27 Pieces Of Furniture From Amazon With Great Reviews

An open storage shoe rack
It can hold around 20 pairs of most size shoes (it will hold slightly fewer shoes if they are size 10 or larger). Available in two colors.Promising review:
"Just love this stand, it is very sturdy and easy to put together
. I would buy again." — Heather
An outdoor hanging chaise lounge
It's available in nine colors.
Promising review:
"I love this chair. The navy blue matched our other patio furniture and looks awesome. I love that it swings. So relaxing. I find myself reading outside much more often.
Also, reached out to customer service regarding a question, and they responded very quickly. I would definitely recommend this chair!
" — aubrey
A five-tier bookshelf
Get it in one of four colors.
Promising review:
"I was looking around for a bookshelf for my under-the-stairs reading nook and I came across this one. It was so easy to assemble, it took no time at all. I love the look of it, and it's very sturdy to hold all my books and decorations.
" — Tia
A wood-topped kitchen cart
It's also available in black.
Promising review:
"This kitchen cart is exactly what I was looking for: good storage and added workspace while still looking nice and easily tucking out of the way. It has clean classic lines, sturdy construction, and serious versatility. I feel it's a real steal for the price and I know I'll get a lot of use out of it.
Overall, it's a great piece for a great price. I'm a happy customer!" — J.Crandall
An electric adjustable-height standing desk
Get it in four sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"Why would anyone spend double or triple the price when they can get this? Sturdy, quiet, and overall solid! Handles my dual-monitor setup effortlessly. Highly adjustable— I’m 5’7” and the lowest point is perfect for me and the highest point is definitely more than what I need and I can see someone that’s 6’0 having no issue. It doesn’t wobble and the two-piece top isn’t even noticeable and not even a thought. I did so much research and I’m glad I went with this one. If you want value, you will not be disappointed.
One of my favorite purchases!" — Binh Nguyen
A dining room buffet cupboard
It's available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Very sturdy. Great quality.
Looks great in my dining room which we recently remodeled. Compared to others, this is exceptionally priced.
" — Amazon customer
A vintage-inspired rattan sideboard
It's available in two finishes.
Promising review:
"This piece was a beautiful addition to my small apartment.
I am using it as a microwave stand, and a liquor cabinet below. I put it together by myself in less than two hours. It's modern and feels sturdy. Highly recommend!
" — Lindsay Amos
A stunning makeup vanity set
Get it in one of three colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this vanity! I have a bad back and this table is perfect to keep my back from hurting while standing to do my hair and makeup. Although I didn't place the lights in the exact place per instructions. It does provide ample light. I would definitely recommend this vanity to anyone.
" — P. Knight
A television stand
It's available in five colors and seven sizes.
Promising review:
"I love my TV stand.
It took me and a very helpful toddler about an hour and 30 minutes to assemble, I think it would be better with the help of another adult because if one piece breaks the whole stand will be ruined. It’s very sturdy and adds so much elegance to my living room.
I love it!!!" — Noemi Garcia
A wall-mounted medicine cabinet
It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this cabinet, I assembled this on my own (50-year-old mom aka nanna). It was very easy, only took me a couple of hours. It has a whole lot more storage than I had anticipated, very pleased!!!!! If you're trying to decide, trust me, you need to choose this one, you won't be sorry!!
" — Karen Keith
A dining table, chairs and bench set
Choose from three finishes.
Promising review:
"Don't let the shipping charges change your mind! Even with the cost of shipping, this is the perfect table setup, especially for an apartment or a studio! It's wonderfully made.
The assembly is even easy for me! It's sturdy, and it looks great! It tucks away up against a wall nicely to allow for more space, then is easily pulled out when you need it for guests, dining, or work area! Literally, everybody who has walked into my apartment (even the apartment manager!) has exclaimed how much they love this table! Look no further, you've found what you have been searching for!
" — Cindy Garrett
A sectional sofa
It's available in five sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely loving this couch! It was easy to assemble and convenient to put into place. We’ve got three small dogs and it’s holding up amazingly well with them playing on it.
The texture of the fabric doesn’t show any dog nail marks and it’s been a breeze to wipe up. It did take a short while to break the cushions in for comfort because it’s pretty stiff foam, but it’s now super comfortable and I expect it to last us for years and years.
I purchased the extended warranty and love the fact that if I have any issues with it, it’s covered and we can replace individual pieces if needed. The storage in each piece is what I’ve been searching for for years now!
" — Susan
A live-edge wooden bench
Promising review:
"This table is heavy, strong and easy to put together. It's not wimpy, it's solid. The legs are a strong metal made to support the weight of the wood. The wood is beautifully finished, smooth and I love the live-edge look. It looks awesome on our patio. I'm very pleased with this purchase. Great value for the dollar!" — Carol S.
An upholstered platform bed frame
Available in sizes twin–king and three colors.
Promising review:
"I was not prepared for the quality and excellent finish of this bed frame, despite the 5-star rating.
I cannot say enough about this company’s attention to detail and use of excellent materials. This is not a cheap flimsy bed frame that wiggles every time you turn in bed. This is a TANK when done. And the fabric is gorgeous on the headboard and side/end rails. And for the price??? OMGOSH I wish I needed another couple of them
, they are so stinking affordable, I can’t even find a bed on MP for this price. For any of you hesitating, I say BUY IT.
You will not regret it." — Sandi Hendrickson
A five-piece patio set
Choose from five colors.
Promising review:
"Omg! Beautiful orange cushions and super comfortable.
High-back couch and chairs. The material is very strong and heavy duty. I am so pleased with this purchase.
My neighbors are super impressed too." — Meribeth Lord
A round two-tier coffee table
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"Just what I was looking for.
Warms a vacant spot and my stacked coffee table books look awesome. I'm very happy with the purchase. Sturdy, yet lightweight, makes the table a great value
." — Julie A. Charette
A floor lamp
It comes in six colors.
Promising review:
"I've had this lamp for a little over a month now, and I was honestly surprised how great it is! It was super simple to put together, and the base is heavy enough so my cats never knock it over. I like the dimmable knob feature, which is easily accessible and so much classier than the lamps with a chain or a button. It really makes my apartment feel like home! 10 out of 10.
" — Andrea Carey
A classic console table
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I am so pleased with this table.
It is better than I expected. I bought the yellow table and it is as described: bright yellow and very sturdy. It was easy for my husband to put together. I would highly recommend.
" — Gail
An industrial-style ladder shelf
Promising review:
"Metal is heavy duty. Cool industrial black. The shelves are super nice and don’t scuff or dent easily!
Fairly easy to put together! Super sturdy! Gives the perfect look I was going for! Don’t hesitate to purchase, the quality is there!! I would rebuy in a heartbeat!
I’m so glad I did!" — Just a Person
A faux leather futon sofa
Choose from 10 colors.
Promising review:
"It took my mother and me about an hour to put together. All the parts and tools came intact with easy instructions to follow. As for the futon itself, it’s beautiful, comfortable, and I don’t regret a single penny spent. It’s bigger than what I imagined and fills up my living room perfectly." —Tompa
A rolling vintage-style bar cart
Promising review:
"Lovely gold color with mirrored shelves top and bottom. Plenty of storage to add all the essentials. Great product for the price!
" —Christylin
A pair of accent chairs
They're available in six colors.
Promising review:
"These chairs really add to the look of my dining area and match my navy cabinetry and other accents. The velvet is so soft — not all fake crunchy feeling like some can be!
Textures can bother me, but I love the feel of these. While cushioned, the chair is fairly firm and a bit narrow. An above-average-sized person might find these a bit snug. The gold tone is obviously a little fake, with a yellow-y look to it, but it's so low it blends fine with other shades of gold that I have in the room. Well packaged, easy to assemble, and great value!
" — Satcheson
A china hutch
Promising review:
"I could not be happier with my purchase of the buffet and hutch.
It was a smidge difficult to put together if it's only one person but I was able to manage it after a few hours with a break in between. It came packaged extremely well, although some pieces were covered in condensation. Thankfully, nothing was damaged by the water. The amount of storage space in this is ridiculous! Especially after living in a house that had none, I was excited to be able to fill it with everything that would have otherwise been left out. It's a sturdy piece of furniture.
I'm happy with it and would recommend it!" — Michael Crenshaw
A wicker papasan swivel chair
Choose from eight colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this chair!
The cushion is very comfortable- great for sinking in to read, watch TV, play on the Wii or even nap if you are shorter like me. My nieces and nephew climbed all over it and it didn't break, very sturdy. It even spins completely which was a happy surprise. Worth the money!"
— Karen
A velvet ottoman with strorage
It comes in two sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"I didn’t quite know what to expect when I ordered this, you never know what you’re going to get sometimes. When I open this I was amazed.The quality is awesome, the velvet is so soft.
It’s a lot bigger than I thought it was going to be which is exciting. It’s actually comfortable to sit on. It’s nice and sturdy as well. All around 100% love!
" —Meg Raley
A simple yet stylish side table
Choose from seven colors.
Promising review:
"Nice little table that was extremely easy to put together and looks nice.
It’s a great height for right beside a couch or chair for decor or to put a mug on. It doesn’t wobble and feels pretty sturdy. I would definitely recommend this product if you’re looking for a simple side table!
" — Emily Johnson
A set of dresser drawers
They're sold in four sizes and seven colors.
Promising review:
"I've been looking for a dresser or storage unit for some time. I ordered this one not expecting much but I was pleasantly surprised by how much it can hold. If you're looking for storage that's not bulky but can hold a lot, this is it!
" —Lynette Worthy