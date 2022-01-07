Shopping

Amazing Airbnbs To Book For The Best Winter Travel Stays

Whether you want to escape the cold weather or embrace the snow, this list of charming vacation rentals has you covered.

Escape to a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=airbnbwinterstays-TessaFlores-010521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F18105837%3Fadults%3D2%26previous_page_section_name%3D1000%26federated_search_id%3D1d7ac47c-c9df-44f9-ab1c-4831e664342d%26guests%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stream-side lodge in Sundance" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61d63aaae4b0bcd2195b08f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=airbnbwinterstays-TessaFlores-010521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F18105837%3Fadults%3D2%26previous_page_section_name%3D1000%26federated_search_id%3D1d7ac47c-c9df-44f9-ab1c-4831e664342d%26guests%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">stream-side lodge in Sundance</a> or float along in peaceful bliss on an exclusive <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=airbnbwinterstays-TessaFlores-010521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F46895897%3Fadults%3D2%26previous_page_section_name%3D1000%26federated_search_id%3D750fa8fa-c460-4f65-8f09-1296ac8fc06b%26guests%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tiki boat in the Florida Keys" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61d63aaae4b0bcd2195b08f0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=airbnbwinterstays-TessaFlores-010521-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F46895897%3Fadults%3D2%26previous_page_section_name%3D1000%26federated_search_id%3D750fa8fa-c460-4f65-8f09-1296ac8fc06b%26guests%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">tiki boat in the Florida Keys</a>.
It’s safe to say that the past couple years have transformed the concept of travel and vacationing into anything but normal. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, venturing out can seem a little precarious, let alone booking a stay in a crowded hotel. Fortunately, there might be a solution.

The range of private home-stay experiences that Airbnb provides can be more than just an alternative to your vacation skepticism woes. They can be your new and exclusive way to visit beautiful countrysides, bustling cities and partake in completely unique amenities that might not be offered at traditional hotels. Not to mention, you can better control who you come into contact with.

This list of beautiful properties, homesteads and hideaways have all passed Airbnb’s strict enhanced cleaning processes and have nearly all five-star ratings. If you have ever wanted to unwind in a wintery outdoor sauna located at the base of a forest or relax poolside in a mid-century oasis nestled in the middle of the desert, keep reading. We’ve got ideas for your next winter getaway below. (Just note that some stays may require you to book for more than one night.)

1
A stream-side carriage house in Sundance, Utah
Whether you are looking to attend the Sundance Film Festival or just want to enjoy some winter scenery, this one-bedroom stream-side carriage house located in Big Pine Canyon at Sundance is a cozy and breathtaking choice. There's a hot tub, private outdoor shower, two outside decks and a designated office space hidden away inside an armoire. And, if you are looking for entertainment, resorts, outdoor recreation and world-class restaurants, they're located just moments down the road.

Book it for $235 a night.
2
A romantic getaway house in Sonoma, California
Wine lovers, this quaint studio suite in the middle of Sonoma's wine country will be sure to please. Located on seven acres of tranquil property, this spot is in close proximity to vineyards, horseback riding, ballon tours and restaurants. It even has a fully accessible wine cellar, BBQ and a private deck with a gorgeous view of the mountains.

Book it for $199 a night.
3
A winter ski chalet in Big Bear, California
This modern three-bedroom chalet located in the lower Moonridge area of Big Bear is the perfect spot for couples, solo adventurers or families looking to spend some time outdoors. It's in close proximity to activities like skiing, biking, hiking paths, golf and even Big Bear's Alpine Zoo. Tall ceilings that let in generous amounts of light and an outdoor hot tub are just a few touches that make this spot an incredible winter experience.

Book it for $346 a night.
4
A mid-century oasis in the sunny Palm Springs desert
Frank Sinatra, eat your heart out! This stylish two-bedroom, mid-century home is the perfect escape. Located in Palm Springs desert and furnished with nostalgic nods to Scandinavian-inspired decor from the '50s and '60s, this poolside retreat has been rated five stars. The private, tiki-inspired yard also has a hot tub, a table top fire pit, and the whole place is surrounded by mountain views.

Book it for $435 a night.
5
A modern treehouse with a cedar hot tub
Previously featured in publications like USA Today, this modernized arboreal dwelling isn't like the treehouses of your childhood. Nestled in the 21-acre woodlands of Georgetown, Maine, this uniquely built structure is close to typical coastal Maine villages and beaches. It features two bedrooms, a kitchen and a one-of-a-kind spiral staircase. In the winter, spend your day snowshoeing or skiing, then warm up in the outdoor cedar hot tub that looks out onto beautiful water views.

Book it for $353 a night.
6
A secluded tiki boat floating in the Florida Keys
Sometimes all you need in a winter stay is solitude, and this suite floating on the serene blue waters of the Florida Keys might be the most memorable way to do it. Tempered peak windows with integrated blinds, a back deck hammock and French doors make it easy to gaze out. If you're interested in taking a dip, this boat offers snorkel gear, paddle boards and an integrated swim ladder. And yes, there is a bathroom.

Book it for $760 a night.
7
A creekside log cabin near Denver, Colorado with a forest sauna
This 1,700-square foot authentic new construction cabin is ideally located on the border of a National Forest near Denver, Colorado, a mere three miles from the Rocky Mountains. The loft nooks and three spacious bedrooms can accommodate up to six guests, and a private deck sits out from the master bedroom. Plus, this cabin home features an outdoor cedar barrel sauna with panoramic views of the tree laden property.

Book it for $318 a night.
8
A charming rustic loft in Lindon, Utah that feels like you're in the English countryside
If you stay in this idyllic one bedroom countryside loft at Wadley Farms in Lindon, Utah, you can expect to enjoy spectacular views of the farm's gardens, on-site vineyard and a mountainside castle from your own private balcony. The fully-equipped kitchen has everything you need to prepare meals and a number of outdoor recreation activities can be found just minutes away. One previous guest even called this property a "fairytale Airbnb."

Book it for $179 a night.
9
A luxury cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains that can accommodate up to eight guests
A modern cabin surrounded by views of Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains might be just the thing for your next family trip, bachelor party or group getaway this winter. A spacious outdoor deck surrounds the back exterior of the home and amenities include a fully stocked game room, a relaxing sunroom, a hot tub and a dining area overlooking the mountain range. Previous guest have called this serene three bedroom home "amazing," "cozy" and "a complete gem."

Book it for $246 a night.
10
A two-bedroom at a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado
If you are big into snow sports, this deluxe two bedroom stay at a boutique hotel in Aspen might be your ideal travel venture. It's located right in downtown and is less than a block away from The Ajax Mountain Gondola transport and other ski lifts, as well as restaurants, shopping and night life. You'll have an in-room fireplace, dining room and a fully-functional kitchen while also having access to bell staff and concierge.

Book it for $800 a night.
11
An antique bungalow with a sunroom in upstate New York
This freshly-renovated bungalow located in the quaint town of Helderberg, New York is a charming winter getaway for people not looking for larger city trips. There are two bedrooms, exposed brick details and a luxurious bathroom housing a beautiful claw foot bathtub. Previous guests have called it "the perfect spot for a quick getaway" and "an amazing space with all the amenities you could need."

Book it for $144 a night.
12
A memorable Colorado desert stay with unique architecture
This truly unique escape in the Colorado desert is what one previous guest could only describe as, "psychedelic hobbit, with porthole windows, '60s and '70s decor, and a spiral staircase with tiny hand-crafted steps." Two separate balconies allow you to view the sun rising and setting on the beautiful surrounding mountains. There's also a private outdoor area with a fire pit and seating, as well as a beautiful tiled walk-in shower. Former guests recommend coming here if you need a spot to spiritually recharge, star gaze and "experience something like you have never seen before."

Book it for $185 a night.
13
A peaceful Key West hideaway with a private back deck
If a tropical escape just off Key West, Florida's lively Duval street is more your winter vacation vibe, then this secluded one bedroom with a private deck might be for you. With accommodations for up to three people, this hideaway has a lush king sized bed, a kitchenette, washer and dryer and an outdoor grill. One prior guest called the apartment,"impeccable and had everything we needed."

Book it for $361 a night.
