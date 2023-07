Hilife portable garment steamer

With 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 73,380 reviews on Amazon , this hardworking hand-held appliance (that I personally swear by ) boasts an enormous fan base, and there are a host of reasons why. It has a nine-foot cord, so it's easy to use even in hotel rooms where outlets are scarce. The steamer holds 240 ml of water, which adds up to about 15 minutes of continuous steaming — a must if you have multiple items to work on. It is powerful enough to work on heavy-duty fabrics like wool, but gentle enough for more delicate summer fabrics, like silk, satin, chiffon, cotton, linen and more. The steamer is lightweight, so while it might be hard to give up suitcase space, you don’t have to worry about it adding a ton of overall weight. It also comes with a measuring cup and two brushes that can be used on thicker fabrics like wool, flannel and some cotton. In my opinion, you’re unlikely to need them for finer fabrics; I use the steamer without attachments most of the time.