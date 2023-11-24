Amazon

Bose QuietComfort wireless noise cancelling headphones (29% off list price)

These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over my ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones. Get it for 29% off right now.