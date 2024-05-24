ShoppinghomePetsCleaning

Highly-Rated Steam Upholstery Cleaners Under $150

Give your carpets and furniture a refresh — without having to enlist the help of professionals.
By 

Staff Writer

Bissell Little Green and Eureka portable carpet and upholstery cleaner.
Amazon
Bissell Little Green and Eureka portable carpet and upholstery cleaner.

All the best things in life can ruin your carpets namely: kids, pets and chocolate desserts. So if you’re looking for a way to live life to the fullest without being surrounded by stains, it’s probably time to get yourself a portable steam upholstery cleaner.

To keep your couches, cars and rugs fresh without breaking the bank, we rounded up a list of highly rated, easy-to-use portable steam cleaners, all under $150. They’re more manageable than professional-grade cleaners, so they’re easy to store and use at home. Yet, they still promise serious results, keeping your space looking spotless, even after spills and messes.

We hope you find the right cleaner for your home and enjoy the look and feel of freshly cleansed fabrics with the ease and affordability of a portable steamer.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The Bobby Berk-beloved Bissell Little Green
When we spoke to 'Queer Eye's' Bobby Berk about home cleaning must-haves, he put us on to the Bissell Little Green. Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.

Promising review: "My huge dog had diarrhea on our brand new designer rug leaving a runny, smelly stain but lucky for me, I noticed it within the hour and used my little green carpet cleaner on it. I scrubbed it with the brush and solution for 5 min x3 and the stain and smell are completely gone!!! I have also used it on dirt and grim on a light color porch rug and it comes clean every time. I love how easy it is to store and I loved watching the Youtube video on where to put the water and solution." — Darren Lee
$98.59 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or it's super strong big sister, the Bissell Little Green Pro
Or for a little more oomph, the Little Green Pro, which is in fact, medium-sized and black, is the most powerful spot and stain cleaner that Bissell offers. It features high-powered suction to suck out all kinds of messes from your carpet, car interior and couch (think spills, vomit, urine and more), plus deep scrubbing capacity to ensure stains and discolorations are gone for good. The vacuum is a game-changer for those with pets and grandkids, or who spend a lot of time in their cars. Plus, it’s designed to be compact and portable, so you can easily and quickly revive your car upholstery, staircase or outdoor furniture. It comes with a deep stain tool, a tough stain tool, a 20-foot cord and two 8-ounce bottles of specialized Bissell cleaning formulas.

Promising review: "This little cleaner was exactly what we needed! Used it in the car! Got the urine and hot chocolate out! Don't even ask! Worked perfect on our couch. Very happy!" — KAS
$124.79 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An extendable Eureka portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
A known brand for vacuum cleaners, it's no surprise Eureka makes a great portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. With a dual transparent tank system, that holds up to 50.7 ounces of clean water and 27 ounces of dirty water, it keeps the good and the gross separated as you clean. You'll enjoy the 5.5-foot long hose and 16-foot long cord letting you get hard-to-reach places in your car or on your stairs. And the multi-function head lets you spray, scrub and suction everything from gnarly pet accidents to a little spilled milk. And there's currently a $35 coupon you can hit as you check out.

Promising review: "I am SO PLEASED with this carpet cleaner! It is very portable, simple to use, effective, and easy to clean! It does the job without any difficulty. My carpet comes out spotless and odorless. Thank you!" — Joan Thompson
$104.99 at Amazon (with $35 coupon)
4
Amazon
A Hoover CleanSlate portable cleaner with a 7-inch brush
Offering an interchangeable 7-inch wide tool and a tiny brush tool, the Hoover CleanSlate lets you clean big and small messes with ease. This option comes with a bottle of Oxy Concentrate to get you in the groove of removing stains from mud, wine, pets and more. The helpful hose rinse tool lets you internally clean the machine, getting rid of left over dirt and scum and the 40-ounce clean solution capacity and dual tank system keep dirty and clean water separate.

Promising review: "So convenient for the fur babies markings on my shag rug. Also, used on my entire L-shaped couch and made it look brand new again! Worth it 100%!" — Amazon customer
$109.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A Shark StainStriker carpet cleaner that mixes two solutions
If you like an array of cleaning heads to choose from, this Shark StainStriker is for you. With an integrated crevice tool, a 3.5-inch reversible bristle tool, a pet tool and hose clean tool, this machine nips odors and removes even deeply embedded stains. A super strong suction head pulls out both solid and liquid mess with ease, helping you freshen up carpets, area rugs, stairs, furniture, couches and upholstery. It weighs under nine pounds, making it easy to move around your space and has a dual formula system, that makes a hefty cleaning solution ready to tackle anything.

Promising review: "This thing is amazing! It is light weight, has a good long hose, good suction, easy to use and clean. We have a large dog that likes to get up on our couches. They were in dire need of cleaning due to the dog smell. This machine took away the smell and made our couches look like new again! I am very impressed!" — Carrie Perron
$111 at Amazon
6
Amazon
The Wagner Spraytech you'll love for you car and your house
Specially made to clean the car, this machine uses pressurized, high-temperature steam to cut through dirt, grease and grime. It's gentle enough to work on leather but can still be tough on upholstery, carpets, dashboards and windows, as well as other messes in your home. It has a carrying handle for easy use and transport and comes with a dozen accessories including brushes and nozzles to get into small spaces and attack stubborn stains.

Promising review: "I truly love this steam cleaner I use it for everything and I truly mean everything...counters, rinsing some dishes, the couch, the windows, my list is lengthy...." — Theresa
$99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A portable carpet cleaner with a multi-purpose brush
A strong motor gives this portable carpet cleaner super suction to zap stubborn stains while ensuring your carpets and furniture dry quickly. It has a mighty 1.08-liter clean water tank and .8-liter dirty water tank, to help make cleaning even easier. The 3.57-foot hose and 16.4-foot power cord let you get messes high and low and the 9.3-pound weight makes it easy to carry.

Promising review: "Did not realize how dirty my rug really was until I used this machine. I lent it to a friend as well & they were very impressed. It got stain lines out of light color vinyl fabric as well as a suede recliner. What a difference!! Easy to use, carry, store & clean out the machine." — Israel Cywiak
$120 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A Kenmore SpotLite portable carpet cleaner with a 6-foot hose
Refresh your carpets, upholstery and auto interiors with this handy Kenmore SpotLite cleaner. This machine comes with a 3.5-inch stain tool for more everyday messes and 6.5-inch wide path tool for stubborn stains. The 6-foot extended hose lets you clean without moving the machine too much and it comes with a trial cleaning solution to help with your first few messes. Be sure to snag the $8 coupon as you checkout.

Promising review: "I like that it is portable and easy to store. I bought it to clean upholstered furniture and area rugs. Worked very well. Recently my dog vomited on my white couch. Used this machine and it cleaned like magic!" — Marilyn
$99.34 at Amazon (with $8 coupon)
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING