The Bobby Berk-beloved Bissell Little Green

When we spoke to ' Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk about home cleaning must-haves, he put us on to the Bissell Little Green. Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.: "My huge dog had diarrhea on our brand new designer rug leaving a runny, smelly stain but lucky for me, I noticed it within the hour and used my little green carpet cleaner on it. I scrubbed it with the brush and solution for 5 min x3 and the stain and smell are completely gone!!! I have also used it on dirt and grim on a light color porch rug and it comes clean every time. I love how easy it is to store and I loved watching the Youtube video on where to put the water and solution." — Darren Lee