Food & Drink
Air travelNutritionSnackspackingairport snacks

The Best Airport Snacks To Pack, According To Nutritionists

Because you need more than two Biscoff cookies to survive an air travel day.

On Assignment For HuffPost

This wall of airport snack options is full of no-nos — lots of salt and sugar.
Jeff Greenberg via Getty Images
This wall of airport snack options is full of no-nos — lots of salt and sugar.

If you’re a late-night, last-minute packer like I am, snacks are probably the last thing on your mind as you’re running through mental checklists of everything you need for your trip.

But I’ve had enough tight connections resulting from flight delays to know that picking up food at the airport isn’t always an option, and being hungry while stuck on an airplane isn’t fun. As a result, granola bars and an empty reusable water bottle are now on my packing list (in addition to phone and laptop chargers, floss and the like).

An ideal airport snack is easy to eat on the go, doesn’t take up a lot of room in your bag, and is filling enough to keep you going until you have time to eat a full meal. For some healthy inspiration, I chatted with three registered dietitians to learn about their favorite airport snacks. Tuck a few of these into your carry-on so you’ll have something to eat if lines at the food court are super-long and you don’t have enough time to grab a bite between flights.

Trail mix

Whether homemade or store-bought, this is a simple snack on the go. Jonathan Valdez, owner of Genki Nutrition and media spokesperson for New York State Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, makes his own trail mix with raisins, pistachios, walnuts and granola.

“I like trail mix because eating just a handful can satiate my appetite for a long period of time,” Valdez said. “It is packed with protein, fiber and heart-healthy unsaturated fats.”

Nuts (almonds, pistachios, walnuts)

“I don’t always pack snacks for air travel, but when I do I typically pack small packaged nutrient- and calorie-dense items to help keep me satisfied and my hunger at bay for longer periods of time,” Kris Sollid, senior director of nutrition communications at the International Food Information Council, said. Nuts are a nutrient-dense source of healthy fats. Some of his favorites are almonds, pistachios and walnuts.

Unsalted, dry-roasted almonds are a must-have for Amy Gorin, a plant-based dietitian and owner of Master the Media. “These are also great in a pinch when mealtime gets pushed back,” she said. “I have something substantial to eat so I don’t get cranky.”

Roasted chickpeas

This is another simple snack that you can either pick up at the store or go the homemade route.

“I like to pack a bag of homemade roasted chickpeas with me for my airplane ride,” Gorin said. “I love snacking on these because they’re crunchy and satisfying, and they provide plant protein and fiber to help keep you fuller for longer.”

You can make them yourself and flavor them any way you want, Gorin added, so they never get boring. Watch this video to see how to make them:

Dark chocolate

“A bite-size sweet treat like dark chocolate always makes air travel a little more enjoyable,” Sollid said. He added that it pairs well with coffee –– a must for early morning flights.

Protein-snack bars

Valdez makes sure to pack a few protein bars in his carry-on bag. Their high protein content helps keep him satiated, which decreases his likelihood of seeking out other foods at the airport, which can often be unhealthy (ahem, food courts). When picking up snack bars, Sollid looks for varieties that are high in fiber, protein and healthy fats. Check out our story on nutritionists’ favorite healthy snack bars.

Fresh fruit

“You can usually find a banana in my carry-on bag, and one big reason is because it’s an extremely portable fruit,” Gorin said. “I also like that bananas boast potassium. And since a lot of airport food is higher in sodium, this helps to counteract that sodium to benefit heart health.”

Valdez is also a fan of packing fresh fruits like apples, oranges, grapes and bananas, as they are filled with fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

A Hairbrella small enough to fold up and keep in your bag

24 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

Popular in the Community

Air travelNutritionSnackspackingairport snacks

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

How To Stop Obsessing Over A Mistake

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Boston

Travel

I Just Learned The Actual Term For A Rolling Suitcase And My Mind Is Blown

Style & Beauty

4 TikTok Beauty Influencers Reveal How Much Money They Make

Relationships

Can’t Afford A Wedding Gift? Etiquette Experts Explain What To Do

Wellness

The Pandemic Warped Our Sense Of Time. Here’s How To Gain It Back.

Relationships

If You're Going To Give An Ultimatum, Do It Right. Experts Share How.

Relationships

The Right Way To Tell Someone They’re Not A Bridesmaid In Your Wedding

Shopping

The Best Deals You Need To Get From Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Shopping

Bartenders Spill The Unlikely Splurge Your Home Bar Needs

Shopping

The Comfortable Slides That You're About To See Everywhere Are Only $24

Shopping

Finally, Plus-Size Bike Shorts That Don’t Roll Down And Go Up To A Size 7X

Shopping

The Best Sandals For Plantar Fasciitis, According To A Podiatrist

Shopping

47 Things To Keep In Your Car For Your Next Adventure

Shopping

Brooklinen Is Having It's Biggest Sale Of The Year Right Now

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Selling Sunset'

Home & Living

This Nostalgic Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Shopping

The Coolest Places To Stay In Memphis, Tennessee

Shopping

Where To Get Plus-Size Clothes For Men That Are Actually Stylish

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Memphis

Shopping

13 Thoughtful Sympathy Gifts To Let Your Loved Ones Know They Have Your Support

Shopping

33 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Travel

What To Know About This New Pandemic Travel Trend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Reveal The Times You Should Never Use A Makeup Brush

Work/Life

How Soon Is Too Soon To Quit A New Job?

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Wellness

Got Knee Pain? Experts Swear By These 8 Tips For Relief.

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Food & Drink

How Alcohol Affects Your Body Differently When You're On A Plane

Shopping

No One Will Ever Know These Great-Looking Bags Are Actually Coolers

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses