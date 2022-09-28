There are many ways to upgrade your work from home setup. This includes buying a new desk, organizing important files using a filing cabinet and introducing a portable monitor to accompany your work computer. And even though you may love that company-provided MacBook or are considering splurging on your own, sometimes a less expensive device with fewer frills is all you need for everyday tasks.

The best budget laptops have everything you need for basic functions, like sending emails, streaming your favorite shows, typing notes, web browsing, and even gaming with some models. This includes Chromebooks, notebooks and other small laptops that fit conveniently on your desk without taking up much space. (It’s important to keep in mind that these types of laptops don’t come with tons of data storage or exclusive features that you may find in a pricier, more advanced device.)

Advertisement

Below, we found six laptops under $350 that reviewers found fine for casual everyday use.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.