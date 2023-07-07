Shoppingsummer air conditioningAppliances

These Are The Internet's Highest-Rated AC Units To Beat The Heat

Keep cool this summer with air conditioners from brands like Frigidaire, LG and Black + Decker.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whynter-ARC-14S-Conditioner-Dehumidifier-Activated/dp/B0028AYQDC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=649cf9d4e4b0c7e9d8e5053b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Whynter dual hose air conditioner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649cf9d4e4b0c7e9d8e5053b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Whynter-ARC-14S-Conditioner-Dehumidifier-Activated/dp/B0028AYQDC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=649cf9d4e4b0c7e9d8e5053b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Whynter dual hose air conditioner</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Frigidaire-FHWC064WB1-Window-Conditioner-White/dp/B0BDTB7TCN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=649cf9d4e4b0c7e9d8e5053b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fridgidaire 6,000 BTU window unit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649cf9d4e4b0c7e9d8e5053b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Frigidaire-FHWC064WB1-Window-Conditioner-White/dp/B0BDTB7TCN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=649cf9d4e4b0c7e9d8e5053b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Fridgidaire 6,000 BTU window unit</a>.
A Whynter dual hose air conditioner and a Fridgidaire 6,000 BTU window unit.

Those of us who don’t have the benefit of central air conditioning know that finding the right AC unit is harder than it sounds. It needs to accommodate your home setup, it can’t guzzle too much energy and, most of all, it has to actually do the job of keeping your space cool.

With so many options currently out there, we were determined to hunt down the very best that the internet has to offer. To do that, we referred to rating systems, first-person accounts and even the pros at Consumer Reports.

Below, shop the byproduct of our extensive research to help you determine which AC works best for you. Find both portable and window units, options intended for different sized spaces and selections at every price point.

Window Units

1
Amazon
A "split unit" with smart features
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This 8,000 BTU window unit is one of the highest rated on Consumer Reports and has 16,656 reviews on Amazon. It's designed to be far quieter than traditional air conditioners thanks to its unique U-shape and a high-efficiency inverter system that keeps running costs low and creates long distance airflow that can reach up to 20 feet. The design hugs the base of your window rather than needing to be secured between the top and the bottom, and also gives you the ability to open your window fully even with the unit permanently installed. It's suitable for rooms up to 350 square feet (although there are higher BTU options available) and can be controlled using voice commands, the included remote or an app that provides real time monitoring.

Promising Amazon review: "I almost never write reviews on Amazon, but I couldn't resist for this product. This air conditioner is truly the best design you can get. Almost everything bad or inconvenient about in-window AC units is totally resolved by this product. It really is impressively quiet thanks to the 'split unit' design where the window is used to create a barrier between the compressor and front. Not only that but thanks to this design in conjunction with loads of provided insulating foam, it keeps the heat out, and in. I've always scoffed when I see people leaving their window units in through the wintertime, especially in areas of the country where winters are cold because it is such a waste of heat. Traditional accordion-flap design ACs barely insulate in the slightest and are effectively equal to just leaving your window open through the winter - not a good idea. But, you can honestly leave this air conditioner in the window through the winter thanks to how well it is insulated. I took a gamble on that and left it in the window in mid February and there was very little heat loss, so pick a window and you can basically set it and forget it." — Joseph P. (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)
$399 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An affordable Frigidaire unit for bedrooms
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

An ideal window unit for small rooms up to 150 square feet, this 5,000 BTU air conditioner by Frigidaire features a 6-way directional airflow to help create better circulation and faster cooling. It can maintain the desired temperature of the room using the pre-set function. There is also a sleep mode that gradually increases the room temperature throughout the evening to help save energy. It has 13,305 reviews on Amazon.

Promising Amazon review: "I have been using the Frigidaire FFRA051WAE air conditioner for a few weeks now. So far I would say it is a good air conditioner at a great price. It is much smaller and lighter than my previous air conditioner but still very powerful. This specific model weighs 40 pounds. I use this AC unit to cool a small bedroom and the 5000 BTUs is plenty. My room gets extremely cold in an hour running on the High Cool seven setting." — Paul D. Rockwood
$229 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An energy efficient and dehumidifying AC
Amazon rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Another AC that's been highest rated on Consumer Reports is the Frigidaire Gallery, an ultra-quiet unit that offers 10,000 BTU and one of the most energy efficient operations available. Using optimum air circulation and three different fan speeds, this air conditioner promises to reach more corners of the room and provide consistent cooling throughout spaces up to 450 square feet. Reviewers (of which there are 229 on Amazon) also claim that it helps dehumidify their rooms, and the pre-set functions allow you to program the unit to turn back on when the room exceeds the desired temperature.

Promising Amazon review: "This new Frigidaire is so quiet, you barely hear it, even on high. It cooled my 300-square foot shop with 16-foot ceilings very well. A fantastic surprise is how well it dehumidifies. I’ve had to run an expensive standalone commercial dehumidifier to keep tools from rusting. After running this AC unit for two days the dehumidifier was dry; the AC was totally taking care of that issue. My first electric bill on this unit, which runs 24x7, was $100 less than the old unit. The weather was cooling down and the dehumidifier shut off, but this is still a significant drop on my bill." — Butterfly Soul Girl
$465.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A standard 6,000 BTU unit from LG
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Cool rooms up to 250 square feet with this standard 6,000 BTU AC by LG that has 4,637 review on Amazon. Aside from promising a near silent performance, this air conditioner is said to be easy to install and features three cooling speeds and three fan speeds. You can also be sure that the unit is saving energy thanks to its special eco function and programmable timers, so it never gets left on for longer than you want it to.

Promising Amazon review: "Although we have dual unit central AC in our house, we have a ground-floor guest room that is like a small apartment (about 150 square feet) with its own entrance that we rent out through AirBnB... It was tough at the lower price end to find consistently great reviews on any particular brand or model, so I first checked Consumer Reports which rated LG as the best brand overall and I took a shot on this unit which matched what I was hoping to spend. This is a great little air conditioner, and I like that it has 4 distinct modes of operation with a display thermostat rather than just a dial or cool/colder controls. This means that on a really hot day, we can use the 'energy saver' mode set to slightly above the household temperature so it only kicks in if the central unit is off or the room is heating up in the afternoon faster than the rest of the house. It uses the latest technology and is quiet enough, with 3 fan speed settings as well. Actually, with paying guests in the room, the hum of the unit creates a nice 'white noise' that helps block other sounds of the household. So far all guests have reported being very comfortable, and we have had some very hot days." — Mortal Man (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)
$192.65 at Amazon
5
July
A customizable and good-looking window unit
July rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

For those who want to stay cool but don't want an AC unit that's a complete eyesore,
the aesthetically pleasing air conditioners from July are just for you. Available in either 6,000 BTU or 8,000 BTU strengths, seven cover colors and suited for three different window types, this unit claims to be the easiest AC you'll ever install thanks to the company's patented window installation frame. App-enabled and able to be controlled using voice commands or your phone, July units also feature four operation modes including dry, eco and cool.

Promising July review: "I can't express how much I love my July AC unit. First of all, it's the best working AC ever. My NYC apartment actually gets cold...in August! It's quiet, efficient and I'm obsessed with the WiFi capability that turns my phone into a remote. The installation was seamless, quick and extremely pleasant. I have to say though that my favorite feature is the aesthetic. It's gorgeous. Who could ever say that about a window AC?? It's completely transformed my space and I'm so thankful. Now the only problem is that I'm yearning for two more!" — Grace
$379+ at July

Portable Units

1
Amazon
A dual-hose unit suitable for large rooms
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The energy-efficient Whynter air conditioner, which has racked up 9,498 reviews on Amazon and is what Good Housekeeping called “the best overall portable air conditioner of 2023,” claims to comfortably cool large rooms up to 500 square feet while also offering standard fan and dehumidifying functions. Its most notable feature is its dual hose operation, which the company says translates to faster and more effective cooling, even when outside temperatures are soaring. The unit uses an auto-drain system that recycles moisture collected during the cooling process to produce more cool air. It's also fitted with both an activated carbon filter and washable pre-filter to remove dander, smoke and other potential irritants and toxins in the air while it’s running.

Promising Amazon review: “This portable AC unit is an absolute BEAST. I am extremely happy with it! It easily puts out 30-35 degrees colder output air than the ambient temp of the air in the room. Even outputting air lower than 32 degrees, with no problem. The lowest I have seen it output was 27 degrees when the room was at 61 degrees and it has never frozen up on me. When the room is 90 degrees it will easily output 60 degrees, sometimes even lower temp air. All temps checked with a calibrated infrared thermometer. This is a fantastic performance! With temps at 96F outside, it will easily keep my 375-square foot upstairs room with vaulted ceilings at 75 degrees.” — SK
$499 at Amazon$499 at Home Depot
2
Amazon
A high BTU unit for large rooms
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Built with 14,000 BTU to cool rooms up to 700 square feet, this Black + Decker air conditioner has 6,086 reviews on Amazon and offers three functions: cooling, fan and dehumidifying, all of which can be controlled using the included remote or LED panel display. The AC also comes with an included hose and window adaptor that allows this unit to be installed in either a double-hung or sliding window.

Promising Amazon review: "We’ve had this AC unit for a few days and it’s working pretty well. We installed it in our master bedroom upstairs, which gets warmer than the rest of the house, and it’s kept it nice and cool. The bedroom has high ceilings, and we previously had an 8,000 BTU window unit that was struggling to keep the room cold. This 14,000 BTU stand-alone, portable unit definitely works harder and keeps the room cooler. The unit goes down to 64, which should be more than cold enough for folks. It also has a dehumidifier and fan, but we don’t plan to use those functions. There is a drain for the unit at the bottom in the very back, but you can keep it plugged. The unit is supposedly self-evaporating, meaning there shouldn’t be much if any water to drain. You can keep the drain open though and have a water pan sitting at the same level or below it if you think there might be water to drain. The unit will actually shut off automatically if it does fill with water and the drain is plugged, so that is a good fail-safe function." — Clifton R. Baker (This review was edited for length. Read the full review.)
$460.73 at Amazon
3
Walmart
A high BTU unit with air purification
Walmart rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

One of the highest-rated portable unit options available, according to Consumer Reports (and 278 Walmart reviews), is this Frigidaire model set on casters for easy mobility. It's got the cooling power to chill rooms up to 600 square feet. There are multiple control settings and three fan speeds to choose from, and it can simultaneously capture dust and dander from the air with its easy-to-clean washable filter.

Promising Walmart review: "I did extensive research before deciding on this model. Two of our biggest concerns were how quiet this portable AC would operate in our bedroom and how well it could actually cool this 400-square foot room with a high ceiling. In the two weeks that we have had the unit in use it's been as advertised on both concerns. We have had many portable air conditioners over the years and this Frigidaire 13,000 BTU AC beats them all for quietness, ability to quickly cool this large space, the quality of its construction, and ease of use. I have never written a product review on any of our many portable AC units over the years but this product deserves one." — MLS2021
$1,059.33 at Walmart
