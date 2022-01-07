Airbnb Escape to a stream-side lodge in Sundance or float along in peaceful bliss on an exclusive tiki boat in the Florida Keys.

It’s safe to say that the past couple years have transformed the concept of travel and vacationing into anything but normal. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, venturing out can seem a little precarious, let alone booking a stay in a crowded hotel. Fortunately, there might be a solution.

The range of private home-stay experiences that Airbnb provides can be more than just an alternative to your vacation skepticism woes. They can be your new and exclusive way to visit beautiful countrysides, bustling cities and partake in completely unique amenities that might not be offered at traditional hotels. Not to mention, you can better control who you come into contact with.

This list of beautiful properties, homesteads and hideaways have all passed Airbnb’s strict enhanced cleaning processes and have nearly all five-star ratings. If you have ever wanted to unwind in a wintery outdoor sauna located at the base of a forest or relax poolside in a mid-century oasis nestled in the middle of the desert, keep reading. We’ve got ideas for your next winter getaway below. (Just note that some stays may require you to book for more than one night.)