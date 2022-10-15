19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Popular items from this list
A retro-inspired stainless-steel toaster
Promising review:
"It’s super easy to use and really cute! Doesn’t take up too much space and has a decently sized cord, so I can move it around and make space instead of it being flush to a wall." — Orion
An Echo Show 5 smart device with Alexa integration
Promising review:
"Works perfectly. It picks up my voice very easily, very high-quality picture, easy to use, had to figure out how to keep it on the clock because it shows news articles and a bunch of other stuff (I personally just wanted it to show the time all the time) but it was really easy to figure out and there's so much you can do with this version. I have the basic echo as well and this version has so much more, DEFINITELY WORTH PAYING A LITTLE MORE HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS VERSION OF ALEXA!!!" — Michelle
A chic upholstered charging station that doubles as a catchall dish
Promising review:
"Love this! It’s perfect for a unisex gift for the holidays! I used it in my kitchen with my fall display and put my phone on it whenever I came in the house from running errands! It also charges my air pods!" — Kaitlin
A clear floating wall shelf to store beauty products, spices or collectible toys
Promising review:
"I bought these shelves to store my supplements and free up some counter space. They arrived quickly and to my surprise they are much thicker and sturdier than I expected for the price. My husband put three of them up on the wall next to our bathroom sink and they are just what I needed. They are the perfect size to fit all the bottles without being bulky or in the way. Once stacked they become virtually invisible, it looks like the bottles are just floating there. Very, very cool. They came with all the screws and a handy little screw driver." — Melinda Nap
A set of can-styled drinking glasses with matching glass straws
This set includes four16-oz glass-shaped can glasses, four glass straws, and two cleaning brushes.Promising review:
"I use these every morning for my lemon water and iced coffee drinks. The straw and glass are both sturdy and easy to clean. I use the top rack of the dishwasher." — Nicole
A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara because it's less than $5
Promising review:
"I have probably tried every mascara on the market and this blows them all out of the park. Let me start by saying that I wear contact lenses so it’s important that nothing flake off into my eyes during the day from my mascara and after wearing this mascara countless times, I have never had an issue with this. The mascara goes on easily, it builds, it thickens, it separates. It makes you look like you’re wearing false eyelashes. I can honestly say that I can go out with just mascara and blush and feel made up without having to put on eyeliner and eyeshadow. It doesn’t flake into your eyes even if you accidentally rub your eyes and it’s easily removed with either make up remover or soap and water or the make up eraser pads. I sincerely hope they stay in business because I will be a fan for life and there’s not many things I can say that about." — HSL826
A spiffy three-stage silicone cup for the new parent you know who is also super into minimalism
Promising review:
"This cup is fantastic for my toddler. I love that the straw is built in. It’s super easy to clean. The material is great, easy to hold, and my toddler is able to grip onto it well. We have had a couple drops and the liquid did not spill. I also love the neutral colors. I will be buying more products!" — Jordana
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom nightlight
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"I love this cold brew system. I did have an expensive Pampered Chef system but broke the pot. I bought this system as a replacement, and I like it much better. The coffee is great, and I have had zero problems with loose coffee grounds, even when I use bagged ground coffee instead of coarsely ground coffee, as is suggested." — Erin
A wrap top that is perfect for your fashionable sibling's newfound style
Promising review:
"I honestly was skeptical about buying, but I am so glad I did. This material is so soft yet stretchy and fits great! I loooove this with the high-waisted jeans I paired it with too. Bought for going out; going to buy in more colors!!" — Alicia
A pair of sherpa-lined memory foam slippers
Promising review:
"These are fabulous slippers! They're everything a slipper should be: super soft and warm, easy to slip on and off, and the sole comes up just high enough on the sides to keep the slipper from 'rolling' and it’s got the right amount of grip to keep you from slipping on hardwood or tile." — Humans of Kork & Kopper
A pair of retro-styled wired headphones
Promising review:
"I got the black and gold version, they look amazing, they sound perfect and are extremely comfortable. I also use them for running and working out, they never fall or move. Quality sound is exceptional. If you are looking for good headphones this are the ones you should get!" — Joel
A set of six flower hair claws
Promising review:
"these clips are amazing!! they hold up my long hair perfectly; i dont need to re-adjust the clip in my hair for basically the entire day, which i thought i would need to do that since the clip is a bit smaller than my other claw clips. the clips are adorable though and i love how they came in this muted color palette! (the green, purple and yellow clips are definitely my favorite)." — sarah
An LED shell lamp for your friend who can't stop singing "Part of Your World" at karaoke night
Promising review:
"If I could give 6 stars, I would. It’s of good quality and has weight. Looks more expensive than it was and gives off just the right amount of light in a warm tone. LOVE IT." — Candice
A smart humidifier
Promising review:
"I just had nasal surgery for a deviated septum and was told to get a humidifier. I have a pretty large bedroom so I was worried I wouldn't find one that could truly do its job in such a large space. Will this one does the trick! It has been by my side all week through recovery and it has truly helped me in the process. It's so easy to fill up and clean. You can tell it's made very well and I will get lots of use out of this baby! Also I want to add I live in Arizona so it's very dry here.I might just keep this thing going year round haha." — lilsweetie808
A two-piece ceramic frying pan set
Promising review:
"The nonstick surface is nontoxic and works great. Very easy to clean. Seems quite durable. We’ve had two pans for a few months and love them. We will order the 5-quart stockpot next." — philg
An electric wine opener
Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for both my mother and step mother on mothers day. They both love it. My mom has arthritis pretty bad in her hands but loves wine. This product saves her hands from having to grip and twist the cork bottle opener. You can have a bottle of wine opened in four seconds with this product. The foil remover is super spiffy too because no more sliding a knife carefully around the edge! Just place over the foil, grip together and twist in one motion. This is a great product and as soon as I'm not broke anymore I'm getting myself one." — Amazon customer
A set of LED curtain string lights
Promising review:
"These are great! I got them for my dorm room and they look amazing. They cover the perfect amount of space at the head of my bed and everyone in my dorm hall has asked me where I got them. I will definitely buy these again for my room at home and as gifts! I recommend strongly!" — Lexi
An adjustable memory foam pillow with removable fill
Promising review:
"I’ve slept on this pillow for around 18 months now and I have to say that this pillow is fantastic. 70 plus dollars for a pillow is definitely a lot of money for a pillow, but the sleep quality I gained from this pillow has been phenomenal. I’ve given these as gifts to people that I care a lot about and every time I get a courteous response first (Let’s face it, a pillow’s a pretty boring gift) and then I hear from them again in a few days when they actually use it and they’re ecstatic, not many more universally appreciated gifts you can give people than better sleep. Full marks, and I fully expect being able to get many more years out of mine." — Amazon customer