Amazon Customers' 'Most-Loved Gifts' Are Legitimately Good

Get gift-giving inspiration from this list of kitchen items, clothing, beauty products and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Amazon customers loved this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Modoker-Vintage-Laptop-Backpack-College/dp/B08Z4326G1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" multi-compartment laptop bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Modoker-Vintage-Laptop-Backpack-College/dp/B08Z4326G1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> multi-compartment laptop bag</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-SM-50TQ-Stand-Mixer-Turquoise/dp/B074MPMPXS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="kitchen stand mixer," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-SM-50TQ-Stand-Mixer-Turquoise/dp/B074MPMPXS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">kitchen stand mixer,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Noise-Cancelling-Earbuds/dp/B08C4KWM9T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="noise canceling earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Noise-Cancelling-Earbuds/dp/B08C4KWM9T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">noise canceling earbuds</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/UGG-Womens-Fluff-Slide-Slipper/dp/B098MC37WT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="plushy slip-ons " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/UGG-Womens-Fluff-Slide-Slipper/dp/B098MC37WT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61b10d7ce4b068effec4de6a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">plushy slip-ons </a>.
Amazon
Amazon customers loved this multi-compartment laptop bag, kitchen stand mixer,noise canceling earbuds and plushy slip-ons .

It’s crunch time in gift-giving season, and if you still have some holes to fill on your holiday lists, the “Customers’ Most Loved Gifts” page on Amazon can be a great resource.

Sometimes it lists//rankings//product suggestions? can be hit or miss with Amazon, but thankfully, with the help of their customers and reviewers, this list is all hits.

The selection of crowd-pleasing gifts includes the site’s bestselling and top-rated products that people will actually want to use. It covers things like kitchen appliances, beauty products, toys, shoes and camping goods, which means there’s more than likely something for everyone.

See below for our top picks from Amazon’s list to find those last-minute gifts, and maybe get something for yourself along the way.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A fluffy pair of Ugg sheepskin slides
Amazon
Made from 100% sheepskin and wool, these rubber-soled slip-ons are great for wearing around the house, running to grab the mail or a trip to the grocery store. There's a moderate arch for support, and the elastic strap ensures a snug and cozy fit.

Get them starting at $59.95.
A pastel kitchen stand mixer by Cuisinart
Amazon
Accompanied by a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl, the Cuisinart stand mixer uses a 500-watt motor and die-cast metal construction to provide powerful and precise performance. The included attachments and 12 different settings means this stand mixer can do a variety of tasks like dough-making, whipping, pasta-extruding and more.

Get it for $249.95.
A laptop backpack with compartments for everything
Amazon
This durable backpack by Modoker has a total of six pockets, including one main pocket for larger items like books, a designated laptop pocket, front zipper pockets, pencil sleeves and roomy pockets on the side. There's also an external USB charging port with a set-in cable to charge your devices anywhere.

Get it for $33.99.
A bonding oil to help improve hair health
Amazon
Whether you have overly processed hair, split ends or damage from too much heat styling, the Olaplex bonding oil can help. Using a patented active chemistry complex, this reparative oil can help increase color vibrancy, add shine, strengthen and restore hair. It can also help to protect hair from styling tools up to temperatures of 450 degrees.

Get it for $28.
An oversized faux leather satchel bag for work and every day
Amazon
Made from polyurethane leather and high-grade hardware, this bucket-style bag uses a practical internal structure to hold larger items like mini umbrellas, water bottles and wallets, while side compartments make storing smaller items like keys and phones easy. The shoulder strap can be adjusted to meet your preferences.

Get it for $36.99.
A handheld electric milk frother for cafe-quality beverages at home
Amazon
Blend protein drinks, whip eggs for breakfast and froth milk to make creamy cafe-style lattes or cappuccinos in a matter of seconds with this battery-powered milk frother that comes with its own stand for storage. The stainless steel frothing whisk is resistant to rust, and the handle is ergonomically designed for a better hold.

Get it for $12.97.
A glass tumbler with a bamboo lid
Amazon
Made from resilient odor- and stain-resistant borosilicate glass, these tumblers are machine washable and great for smoothies, coffee, water and more. The protective no-slip sleeve makes this a great portable tumbler, especially in warmer weather when cold beverages tend to sweat.

Get it for $15.99.
A pair of noise-canceling ear buds from Bose
Amazon
Bose offers some of the most effective noise-cancelling technology, and these weather-resistant Bluetooth earbuds are no different. Aside from providing high fidelity and immersive audio, they offer adjustable levels of noise-canceling, from full transparency to complete noise blocking.

Get them for $199.
A cast iron skillet by Le Creuset
Amazon
This heavyweight enameled cast iron skillet is optimized for steady, even heat and offers great heat retention so cooking results are consistent. Unlike traditional cast iron skillets, the Le Creuset skillet is dishwasher safe.

Get it for $189.95.
A retro style sherpa-lined jacket by Levi's
Amazon
This classically designed sherpa-lined jacket is made with 100% cotton, has a relaxed fit and is machine washable. Choose from three different fit types and 10 different colors.

Get it starting at $54.72.
A gold-plated layered necklace set
Amazon
This 14 karat gold-plated set includes three separate necklaces in varying lengths and a 2.5-inch extension chain on each one for adjustable wear. The longest pendant features a customizable letter so you can show your initial.

Get it for $12.89.
A luxurious set of satin pillowcases
Amazon
Opting for satin or silk pillowcases over traditional materials can help keep skin hydrated, prevent tugging and even help reduce split ends. This two-pack pillowcase set from Bedsure is made from 100% polyester satin, which can be more durable than silk, and fits over pillows with an envelope enclosure to keep the case secure all night long.

Get it for $9.99.
A pair of Heritage classic men's boots
Amazon
Made using full-grain leather, these timelessly designed Red Wing Heritage boots can be for everyday wear or for work thanks to the rugged durability and water-repellent material. The leather footbed molds to your feet, providing a comfortable and customized wear, while the outsoles minimize shock and vibration.

Get them for $264.99+.
An indoor organic herb garden
Amazon
Having your own fresh herbs growing on your window sill is a simple luxury, especially if you or someone you know enjoys cooking. This certified organic home garden set comes from a family-owned and operated farm in Oregon and contains a sprouting box set and compostable peat pots to grow basil, cilantro, parsley, sage and thyme.

Get it for $29.97.
A percolator coffee pot for camping
Amazon
Have a robust cup of piping hot coffee even when you're camping with this 9-cup capacity percolator and pot by Coletti. The stainless steel pot has a tempered glass lid and is compatible for both stove or fire use.

Get it for $39.95.
A powerful vitamin C oil for glowing skin
Amazon
This vitamin C oil by the cult favorite skin care brand Sunday Riley uses turmeric and other cold-pressed nutrient-rich extracts to provide antioxidant defense for the skin while helping to provide hydration and target premature signs of aging, redness, and uneven skin tone.

Get it for $80.
An electric gooseneck kettle with a sleek design
Amazon
Use this sleek countertop kettle to make the perfect cup of coffee. The five temperature control presets bring water to the ideal temperature based on what you are trying the brew. There's also a hold temperature feature that maintains heat so you can keep refilling your cup without having to boil a whole new pot.

Get it for $69.69.
An insulated stainless steel tea and coffee tumbler
Amazon
Heat-lock your coffee and tea with this portable vacuum seal mug that has an insulated lining to retain heat up to 12 hours and cold temperatures for up to 24 hours. The seal-tight lid means you can throw this into your bag without the risk of leakage, and the inner ceramic coating ensures flavor integrity.

Get it for $30.
A wood-wicked soy candle that smells like fir and cedarwood
Amazon
This 19-ounce candle is made from vegan and natural soy wax and offers up to 90 hours of burn time. The festive fragrance gives off rich and woody notes along with patchouli and pepper. The wood wick even gives off a crackling sound as the candle burns and provides a more even wax melt.

Get it for $34.88.
A lip care kit for plumping and smoothing lips
Amazon
Using a two-step system, this lip kit contains a morning and night treatment to help you get more hydrated and fuller lips. The minty lip mask contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to help prevent peeling, reduce the look of lines and repair dry lips while the glossy morning treatment uses collagen and ginger essence to naturally plump and soften your pout.

Get it for $16.98.
A famous doll that represents inclusivity
Amazon
You may have seen the Qai Qai doll keeping some pretty incredible company: She's appeared alongside Serena Williams' daughter and has amassed over one million Instagram followers. Qai Qai signifies inclusivity and comes mailed in her own customizable home. She's made of hypoallergenic material, has articulating arms and legs and can stand on her own.

Get it for $29.99.
A glass pourover coffee maker for a more sustainable morning routine
Amazon
Extract robust flavors in less time than a traditional coffee maker with this durable and heat-resistant borosilicate glass coffee maker. It uses a permanent stainless steel mesh filter so you don't have to spend money on wasteful single-use paper filters that can absorb natural oils and subtle flavors from your coffee.

Get it for $19.99.
A full-length silk robe
Amazon
This kimono-style silk dressing gown is lightweight enough to wear even in the warmer months. The full-length robe has a peacock and floral design and bell sleeves that fall mid-forearm.

Get it for $29.99.
A modern and artful cocktail shaker
Amazon
This vacuum insulated cocktail shaker is made with stainless steel and would make a great addition to any aspiring mixologist's home bar. The leak-proof lid and double-walled design means you don't have to worry about condensation affecting your grip and drinks reach the ideal temperature for serving. Plus, it's machine washable for easy clean up.

Get it for $26.59.
An elevated wine glass set
Amazon
This set of four elegantly designed wine glasses with wide sturdy bases is made from high-quality and durable glass that contains no harmful chemicals, materials or compounds. The universal square shape means that these goblets can be used for all varieties of wines and you can spend less time scrubbing glasses, because they are completely dishwasher safe.

Get it for $30.59.
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2021
shoppingAmazonGift GuidesClothinggifts