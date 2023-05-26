The Best Father’s Day Gifts On Amazon That Dads Can Actually Use

Amazon

A pair of Bose noise-canceling headphones

These wireless headphones boast Bose's signature high-fidelity sound and can be adjusted to set bass, mid-range and treble levels to your dad's personal preference. He'll enjoy 20 hours of listening per charge, 11 levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows calls to be taken and heard, even in noisy surroundings.



P.S. If your pops is a glasses-wearer, Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones manage to stay comfortable even while glasses are worn thanks to the adjustable headband and the slightly oversized and cushioned ear cups that won't put strain or pressure on frames.