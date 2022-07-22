Known as the Centennial State, Colorado is a wonderland of mountains, forests and electric, artsy cities. Whether you’re from the area and looking for a mellow weekend away or traveling to Colorado from across the country, we’ve rounded up a selection of breathtaking Airbnbs to ensure you have an amazing trip.

Say goodbye to basic hotels, because these properties are totally unique and will help make your Colorado vacation one you’ll remember forever. From tree houses to Airstreams to mansions you might’ve seen on “Cribs,” we’ve searched high and low to find the most exciting and beautiful places to stay in Colorado.

And to help you in your lodging efforts, we’ve split up the listings into four main sections: Denver, Boulder, Aspen and general amazing properties from around the state. We’ve listed how many people each spot can sleep, as well as some highlights and amenities.

Once you’ve booked your stay, be sure to check out the Airbnb experiences for Colorado to help you pack your itinerary with local tours, classes, photo shoots, nature guides and other fun things.

Denver area

Boulder area

A cheery guesthouse with views, a pool and a wood-fired pizza oven Airbnb/Kristine Sleeps: 3



You'll spend the whole day in the sun with this gorgeous guest house featuring a saltwater pool, wood-burning pizza oven and a decked-out outdoor kitchen. It's 15 minutes from Boulder and has one king-size bed. $145 a night at Airbnb A beautiful mountain retreat with a panoramic view Airbnb/Chien Sleeps: 2



Wake up in the mountains in this private guest suite a 10-minute drive from downtown Boulder. It sits on a 250-acre private compound surrounded by hiking trails. There's a master bedroom with a king bed and a living room with a pull-out sofa. $178 a night at Airbnb A super modern secluded mountain home Airbnb/Nathaniel Sleeps: 3



Equal parts tranquil and luxurious, this modern mountain home is rustic-chic and unforgettable. It sits at the end of a mile-long private driveway, meaning you'll be totally alone to relax in the hot tub or stargaze at night. It's about a 25-minute drive from downtown Boulder, so you can easily enjoy the mountains and the city. $420 a night at Airbnb

Aspen area

Standouts all over the state