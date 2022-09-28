Shopping
The Best Affordable Laptops Under $350

These laptops are perfect for everyday computing – without the expensive price tag.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Acer-Chromebook-Spin-311-CP311-2H-C7QD/dp/B08NTP5RTN?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6331b25ae4b0e24789055f7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Acer Chromebook Spin 311" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6331b25ae4b0e24789055f7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Acer-Chromebook-Spin-311-CP311-2H-C7QD/dp/B08NTP5RTN?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6331b25ae4b0e24789055f7e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Acer Chromebook Spin 311</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGateway-15-6-Ultra-Slim-Notebook-FHD-AMD-Ryzen-7-Radeon-RX-Vega-10-Graphics-512GB-SSD-8GB-Memory-Tuned-THX-Audio-Fingerprint-Scanner-2MP-Camera-HDMI-%2F644794125&subId1=budgetlaptops-kristenadaway-092622-6331b25ae4b0e24789055f7e" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gateway 15.6-inch notebook" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6331b25ae4b0e24789055f7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGateway-15-6-Ultra-Slim-Notebook-FHD-AMD-Ryzen-7-Radeon-RX-Vega-10-Graphics-512GB-SSD-8GB-Memory-Tuned-THX-Audio-Fingerprint-Scanner-2MP-Camera-HDMI-%2F644794125&subId1=budgetlaptops-kristenadaway-092622-6331b25ae4b0e24789055f7e" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Gateway 15.6-inch notebook</a>
Amazon, Walmart
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and Gateway 15.6-inch notebook

There are many ways to upgrade your work from home setup. This includes buying a new desk, organizing important files using a filing cabinet and introducing a portable monitor to accompany your work computer. And even though you may love that company-provided MacBook or are considering splurging on your own, sometimes a less expensive device with fewer frills is all you need for everyday tasks.

The best budget laptops have everything you need for basic functions, like sending emails, streaming your favorite shows, typing notes, web browsing, and even gaming with some models. This includes Chromebooks, notebooks and other small laptops that fit conveniently on your desk without taking up much space. (It’s important to keep in mind that these types of laptops don’t come with tons of data storage or exclusive features that you may find in a pricier, more advanced device.)

Below, we found six laptops under $350 that reviewers found fine for casual everyday use.

1
Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 311
Best for: Maximum flexibility

Since this touchscreen laptop runs on the Chrome operating system, it comes with built-in virus protection (like all Chromebooks do), automatic updates and a fast startup. Aside from its convenient, user-friendly features, this sleek device has a 360-degree hinge, which allows you to rotate it at any angle so you can use it as a flat tablet, display or set it up like a tent. It even has an HD webcam for video calls.

Promising review: "This is my second chromebook, both are the Acer brand. I really enjoy the security, the ease of use, and the touchscreen. I keep it next to my recliner and grab it several times a day to check the news, do some research, some shopping, or read up on email etc. So glad I decided to give the chromebook a try." — Mandy
$199.99 at Amazon
2
Lenovo
Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad
Best for: Streaming your favorite shows

Equipped with an HD display, double Dolby Audio speakers, HD webcam and a long-lasting battery, this slim laptop is ideal for general everyday use. It works with the Windows 11 operating system.

Promising review: "Very lightweight, basic laptop for my needs. I had to purchase a Windows PC to use along my main Mac computer due to using certain programs that only Windows can run. The IdeaPad has done that job perfectly for an amazing price (lowest, by far, that met the minimum requirements I needed). Extremely happy with my purchase!" — Tiara
$299.99 at Lenovo
3
Walmart
Gateway 15.6-inch notebook
Best for: High-quality audio and video that will delight gamers

Enjoy impressive imagery on the HD display of this notebook. Gamers and streamers will especially appreciate the audio quality, as it features sound tuned by THX engineers for the best audio performance. The notebook runs on the Windows 11 operating system.

Promising review: "This is an amazing laptop. It stays at a decent temperature even while under load. I can play games on it on low to medium settings just fine. That's mainly what I bought it for was to play Roblox, Sims, Skyrim, and a few Valve games. It's sturdy and it's not loud at all. Great laptop for a decent budget price!" — brittany
$299 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook
Best for: An ultra low-profile computing experience

At just under an inch thick and weighing less than 3 pounds, this portable laptop is designed to be taken wherever you go — or to just take up minimal space next to your main laptop. It has a built-in microphone, HD camera and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours.

Promising review: "I've always loved Acer products since I was in middle school! Now I'm in college and this laptop is just perfect for it. It syncs with my phone for easy access, it's lightweight and looks cool. The processor is fast and reliable!! Highly recommend" — Dominique
$144.99 at Walmart
5
Amazon
Acer 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook
Best for: A device that boots up fast when you need it

This fast-working Chromebook features a large 15.6-inch touchscreen display, crisp video playback, an HD camera, battery life of up to 12.5 hours and access to apps via the Google Play Store. It's slim and portable, designed to fit comfortably on your desk.

Promising review: "I have been using this every day for a few months now and love it. For the price, it is outstanding. I transferred from a laptop and this Chromebook can do almost everything that the windows based laptop could. The start-up is fast which was the main reason I wanted to switch. Love it and for the price, really impressed. My only drawback is the lack of a backlit keyboard but again, for the price, this is terrific." — CDS
$159.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Best for: Long battery life

Even though you may be using this touchscreen Chromebook as a supplement to your primary laptop, you'll be extremely impressed by its 10-hour battery life. It's thin, lightweight and easily converts to a tablet, thanks to the detachable keyboard. It boots up in just 10 seconds.

Promising review: "This chromebook went on a trip with me and I forgot the charger. It lasted for 6 days and I used it at least an hour or two a day. I have tried several other models but this was the best by far." — Laureen StHilaire
$245 at Amazon
