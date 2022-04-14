On the hunt for the holy grail of mascaras that won’t hurt your wallet? It’s tough—there are almost endless mascaras available offering longer, fuller or darker lashes claiming they’re the best. So which ones really reign supreme?
That depends all on your specific needs. We have rounded up the best-reviewed mascaras you can find at Walmart offering a variety of features. And they’re all under $12!
For those who want full-volume lashes without the clumping
A fan favorite mascara that’s super affordable
Achieve the large, doe-eyed look
Reach every single lash with this mascara
Say bye-bye to clumpy lashes
Coat your lashes from all angles
Mascara that also encourages lash growth
For eyes that really pop
Mascara that will last throughout your day