For those who want full-volume lashes without the clumping

One of the biggest issues with volumizing mascaras is the clumping factor that often accompanies it. That’s not the case with Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara. One promising review stated, “THIS IS THE ONE THAT KEEPS ME COMING BACK. I love it. I love the wand. One side adds volume and the other adds length and let's me separate my individual lashes just the way I like. You can layer it without it getting all clumpy like some others. And it comes off cleanly with a little water. .” — Lauren