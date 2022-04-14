Shopping

The 9 Best Affordable Mascaras You Can Buy From Walmart

You don’t have to break the bank to get the long, luxurious lashes you’ve always wanted.

On the hunt for the holy grail of mascaras that won’t hurt your wallet? It’s tough—there are almost endless mascaras available offering longer, fuller or darker lashes claiming they’re the best. So which ones really reign supreme?

That depends all on your specific needs. We have rounded up the best-reviewed mascaras you can find at Walmart offering a variety of features. And they’re all under $12!

1
Walmart
For those who want full-volume lashes without the clumping
One of the biggest issues with volumizing mascaras is the clumping factor that often accompanies it. That’s not the case with Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara. One promising review stated, “THIS IS THE ONE THAT KEEPS ME COMING BACK. I love it. I love the wand. One side adds volume and the other adds length and let's me separate my individual lashes just the way I like. You can layer it without it getting all clumpy like some others. And it comes off cleanly with a little water. .” — Lauren
Get it for $6.39.
2
Walmart
A fan favorite mascara that’s super affordable
Mega Length Mascara by Wet n Wild promises long and dark lashes and it costs less than most drinks at Starbucks. One promising review stated, “Such a great lengthening mascara! Never clumpy and always lash defining. For the price, you can't beat it!” — Cindy
Get it for $3.16.
3
Walmart
Achieve the large, doe-eyed look
Offered in four different shades, L'Oreal Paris Bambi Eye Washable Mascara features a wide brush for long, lifted lashes. One promising review stated, “I absolutely love this mascara! I receive so many compliments and questions about my lash routine! I don't use any sort of primer or lash curler. This mascara is one of THE best!” — Pearlie
Get it for $8.98.
4
Walmart
Reach every single lash with this mascara
Do you ever struggle with applying mascara to your small, corner lashes? If so NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara is for you! One promising review stated, “The mascara at first seems dry right out of the tube BUT the product is collected on the wand, no clumps or fallout. The wand grabs every lash to length . Fake lashes are out, Real lashes are in because this mascara is Worth The Hype.” — Redbullgirl
Get it for $7.99.
5
Walmart
Say bye-bye to clumpy lashes
If you despise clumpy mascara Covergirl's Lash Blast Clump Crusher Extensions has a brush design that delivers long, separated lashes along with a nice lifted curl. One promising review stated, “I have used this mascara for 6 years. I have tried other mascaras before, but I still prefer the formula, consistency, and applicator tool of the Covergirl Clump Crusher than any other mascara. The applicator tool is curved to help lift your lashes without having to use an eyelash curler.” — sarahg498
Get it for $7.54.
6
Walmart
Coat your lashes from all angles
L'Oreal Paris Unlimited Lash Lifting and Lengthening Washable Mascara is one of the coolest mascaras on the market. Why? It has a bendable wand that can be angled to get even the hardest to reach lashes. One promising review stated, “I have been looking for this mascara for literally my whole life! True to its name your eyelashes can pretty much be unlimited as far as length and volume (according to how many coats you apply). Such a beautiful dramatic look that does not smudge or flake!” — Savannah
Get it for $11.97.
7
Walmart
Mascara that also encourages lash growth
The grow-lash complex and procapil serum in Rimmel London Lash Accelerator Mascara claims your lashes will grow 117% longer in 30 days. Reviewers have seen the results. One promising review stated, “This mascara is my new fave in my makeup bag. I used one tube and my lashes are noticeably longer. Not only that but it doesn't flake, I love the brush, it stays on long and washes off easily enough.”
Get it for $7.27.
8
Walmart
For eyes that really pop
Lengthening, thickening and elongating the lashes, the Revlon So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara, Volumizing Darkening Eyelash Tint features a specially designed double-sided brush. One promising review stated, “I am obsessed with this mascara it is not expensive and it is beyond everything you need in a Mascara. It makes your eyelashes POP. They look SO FIERCE!!!!” — nicolelynndoedli
Get it for $7.47.
9
Walmart
Mascara that will last throughout your day
Maybe you have a long work shift or maybe you’re partying through the night, either way Maybelline Volum' Express Colossal Waterproof Mascara lasts up to 36 hours. One promising review stated, “This mascara is so much better than I expected, the mega brush gave me ALL of the volume without any clumps! I legitimately wore a certain look for OVER 36 hours and this mascara never smudged or flaked! This product is budget friendly and way better than department store high-priced mascaras that I've purchased in the past.” — Devidasi86
Get it for $6.98.
