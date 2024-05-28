ShoppingBeautyhomesales

You Can Still Get These Under-$30 Memorial Day Weekend Deals — But Not For Much Longer

You can throw these under-$30 items into your cart without any guilt.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A Cincha travel belt, a water filtering straw, Food Hugger covers and Tozo waterproof earbuds.
REI, Ban.do, Amazon, Cincha
A Cincha travel belt, a water filtering straw, Food Hugger covers and Tozo waterproof earbuds.

Sometimes those cheap, last-minute additions to your shopping cart become the best purchases of all — whether it’s because they’re cost-effective, surprisingly useful or they just manage to offer a little retail happiness to your life. It’s even sweeter when the items are on sale.

This year’s selection of Memorial Day discounts hail from a number of different retailers like Target and Amazon as well as more niche storefronts like Ban.do and the luxe bedding specialist, Brooklinen.

We wrangled together the best impulse buys that are even more affordable now that they’re discounted for a limited time. You can shop them for yourself in the list below which includes everything from personal tech items, kitchen essentials, wardrobe staples and effective beauty items.

Keep in mind that while nothing is over $30, not all sales might be currently live so be sure to keep checking back for the latest deals.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of Kasa smart plugs for 27% off
Kasa's smart plugs can do it all, even if you don't think you understand what a smart plug can do. You can turn on lights and appliances remotely with the Kasa app on your phone, and even monitor your energy usage to save money on energy bills. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more ... you'll feel like a wizard.
Smart plugs: $14.64 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)Shop All Amazon Deals
2
Purple
A pair of 100% cotton pillowcases for 20% off
Save up to 20% on Purple's stock of bedding, mattresses and other sleep essentials, now through June 3. This includes discounts on the brand's devastatingly soft and breathable cotton pillow cases, which come in two sizes and four colors like sweet cream and blush pink.
Two pillowcases: $19+ at Purple (regularly $24)Shop All Purple Deals
3
Amazon
An ultra-insulated tumbler for 25% off
While it's no hulking Stanley cup, this double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler is designed with a slimmer profile that holds a manageable 20 ounces of liquid. The sealable lid promises to "tame" leaks and keep drinks at temperature, too.
$20.96 at Amazon (regularly $27.95)
4
Amazon
A reviewer-favorite eye makeup stick
This beloved eyeshadow stick offers a "highly pigmented" dose of color to eyelids in a very easy-to-use stick form. The formula is laden with vitamins C and E for an added dose of hydration, and the tool is equipped with a built-in blending tip for seamless application.
$11.45 at Amazon (regularly $18)
5
Amazon
An Amazon-famous handheld fan for 42% off list price
This palm-sized multipurpose devices acts as a power bank, a flashlight and most importantly a portable fan – a must for anyone hoping to navigate warmer temperatures with ease. It offers up to 19 hours of run time on a single charge and folds up for easy storage.
$14.39 at Amazon (regularly $17.99)
6
Ban.do
A set of two "food huggers" for avocados
Food Huggers are clever and space-conscious freshness-savers that fit over those sliced avocado halves to prevent them from going brown. You can find this set of assorted-sized "huggers" at Ban.do, a fun and colorful retailer that sells tons of kitschy goods from home decor to clothing. At Ban.do's Memorial Day sale you can save 30% off the entire site.
Food Huggers: $11.20 at Ban.do (regularly $13.99)Shop All Ban.do Deals
7
Amazon
A pair of insanely high-rated Bluetooth earbuds for 20% off
These wireless and fully waterproof earbuds are a longtime reader favorite here at HuffPost. They’ve racked up 241,240 5-star ratings and an overwhelming number of positive reviews on Amazon and are equipped with a professional tuning system that claims to deliver those punchy acoustics and deep base notes with crisp clarity, without noise-cancelling technology. Find the Tozo T10 earbuds in five colors and don't forget to add the additional $6 coupon on the product page before checking out.
$20.99 at Amazon (regularly $26.99)Shop All Amazon Deals
8
Amazon
A set of organizing shelf risers for 25% off
Maximize and increase counter space with this pair of stackable shelves, perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, desks and more. They come in three colors and also a single-shelf option.
Shelves: $14.98 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)Shop All Amazon Deals
9
Amazon
A portable power bank for 27% off
This slim portable power bank can power up a number of different electronic devices from iPhones to tablets. It has two import ports for charging two devices at once and has been outfitted with a couple of safety features like overheat protection and a technology that prevents over-charging.
Power bank: $15.99 at Amazon (regularly $21.99)Shop All Amazon Deals
10
Truff
A famed truffle-infused hot sauce
Truff, the luxury condiment brand best-known for their truffle-infused hot sauces, is offering 20% off nearly its entire stock of oils, mayos, pasta sauces and hot sauces like this original black truffle recipe. Use code MDAY20.
Original hot sauce: $14.36 at Truff (regularly $17.98)Shop All Truff Deals
11
The Container Store
A drop-front sweater box
The Container Store, the mecca for organizing solutions, is offering buy one, get one 50% off on select products. The brand also has a selection of discounted items like this drop-front and stackable sweater box that's covered in a soft poly-linen and can be used to store everything from handbags to cardigans to accessories.
Shop All Container Store Deals
12
Open Spaces
A trio of nesting trays
Designed to be either nested within one another or displayed separately to keep all your knickknacks organized and in place, this trio is a bestselling decor item from the chic home organizing brand, Open Spaces, which is offering up to 40% off sitewide starting May 24. Each tray is made from a different material like washed wood and aluminum and the set comes in two complimenting color schemes.
Trays: $28.80 at Open Spaces (regularly $48)Shop All Open Spaces DEals
13
Amazon
A pair of iPhone-compatible lightning chargers for 32% off
This duo of charging cables and adapters are compatible with nearly all of your Apple devices to ensure a safe and lightning-fast charge and the dual imports mean you can charge up to two devices at once. With this set you can just stash one in your travel bag, car or multiple rooms in the house so you never find yourself without.
Chargers: $12.99 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)Shop All Amazon Deals
14
Corkcicle
A heat-extending travel mug for 50% off
Save 20% (or more!) at Corkcicle's entire site of sleek barware, coolers and drinkware like this 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug that can keep contents hot for up to three hours thanks to it's triple-insulated design. It has a sliding shatter-proof lid, a stay-put silicone bottom and comes in six vibrant colors.
Travel mug: $17.47 at Corkcicle (regularly $34.05)Shop All Corkcicle Deals
15
Brooklinen
A four-pack of Brooklinen wool dryer balls for 20% off
Made using 100% New Zealand wool, these dryer balls naturally soften and de-wrinkle fabrics and help to reduce drying time. They are made by Brooklinen, the trendy bedding and home goods brand that's offering up to 40% off on bedding bundles and 20% off everything else, May 21 through May 28.
$12 at Brooklinen (originally $15)Shop All Brooklinen Deals
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING