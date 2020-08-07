HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Rawf8 via Getty Images Espresso machines range in price from about $100 and $1,000, so it might be confusing to figure out which one is best for home use — especially if you're a beginner.

Spending more time at home means you’re probably missing caffeinated drinks that are more interesting than a drip or French press coffee. Maybe you got creative and figured out how to make cold brew at home. Or maybe now you know how to make lattes at home using things you have on hand, like a moka pot or an Aeropress.

But all of that work to satisfy your craving for cafe-quality cappuccinos, lattes and other espresso-based drinks might have you wondering: Are home espresso machines worth it?

Even though many coffee shops are open again, it still might be time to choose an espresso machine for your home. If you aren’t going to be commuting to your office for a while, you may not feel like going out of your way to get your daily caffeine fix. Or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money in the long run.

Espresso machines work by forcing pressurized near-boiling water through compacted, finely ground espresso beans. It results in a thick, perfectly brewed shot of concentrated coffee called espresso that is often paired with frothed or steamed milk for some of the most common espresso drinks.

Because of the way they’re designed, these machines are often more expensive than other coffee equipment.

agrobacter via Getty Images The features of an espresso machine are often what make it expensive. Look for semi-automatic or manual models to save a little money.

Why do espresso machines cost so much?

These fancy machines are often made with stainless steel, brass and other high-quality metals to ensure stable cooking temperatures. Espresso machine features — like built-in grinders, automatic milk steamers and milk frothers, auto-cleaning capabilities and adjustable brewing settings — all factor into the cost. The fancier the features, the higher the price tag.

You can find more affordable espresso machines if you’re willing to skip certain built-in features (like by buying a separate grinder and milk frother) and overlooking other perhaps unnecessary ones (like adjustable brewing temperature). Semi-automatic or manual espresso machines — like this Sowtech espresso machine and the Nespresso Vertuo espresso machine by Breville — are typically more affordable.

To help you find the best and most affordable espresso machine for your home, we’ve rounded up several top-rated options for under $300. You’ll find something to suit every brew and budget.