skin oil
This performs similarly to Mederma
.
"I had a nasty wound on my shin, and massaging the area with BioOil most nights (once it healed enough) has really helped decrease the appearance of the scar. I was not always consistent with it, but it still helped. I've also used it for dry patches and other things and it helped. Definitely worth a try." — sparkleprincessphd
A 100-pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets
"These are great for oily skin. I normally can get through half the day before my face looks like a grease pit and that's after applying anti-shine under makeup. These wipes are a miracle. They absorb quickly and I love having them in my purse. I normally use two a day — much better than Tatcha
." — Leslie M.I Photographer
A pair of shearling house slippers
Available in women's sizes 6–11 regular or wide and 15 colors.
"I knew Dearfoam would eventually get it! They are blowing away their competition with these fluffy, genuine sheepskin slippers.
I absolutely LOVE them, I have been wearing them since Christmas day constantly and just can't say enough about the fit and fabric. I have always worn Uggs
or Overland slippers but the price was getting super high and some of the newer slippers UGG makes are not genuine sheepskin which unfortunately matts down super quick. I've tried other cost cutting brands with no avail until I met my newest BFF." — ShamanWork
A drying lotion for acne
"Been using this product for years! I have occasional acne and this product dries and heals my zits overnight like magic. I prefer the Mario Badescu to the Kate Somerville version
that is more expensive, but not more effective. Love it and highly recommend it!" — Florian R
A foaming facial cleanser
"This is my favorite drugstore cleanser. It's on par with some of the more expensive ones and I swear it's a dupe for the Drunk Elephant Beste gel cleanser. It's non-stripping, lathers well, and removes the gunk without drying out my skin.
I have normal-combo skin, and this works as a day or night cleanser. From the ingredients to the price point, there's nothing I would change about it!" — Michelle Huang
A de-puffing eye cream
Promising review:
"This cream really helped with my dark circles and made the skin around my eyes look healthier and rejuvenated. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after about a week and a half of use, I can tell a significant difference. It works waaay better than the much more expensive Lancôme cream
I'd been using. Will buy again and plan to try out some of their other products after the great experience with this one." — Lynda M.