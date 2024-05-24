All the best things in life can ruin your carpets namely: kids, pets and chocolate desserts. So if you’re looking for a way to live life to the fullest without being surrounded by stains, it’s probably time to get yourself a portable steam upholstery cleaner.

To keep your couches, cars and rugs fresh without breaking the bank, we rounded up a list of highly rated, easy-to-use portable steam cleaners, all under $150. They’re more manageable than professional-grade cleaners, so they’re easy to store and use at home. Yet, they still promise serious results, keeping your space looking spotless, even after spills and messes.

We hope you find the right cleaner for your home and enjoy the look and feel of freshly cleansed fabrics with the ease and affordability of a portable steamer.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.