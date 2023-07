These Are The Internet's Highest-Rated AC Units To Beat The Heat

A "split unit" with smart features

4.5 out of 5 starsThis 8,000 BTU window unit is one of the highest rated on Consumer Reports and has 16,656 reviews on Amazon. It's designed to be far quieter than traditional air conditioners thanks to its unique U-shape and a high-efficiency inverter system that keeps running costs low and creates long distance airflow that can reach up to 20 feet. The design hugs the base of your window rather than needing to be secured between the top and the bottom, and also gives you the ability to open your window fully even with the unit permanently installed. It's suitable for rooms up to 350 square feet (although there are higher BTU options available) and can be controlled using voice commands, the included remote or an app that provides real time monitoring."I almost never write reviews on Amazon, but I couldn't resist for this product. This air conditioner is truly the best design you can get. Almost everything bad or inconvenient about in-window AC units is totally resolved by this product. It really is impressively quiet thanks to the 'split unit' design where the window is used to create a barrier between the compressor and front. Not only that but thanks to this design in conjunction with loads of provided insulating foam, it keeps the heat out, and in. I've always scoffed when I see people leaving their window units in through the wintertime, especially in areas of the country where winters are cold because it is such a waste of heat. Traditional accordion-flap design ACs barely insulate in the slightest and are effectively equal to just leaving your window open through the winter - not a good idea. But, you can honestly leave this air conditioner in the window through the winter thanks to how well it is insulated. I took a gamble on that and left it in the window in mid February and there was very little heat loss, so pick a window and you can basically set it and forget it." — Joseph P. (This review was edited for length. Read the full review .)