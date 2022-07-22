Shopping

17 Gorgeous Airbnbs In Colorado

Check out these amazing places to stay in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and more.

<a href="https://airbnb.pvxt.net/c/2706071/264339/4273?subId1=coloradoairbnb-griffinwynne-07202022-62d845dce4b000da23fb23e5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F48695701%3Fadults%3D1%26children%3D0%26infants%3D0%26check_in%3D2022-11-01%26check_out%3D2022-11-08%26federated_search_id%3Dfda06792-b063-43b4-985c-97fbfcf8fd0e%26source_impression_id%3Dp3_1658342032_DR0" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A modern secluded mountain home near Boulder. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d845dce4b000da23fb23e5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://airbnb.pvxt.net/c/2706071/264339/4273?subId1=coloradoairbnb-griffinwynne-07202022-62d845dce4b000da23fb23e5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F48695701%3Fadults%3D1%26children%3D0%26infants%3D0%26check_in%3D2022-11-01%26check_out%3D2022-11-08%26federated_search_id%3Dfda06792-b063-43b4-985c-97fbfcf8fd0e%26source_impression_id%3Dp3_1658342032_DR0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A modern secluded mountain home near Boulder. </a>
Airbnb/Nathaniel
A modern secluded mountain home near Boulder.

Known as the Centennial State, Colorado is a wonderland of mountains, forests and electric, artsy cities. Whether you’re from the area and looking for a mellow weekend away or traveling to Colorado from across the country, we’ve rounded up a selection of breathtaking Airbnbs to ensure you have an amazing trip.

Say goodbye to basic hotels, because these properties are totally unique and will help make your Colorado vacation one you’ll remember forever. From tree houses to Airstreams to mansions you might’ve seen on “Cribs,” we’ve searched high and low to find the most exciting and beautiful places to stay in Colorado.

And to help you in your lodging efforts, we’ve split up the listings into four main sections: Denver, Boulder, Aspen and general amazing properties from around the state. We’ve listed how many people each spot can sleep, as well as some highlights and amenities.

Once you’ve booked your stay, be sure to check out the Airbnb experiences for Colorado to help you pack your itinerary with local tours, classes, photo shoots, nature guides and other fun things.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Denver area

A retro Airstream with a fire pit
Airbnb/AirSimplicity
Sleeps: 2

Travel back in time with this retro-inspired, 2022 Airstream camper. There's a yard and fire pit with a Bluetooth surround sound system to have a lovely dinner or nighttime hang. Glamping in the city? It's the best of both worlds.
$115 a night at Airbnb
A dreamy bungalow in historic Olde Town
Airbnb/Robyn
Sleeps: 5

Totally remodeled in 2021, this cozy two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is minimalist but still homey. Enjoy the farmer's market and breweries of Olde Town Arvada, about 20 minutes from downtown Denver.
$124 a night at Airbnb
An A-frame mountain lodge with a hot tub
Airbnb/Hideaway Vacation Rentals
Sleeps: 2

At an elevation of 8,700 feet about 40 minutes from Denver, this A-frame cabin has views on views, a luxurious patio space for outdoor dining and a wood pellet stove for cozy nights in.
$341 a night at Airbnb
A chic loft in the heart of downtown
Airbnb/Alex Emanuel
Sleeps: 4

Immerse yourself in the heart of Denver staying this chic loft space. With high ceilings and big windows, you'll get views of the city while still having tons of space to stretch out and relax.
$240 a night at Airbnb
A decked-out group house with pinball games and a pool
Airbnb/Joseph
Sleeps: 10

For larger parties, group getaways or bachelor or bachelorette weekends, this house has something for everyone. With a hammock, grill, above-ground pool and two patios, you'll have the best time splashing around in the sun and playing pinball and shuffleboard in the game room. It's in walking distance to the Santa Fe Arts District and downtown.
$307 a night at Airbnb

Boulder area

A cheery guesthouse with views, a pool and a wood-fired pizza oven
Airbnb/Kristine
Sleeps: 3

You'll spend the whole day in the sun with this gorgeous guest house featuring a saltwater pool, wood-burning pizza oven and a decked-out outdoor kitchen. It's 15 minutes from Boulder and has one king-size bed.
$145 a night at Airbnb
A beautiful mountain retreat with a panoramic view
Airbnb/Chien
Sleeps: 2

Wake up in the mountains in this private guest suite a 10-minute drive from downtown Boulder. It sits on a 250-acre private compound surrounded by hiking trails. There's a master bedroom with a king bed and a living room with a pull-out sofa.
$178 a night at Airbnb
A super modern secluded mountain home
Airbnb/Nathaniel
Sleeps: 3

Equal parts tranquil and luxurious, this modern mountain home is rustic-chic and unforgettable. It sits at the end of a mile-long private driveway, meaning you'll be totally alone to relax in the hot tub or stargaze at night. It's about a 25-minute drive from downtown Boulder, so you can easily enjoy the mountains and the city.
$420 a night at Airbnb

Aspen area

A luxury condo in downtown Aspen
Airbnb/Kim
Sleeps: 2

With floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning fireplace, this one-bedroom condo is the height of luxury. Ski directly onto the mountain from the back door of the building and enjoy the shops and bars of downtown Aspen.

$379 a night at Airbnb
Creekside guest suite
Airbnb/Grant
Sleeps: 2

Hand-built and finished by local craftsman, this breathtaking guest suite is totally unique. It has radiant in-floor heating, a fully stocked kitchen and tons of windows for views of the woods.
$135 a night at Airbnb
A top floor loft condo in downtown Aspen
Airbnb/David
Sleeps: 4

Enjoy skiing, hiking and the shops and restaurants of Aspen staying in this modern, sleek condo. It's an open-air space with a loft bed and eat-in bar, perfect for a ski weekend or romantic trip.
$296 a night at Airbnb

Standouts all over the state

A glamping treehouse in San Luis
Airbnb/Jorge
Sleeps: 4

Spend some time unplugged in this elevated treehouse in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. It has a tiny wood-burning stove and a grill for making food outside.
$120 a night at Airbnb
An abstract futuristic stone castle in Crestone
Airbnb/Jeffery
Sleeps: 4

Billed as a "memorable lifetime experience," this futuristic cement house is totally unique. It's set on 2 acres of a land, with a creek nearby.
$151 a night at Airbnb
A saloon-style cabin in Montrose
Airbnb/Dana
Sleeps: 5

Get into your cowboy fantasy with this rustic western cabin. It sits right to a private creek where you can dish and relax.
$153 a night at Airbnb
A jaw-dropping modern cabin in Pagosa Springs
Airbnb
Sleeps: 4

Hello windows! Sitting on 72 acres, this cabin was designed to be an ideal vacation getaway. With a lofted bedroom and panoramic views, you'll feel like you're in the trees from the comfort of a home.
$236 a night at Airbnb
A chic yurt in the San Juan Mountains in Creede
Airbnb/Mark
Sleeps: 4

With tons of hiking and star gazing, this yurt is the perfect place for upgrading your Colorado camping experience.
$159 a night at Airbnb
A tranquil cabin in Salida
Airbnb/Ben
Sleeps: 2

The perfect spot for a romantic weekend or a peaceful solo retreat, this charming deck house has more than 30 square feet of window walls.
$116 a night at Airbnb
18 Jaw-Dropping Airbnbs That Do Glamping Right

