Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Maximum flexibilitySince this touchscreen laptop runs on the Chrome operating system, it comes with built-in virus protection (like all Chromebooks do), automatic updates and a fast startup. Aside from its convenient, user-friendly features, this sleek device has a 360-degree hinge, which allows you to rotate it at any angle so you can use it as a flat tablet, display or set it up like a tent. It even has an HD webcam for video calls."This is my second chromebook, both are the Acer brand. I really enjoy the security, the ease of use, and the touchscreen. I keep it next to my recliner and grab it several times a day to check the news, do some research, some shopping, or read up on email etc. So glad I decided to give the chromebook a try." — Mandy