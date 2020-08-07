HuffPost Finds

The Best Affordable Espresso Machines For Home Use

For every brew and budget, we found some of the best home espresso machines of 2020 that are under $300.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Espresso machines range in price from about $100 and<strong>&nbsp;</strong>$1,000, so it might be confusing to figure out which one is best for home use &mdash; especially if you're a beginner.
Espresso machines range in price from about $100 and $1,000, so it might be confusing to figure out which one is best for home use — especially if you're a beginner.

Spending more time at home means you’re probably missing caffeinated drinks that are more interesting than a drip or French press coffee. Maybe you got creative and figured out how to make cold brew at home. Or maybe now you know how to make lattes at home using things you have on hand, like a moka pot or an Aeropress.

But all of that work to satisfy your craving for cafe-quality cappuccinos, lattes and other espresso-based drinks might have you wondering: Are home espresso machines worth it?

Even though many coffee shops are open again, it still might be time to choose an espresso machine for your home. If you aren’t going to be commuting to your office for a while, you may not feel like going out of your way to get your daily caffeine fix. Or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money in the long run.

Espresso machines work by forcing pressurized near-boiling water through compacted, finely ground espresso beans. It results in a thick, perfectly brewed shot of concentrated coffee called espresso that is often paired with frothed or steamed milk for some of the most common espresso drinks.

Because of the way they’re designed, these machines are often more expensive than other coffee equipment.

The features of an espresso machine are often what make it expensive. Look for semi-automatic or manual models to save a little money.&nbsp;
The features of an espresso machine are often what make it expensive. Look for semi-automatic or manual models to save a little money. 

Why do espresso machines cost so much?

These fancy machines are often made with stainless steel, brass and other high-quality metals to ensure stable cooking temperatures. Espresso machine features — like built-in grinders, automatic milk steamers and milk frothers, auto-cleaning capabilities and adjustable brewing settings — all factor into the cost. The fancier the features, the higher the price tag.

Espresso machines range in price from about $100 and $1,000, so it might be confusing to figure out which espresso machine is best for home use — especially if you’re a beginner. And even though you could argue that an at-home espresso maker will probably pay for itself after a few months of skipping takeaway $5 oat milk lattes, the sticker shock is still a valid concern.

You can find more affordable espresso machines if you’re willing to skip certain built-in features (like by buying a separate grinder and milk frother) and overlooking other perhaps unnecessary ones (like adjustable brewing temperature). Semi-automatic or manual espresso machines — like this Sowtech espresso machine and the Nespresso Vertuo espresso machine by Breville — are typically more affordable.

To help you find the best and most affordable espresso machine for your home, we’ve rounded up several top-rated options for under $300. You’ll find something to suit every brew and budget.

Don’t forget to browse out some of the espresso machine accessories you’ll need to brew the perfect shot. Our experts recommend a Burr grinder rather than a blade grinder for a fine espresso grind, a separate milk frother or a milk frothing wand if you skip that feature in your machine, flavored syrups for coffeehouse favorites and a perfect latte mug.

Take a look below:

1
$ — De'Longhi EC155 Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
Amazon
This De'Longhi EC155 espresso machine has a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots and a manual, swivel jet milk frother to craft cappuccinos and lattes.
Rating: 3.9-star
Reviews: more than 7,000

Find it for $100 on Amazon or $100 at De'Longhi.
2
$ — De'Longhi ECP3120 Espresso Machine
Amazon
This De'Longhi ECP3120 espresso machine has a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots or an easy-serve espresso pod, a removable drip tray to accommodate larger cups, and a manual milk frother to craft cappuccinos and lattes.
Rating: 4.1
Reviews: More than 1,000

Find it for $120 on Amazon.
3
$ — Sowtech Espresso Machine
Amazon
This Sowtech mini espresso machine features an espresso filter holder, carafe for drip brew and manual milk frother.
Rating: 4.4-star
Reviews: more than 5,000

Normally $90, it's currently on sale for $60 on Amazon.
4
$ — illy Y3.2 Espresso and Coffee Machine
Bed Bath & Beyond
This illy Y3.2 espresso machine offers features for espresso or coffee, brew strength, cup temperature and volume. It features a raised stand that can be removed for shorter and taller cups.
Rating: 4.2-star
Reviews: more than 200

Find it for $150 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
5
$$ — DeLonghi EC702 Pump Espresso Maker
Amazon
This DeLonghi EC702 espresso machine has two thermostats for perfect brewing temperatures, a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots (or an easy-serve espresso pod) and a manual milk frother.
Rating: 4-star
Reviews: more than 2,000

Find it for $280 (on sale for $220) on Amazon or for $220 at DeLonghi
6
$$ — Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
Amazon
This Mr. Coffee espresso machine has a one-touch control panel for drink selections and includes an automatic milk frother that takes the guesswork out of your coffeehouse favorites.
Rating: 4.2-star
Reviews: more than 5,000

Normally $200, get it on sale for $180 on Amazon.
7
$$ — Nespresso by De'Longhi Essenza Mini Espresso Machine
Amazon
This Nespresso by De'Longhi Essenza Mini is a petite single-serve machine that uses Nespresso pods and makes an espresso in under 30 seconds. It offers two programmable cup sizes — espresso and lungo.
Rating: 4.7-star
Reviews: 2,000

Normally $149, get it on sale for $130 on Amazon.
8
$$ — Nespresso by De'Longhi Inissia Original Espresso Machine
Amazon
This Nespresso by De'Longhi is a compact espresso machine that heats up in less than 30 seconds with the push of a button and has an automatic flow stop for espresso and lungo.
Rating: 4.3-star
Reviews: more than 1,000

Find it for $149 on Amazon.
9
$$ — Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine by Breville
Williams-Sonoma
This Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine by Breville works exclusively with Nespresso's VertuoLine premium capsules for single-serve brews.
Rating: 4.8-star
Reviews: more than 100 reviews

Find it for $200 at Williams-Sonoma.
10
$$ — Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine
Williams-Sonoma
This Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe espresso machine scans the Nespresso capsule's bar code to brew a single-serve cup in seconds. It has an extra-large swivel-out water tank, and the capsule area opens and closes with a motor.
Rating: 4.8-star
Reviews: more than 200

Find it for $200 at Williams-Sonoma.
11
$$ — Breville Inissia Espresso Machine
Amazon
This Breville Inissia espresso machine includes an attached water tank, heats up in under 30 seconds with up to 19 bars of pressure, and brews two different cup sizes. It's available in black, silver, gray and bright red.
Rating: 4.4-star
Reviews: more than 2,000

Normally $150, get it on sale for $120 on Amazon.
12
$$ — Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Williams-Sonoma
This Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Maker espresso machine makes both brewed coffees and authentic espresso. It uses Nespresso VertuoLine capsules and ultra-quiet Centrifusio technology to gently and precisely brew your cup of coffee. The machine also includes an attached water tank, so you won't have to refill it often.
Rating: 4.6-star
Reviews: more than 200

Find it for $200 at Williams-Sonoma.
13
$$$ — Delonghi EC680M Pump Espresso Machine
Amazon
The Delonghi EC680M Dedica is a slim espresso machine that has a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots or an easy-serve espresso pod and a manual frother to craft cappuccinos and lattes. It also has a removable drip tray to fit taller cups.
Rating: 3.9-star
Reviews: more than 1,000

Normally $295, get it on sale for $270 on Amazon.
14
$$$ — Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Espresso Maker + Aeroccino Frother
Bed Bath & Beyond
This Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine espresso machine brews both coffee and espresso using Nespresso capsules and comes with a separate Aeroccino milk frother so you can whip up cappuccinos and lattes.
Rating: 4.8-star
Reviews: more than 600

Find it for $250 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
15
$$$ — Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluce by De'Longhi + Aeroccino Frother
Sur La Table
This Nespresso Vertuoplus Deluce by De'Longhi espresso machine works with Nespresso capsules for single-serve brews.
Rating: 4.5-star
Reviews: 63

Find it for $249 at Sur La Table.
16
$$$ — Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville + Aeroccino Frother
Bed Bath & Beyond
This Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville is a petite espresso machine that heat up in less than 30 seconds with the push of a button and comes with a separate Aeroccino milk frother.
Rating: 4.7-star
Reviews: more than 100

Find it for $250 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
shoppableWomenParentsshoppingFood