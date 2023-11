Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (20% off list price)

Considered by many to be the cream of the crop when it comes to water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate gums and improve circulation. It's also one of two devices on this list to have the ADA Seal of Acceptance confirming its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. You can get it forat Amazon