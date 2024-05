A stand-alone unit that's also a dehumidifier

If your apartment becomes a hot humid swamp, this may be the unit for you. This stand-alone AC with two vent hoses functions not only as a super cooling air conditioner but also as a powerhouse dehumidifier, removing up to 71 pints of water in a day.: “. I live in Seattle, and the weather has been shockingly warm lately (upwards of 90 degrees). I live in a 4th floor apartment and have a casement window, which means I can't get much air to flow in or out of the apartment. ...I got this AC last week and... It cooled my ENTIRE apartment - all 580 sq ft, including the bedroom and bathroom. Of course the spaces further from the AC are hotter, but only by 2-3 degrees. It also dehumidifies well (though my apartment wasn't super humid). I haven't used any of the timing features because I leave it on all the time, so I can't comment about those. The AC is easy to use, and the remote is just as obvious. I also don't know how much my electric bill will be this month, but to be honest, I don't care. :) Do note: the box is HEAVY. It ships at about 100 lbs. However, cleverly enough, they pack it so you can slip all the boxes off the top of the AC (so you do not need to flip it over/turn it on its side). Just open all the boxes and start sliding them off the top after you remove the pieces in the top. It also has wheels, so once you slip off the boxes, you can just roll it off the bottom box piece., this AC does an amazing job of cooling it quickly and keeping it consistently cool throughout the day, no matter temperature changes.” — Elise G