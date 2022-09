The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

A set of two wall charger blocks and 6-foot USB-C charging cords

4.5 out of 5 starsKeep a charger in every room of your home with this dual set. It comes with two USB-C wall charging blocks and two 6-foot cords, so you can scroll your phone or iPad as it charges without needing to stand right next to the outlet. It has close to 8,000 positive reviews to back it up."Literally the best and fastest charger I’ve ever owned! both the ones that I got are so fast I’ve had them for like six months now and both of them still charge equally as fast as day one! literally I can plug my phone up and in 10 minutes it goes from 0% to 50% like there’s nothing better! I say buy this and nothing else charger-wise!!" — Samantha