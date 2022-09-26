Shopping
The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

These iPhone chargers have thousands of positive reviews, for a fraction of the price of Apple ones.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iPhone-Fast-Charger-Compatible-12Pro/dp/B08LVSY23M/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" USB lightning charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iPhone-Fast-Charger-Compatible-12Pro/dp/B08LVSY23M/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> USB lightning charger</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ESK-Certified-Charging-Adapter-iPhone/dp/B06XXGFD9L?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0#customerReviews" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="classic iPhone charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ESK-Certified-Charging-Adapter-iPhone/dp/B06XXGFD9L?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0#customerReviews" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">classic iPhone charger</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/charger-Certified-Charging-Delivery-Lightning/dp/B09JM92G9T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="USB-C charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/charger-Certified-Charging-Delivery-Lightning/dp/B09JM92G9T?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=632c8ee7e4b09d8701bd8eaa%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">USB-C charger</a>.
The only feeling worse than seeing your iPhone drop to 1% battery life is seeing your phone drop to 1% battery life and realizing you don’t have a charger. While you can grab one at just about any store these days, sometimes the cheaper off-brand chargers don’t really do their job. And chargers from Apple are expensive, with the cheapest charger/cord combo starting at $38 and reaching upwards of $78. So to help you on your quest for power and prevent you from breaking the bank, we’ve rounded up the highest-reviewed off-brand iPhone chargers. They’re chargers that actually work, and they’ve got the reviews to show it.

If you’re looking for more chargers to put around your house or want an extra to keep in your bag or car, these affordable chargers are calling your name. Most of the chargers listed come with a cord and wall block all in one, and some come in packs of two. Here are some of the highest-rated non-Apple iPhone chargers to keep your phone charged and your wallet happy.

1
Amazon
Yeptech USB-C charging block and lightning cable
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

These days, it's rare to find a charging block and cable sold together. It's even rarer to find them sold together for under $20 and with a ton of positive reviews. This USB-C fast charging block promises to get your phone up to 50% in just 30 minutes and has a built-in protector to keep your devices from overheating or charging. The block also works to charge iPads and AirPods.

Promising review: "This is the best charger for my iPhone and iPad. When I'm not using it, I hide it so that it doesn't disappear. Even though we have few in this house, everyone takes my chargers." — Lynnyschomms
$14.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Dual port car charger with two lightning cables
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This car charger has both standard USB and USB-C ports accompanied by two charging cords -- one for each port. It comes in three colors with a built-in smart chip for overvoltage protection.

Promising review: "This is a great set. Handy as it comes with both a type c to lightning and a traditional regular charging wire. Car charger comes with both c type and regular charger ports so if I need to charge while another person is charging I can just change out the wires. Charges phone relatively quickly. Great value for the price!" — Tracy T
$17.90 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of two wall charger blocks and 6-foot USB-C charging cords
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Keep a charger in every room of your home with this dual set. It comes with two USB-C wall charging blocks and two 6-foot cords, so you can scroll your phone or iPad as it charges without needing to stand right next to the outlet. It has close to 8,000 positive reviews to back it up.

Promising review: "Literally the best and fastest charger I’ve ever owned! both the ones that I got are so fast I’ve had them for like six months now and both of them still charge equally as fast as day one! literally I can plug my phone up and in 10 minutes it goes from 0% to 50% like there’s nothing better! I say buy this and nothing else charger-wise!!" — Samantha
$24.97 at Amazon (originally $27.99)
4
Amazon
USB-C charger block with 6-foot lightning cable
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Constructed with an upgraded C94 connector, this USB-C wall box is a durable charger that will keep its integrity, even with heavy use. It comes with a 6-foot USC-B charging cable to give you wiggle room as you charge your devices.

Promising review: "I have never had a charger to completely charge as fast as this one. I was surprised and now I wouldn’t buy anything else. Worth every penny spent!" — Amazon customer
$19.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of two classic USB wall blocks and cables
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you like to keep things classic, this set of two iPhone chargers works with the original USB port — which you may have in your car or on your computer. It has a built-in smart chip to stop your devices from overheating.

Promising review: "I’m not sure where my old charging cord came from, but the phone was getting hot whenever I charged it. This new product eliminated that problem and I think it charges the phone faster, too." — Skinny Whinny
$14.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of two USB power adapters with cords for for iPhone 4/4s
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Take things really classic with this set of two older iPhone charger cords. If you have an earlier model of iPad, an iPod touch or an older iPhone, it's likely hard to readily find a reliable charger these days. This set of two has a slew of good reviews and are said to last a while.

Promising review: "Now I can use the old original I-Pad again... my very favorite 'toy.' Thank you." — dottie
$12.99 at Amazon
