Amazon

Rise and shine, shoppers! We’ve officially made it to one of the biggest sale days of the entire year: Amazon Prime Day! And it’s time to get down to business. This massive sales event is chock-full of deals on everything from home goods, kitchen gadgets, skin care splurges, goodies for your loved ones and much more. Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t stress, we’ve got you covered. Welcome to HuffPost Shopping’s ultimate guide to all the very best Amazon Prime Day deals, organized by category.

Below, you’ll find our one-stop shop with every major product category at Amazon. Is there anything more daunting than scrambling around the internet or trying to find old emails to figure out what you should buy? Rest easy, because we’ve done the hard work for you and zeroed in on the best of the best deals. So keep your wallet handy, get cozy and continue scrolling for the Amazon Prime Day scoop on all things home, kitchen, beauty, style, parenting and more.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

Amazon
Tineco S5 cordless wet and dry vacuum (33% off)
Thanks to a proprietary sensor, this versatile wet-dry vacuum can automatically recalibrate its speed and water flow to adjust to the intensity of you floor's specific mess. It’s equipped with an LCD display that helps you monitor battery life and suction levels, along with an expansive divided tank that keeps clean and dirty water separated. It also boasts a self-cleaning function that rinses the tubing and roller automatically.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)

Home

Amazon
Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED smart TV (34% off)
Give your streaming shows the television they deserve and upgrade to a Frame television from Samsung. Not only does it provide crystal clear picture and sound, but the thin silhouette and art-displaying function makes it utterly discreet when not in use as a TV. It has an anti-reflection matte display and a slim-fit wall mount that is easy to install and looks gorgeous. It's a smart TV so you can easily stream all your channels and apps and even has Alexa built-in.
$987.99 at Amazon (originally $1,497.99)
Amazon
Shark NV352 Navigator upright vacuum (50%)
The Shark Navigator boasts a swivel feature, which comes in handy for vacuuming hard-to-reach areas like under the couch. One customer said their Shark lasted for 10 years, which makes the investment feel worth it. This model is ideal for people with pets, small kids and dust-prone surroundings.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
Amazon
Keurig K-express coffee maker (38 % off)
This classic Keurig is a great option for those who want high quality coffee in the comfort of home but don't have a ton of counter space for a giant machine. It's compact and portable but easily adjustable so you can make a 12-ounce or 10-ounce beverage, depending on how big your mug might be. It's straightforward, easy-to-use and clean. Consider it the no-nonsense pod coffee maker.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
Amazon
Tushy 3.0 warm water bidet attachment (34% off)
If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, Tushy can gently ease you into the lifestyle. This bidet is remarkably easy to use and attach to your existing toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, pop on the bidet, connect it to your toilet water source and voila! The easy-to-clean bidet attachment is fingerprint and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. You can pick from a platinum-colored or bamboo knob depending on your personal style, though both are comparable in terms of comfort and ease of use. The knob has ergonomic water pressure control and a precision angle adjuster, so you can adjust it to your preferences.
$89 at Amazon (originally $134.95)
Amazon
Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner (30% off)
Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable Bissell cleaner, which has a 48-ounce dirty tank capacity and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up dirty water. You don’t even have to worry about manually cleaning the stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$86 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
Amazon
Novogratz 2-drawer nightstand
Perk up your bedroom with a cheerful new nightstand. It has an open cubby and two lower drawers so you can stash away your nighttime essentials with ease. It's spacious without feeling bulky, and while it is available in three colors, the perky mustard hue is an absolute delight.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Linenspa 2-inch memory foam mattress topper
Treat yourself to a memory foam mattress topper and get the best sleep you've had in years. Made with plush, gel-infused memory foam, this topper conforms to your physical contours and can help to soothe your weary body. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, RV queen, king, California king and small single sizes in 2-inch and 3-inch thicknesses.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Set of six Iris USA 53-quart storage bins
Stay on top of your organization with this set of large storage bins. Securely stash away everything from holiday ornaments to extra linens, toys and more. These six bins are clear, durable and stackable, which makes it easy to find what you need and keep things tidy.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Black+Decker handheld cordless Dustbuster
If a Dustbuster is more your speed, take a look at this cordless option from Black+Decker. It's light and portable, making it ideal for small spaces. It has an ergonomic design with an extended nozzle so you don't have to hunch over as much as you might with other handheld vacs. It also comes with a crevice tool and flip-up brush to help dust and vacuum upholstery.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Happy Planner 12-month school planner
Available in eight different colors and patterns, this large daily planner is perfect for students or anyone who wants a little more help staying organized at work or in their daily life. If you're a planner person, Happy Planner is as good as it gets.
Shop sale at Amazon
AMazon
Hilife portable garment steamer
With 4.4 out of 5 stars and over 73,380 reviews on Amazon, this hardworking hand-held appliance (that I personally swear by) boasts an enormous fan base, and there are a host of reasons why. It has a nine-foot cord, so it's easy to use even in hotel rooms where outlets are scarce. The steamer holds 240 ml of water, which adds up to about 15 minutes of continuous steaming — a must if you have multiple items to work on. It is powerful enough to work on heavy-duty fabrics like wool, but gentle enough for more delicate summer fabrics, like silk, satin, chiffon, cotton, linen and more. The steamer is lightweight, so while it might be hard to give up suitcase space, you don’t have to worry about it adding a ton of overall weight. It also comes with a measuring cup and two brushes that can be used on thicker fabrics like wool, flannel and some cotton. In my opinion, you’re unlikely to need them for finer fabrics; I use the steamer without attachments most of the time.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
A set of two Casper original pillows
New pillow purchases are easy to put off, making a big sale day like Prime Day the perfect time to give yourself an upgrade. These Casper pillows have a breathable cotton cover that is cooling and easy to clean, with a supportive and comfy microfiber fill.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Levoit 300 air purifier
Levoit's Core 300 HEPA air purifier has an all-around air intake and can clean smoke and allergens from up to 1,095 square feet. It also has a sleep mode for even quieter operation and the option to turn off display lights so they won't disturb your slumber. The triple-layer filtration system includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. And Amazon buyers love it: The Core 300 has a 4.7-star rating from more than 87,000 users.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin cordless vacuum cleaner
If, like me, you have a pet, then this is the vacuum for you. Everything about the Animal line of Dyson cordless stick vacs is designed to make life with pets easier and home care more manageable, but you don't necessarily need to have a pet to enjoy the benefits. It has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key for me, since both my dog and I have allergies. A single charge of the V10 Animal can last up to an hour, which frankly makes it a pleasure to use. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves my floors squeaky clean.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
Few things are as luxurious as taking an entire chore off your plate, and a robot vacuum cleaner does exactly that. This clever vacuum has powerful suction, an edge-sweeping brush to get even the tightest edges and corners, and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can adjust to all floor types. Get the dust, grime and pet hair out of your life once and for all. It is also compatible with Alexa.
Shop sale at Amazon

Style

Amazon
The Drop Kimi ruffle-shoulder smocked midi dress (30% off)
How sweet is this swingy floral dress from Amazon's hugely popular brand The Drop? It has a flattering smocked waistline and ruffled shoulders that look absolutely lovely and comes in 12 color and pattern options. Get it in sizes XXS—5X.
$48.93 at Amazon (originally $69.90)
Amazon
Pavoi 14-karat gold-plated chunky open hoop earrings (20% off)
These chunky hoops are the perfect everyday earrings. They're lightweight, hypoallergenic, lead-free and nickel-free so you can rest assured they'll stay comfy on even the longest days. You can get them in yellow gold, rose gold or silver finishes, or a two-pack that includes a yellow gold pair and a silver pair in four different sizes: 20mm, 30mm, 40mm or 50mm.
$20.76 at Amazon (originally $25.95)
Amazon
Levi's Wedgie straight jeans (46% off)
Perhaps one of Levi's most flattering cuts, these wedgie straight jeans look good on absolutely everyone. Save when you shop through July 12 and enjoy these kicky jeans all year long. They're available in sizes 24–32.
$42.74 at Amazon (originally $79.50)
Amazon
Adidas men's EQ21 running shoe (37% off)
It doesn't get much better than Adidas running shoes, and these are a great example of the brand's classic aesthetic. Save when you shop now through July 12. They're available in sizes 6.5–14.
$50.52 at Amazon (originally $80)
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3549 aviator sunglasses (30% off)
With two different widths to choose from, you can finally add a pair of iconic Ray-Ban aviators to your sunglasses repertoire.
$132.30 at Amazon (originally $189)
Amazon
Cupshe two-piece ruffle-waist bathing suit (34% off)
Add a bit of flair to your everyday bikini with this cheeky two-piece from the reviewer-loved brand Cupshe. It has a smocked and ruffled top with adjustable straps and a high waist bottom that provides full coverage. It's available in sizes XS—XXL.
$33.24 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone boxer briefs (20% off)
Moisture-wicking and cooling, these boxer briefs come in packs of six or 12. Stock up on these soft, breathable boxer briefs and stay comfortable for a long time to come. They're available in 20 color combinations and pack variations in sizes S–5XL in four different lengths.
$17.19 at Amazon (originally $21.49)
Amazon
Merrell Women's Moab Flight hiking shoe (20% off)
Get these essential hiking sneakers and see what a difference it makes when you hit the trail. Made with recycled materials, they have a removable PU insole, a comfy foam midsole and a recycled rubber outer sole for improved grip and durability on both wet and dry surfaces. They're available in sizes 5–11. (Note that discounts vary by size, and the pictured size 7 is currently 20% off.)
$95.95 at Amazon (originally $120)
Amazon
Pavoi Active leggings (17% off)
These best-selling leggings are buttery-soft and made with high-quality stretchy fabrics that are perfect for all kinds of workout, traveling or lounging at home. They fit like a dream, don't chafe your skin or give you camel toe and come in sizes XS to XXL.
$23.96 at Amazon (originally $28.95)
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Classic watch (50% off)
This stainless steel beauty is as timeless as it comes. it has chronograph, perpetual calendar, dual time, both 12 and 24 hour time, an alarm and the date. If you've been wanting to splurge on a watch, now's the perfect time.
$261.10 at Amazon (originally $525)
Amazon
Keds Center 2 women's sneaker (25% off)
How sweet are these classic Keds? They're available in sizes 5–11. Wear them with everything from jeans to sundresses for a delightfully retro vibe. (Note that discounts vary by size and color, and the pictured size 7.5 is currently 25% off.)
$41 at Amazon (originally $55)
Amazon
Dockers City slim fit 360 Tech pants (40% off)
These perfect everyday pants from Dockers are available in sizes 28Wx28L–40Wx32L.
$35.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
Amazon
Ekouaer waffle knit pajama set (39% off)
Available in sizes S–XXL, these cozy jammies are stylish enough to wear while out and about. The waffle weave keeps things cozy and casual while the silhouette elevates the chic look overall. (Note that discounts vary by size, and the pictured M is currently 39% off.)
$27.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Mandayss ballet flats (33% off)
The ballet flats trend is here to stay, so you might as well hop on board with these popular Jessica Simpson cuties. They're available in sizes 5–12W. (Note that discounts vary by size and color, and the pictured size 7 is currently 33% off.)
$45.89 at Amazon (originally $69)
Amazon
Fabletics Women's Define High-Waisted Legging
On July 12, save on these coveted high-waisted leggings from Fabletics. They're compressive, soft and slimming while remaining comfortable and stylish whether you're working out or running errands. They're available in sizes XXS–4X in regular and 7/8 lengths.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Diane von Furstenberg Rent The Runway pre-loved Elita wrap dress (40% off)
As if being able to shop gorgeous designer pieces from Rent The Runway on Amazon wasn't good enough, this gorgeous DVF dress is part of the Prime Day sale. It's available in sizes XS—XL. (Note that discounts vary by size, and the M is currently 40% off.)
$74.70 at Amazon (originally $124.50)
Amazon
Amazon Essentials 7" quick-dry swim trunks
Available in sizes XS–XXL, these are the perfect summer trunks. They're simple, streamlined and keep everything in place.
$13.20 at Amazon (originally $18.90)
Amazon
Crocs unisex Baya clogs
If you're a Crocs person, then pick these up during a rare sale for the brand. They're available in women’s 5–15 and men’s 4–13. They're the ultimate in comfort and have loads of personality.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Gap Original straight fit jeans (60% off)
Gap jeans have always been stellar, and these men's straight-leg jeans are no exception. They're made from soft denim that doesn't stretch, but it does conform to your body over time. They're a classic cut and are currently on sale through July 12. They're available in sizes 28Wx28L–42Wx34L.
$28 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
Amazon
Clarks Annadel Eirwyn wedge sandals (53% off)
These everyday wedges will take you from the office to happy hour and are comfy enough to wear while running around town with your family. They're available in sizes 5–12 wide.
$45 at Amazon (originally $95)
Amazon
Alo Yoga Women's High Waist Vapor Short (40% off)
These comfy, devastatingly soft bike shorts are available in sizes XXS–L.
$50 at Amazon (originally $84)
Amazon
Gildan boxer briefs multipack (15% off)
Pick from two lengths and 10 different color options when you shop these comfy, soft boxer briefs from Gildan. Available in sizes S–XXL.
$18.99 at Amazon (originally $16.14)
Amazon
A 12-pack of Peds All Day Active no-show socks for women (15%)
Get a 12-pack of invisible socks from Peds through July 12. They're soft, flexible and comfy — perfect for every day.
$24.50 at Amazon (originally $20.83)
Amazon
Hanes Essentials men's T-shirt four-pack (46% off)
Pick up a pack of four ultra-soft, perfectly fitting classic Hanes T-shirts and find out why our editors can't live without them. They're available in packs of four or six in sizes S–4XL.
$14 at Amazon (originally $26)

Beauty

Amazon
Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 (52% off)
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then this upgrade-model Revlon volumizer is here to save the day. This cult-fave, wildly popular drying brush, which is a little lighter and smaller than the original to get even closer to your roots, will give you the blowout of your dreams.
$33.60 (originally $69.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Drybar Single Shot round blow dryer brush (31% off)
Join the legions of people who use a hot brush to dry and style their hair at once with the Drybar dryer brush. It gives you a shiny, smooth blowout of your dreams quickly and easily.
$106.95 (originally $155) at Amazon
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (30% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips.
$16.80 (originally $24) at Amazon
Amazon
NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced moisture cream (50% off)
NatureWell uses advanced micro-encapsulated retinol to help improve skin tone, texture, firmness and elasticity. The pump dispenser conveniently delivers the right amount so you don't worry about wasting product, and helps to lengthen the cream's product life. This cream is incredibly popular on Amazon, boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 12,100 ratings.
$12.60 (originally $24.99) at Amazon
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Complete facial toning kit (30% off)
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
$367.50 (originally $525) at Amazon
Amazon
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better foundation (30% off)
If you haven't tried this popular foundation yet, then now's the perfect chance. It delivers hydrating, buildable coverage with a glowy, healthy finish that feels smooth and soft. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid that plumps and hydrates the skin, supporting its overall health.
$32.20 (originally $45) at Amazon
Amazon
Gillette Venus shave gel six-pack (15% off)
If you shave your body hair, then you will want to stock up on this deliciously scented shaving gel. It transforms into an airy foam that helps your razor glide over your body and keeps your skin hydrated and nick-free.
$17.54 (originally $20.69) at Amazon
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (25% off)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup.
$51 (originally $68) at Amazon
Amazon
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta extra strength daily peel (20% off)
These popular peel pads are great for anyone looking to get the results of a mini at-home facial. It's a fast-acting, two-step daily treatment that harnesses the power of antioxidants, vitamins AHAs and BHAs to lift away dead skin cells, oil and other impurities and help improve tone and texture.
$73.60 (originally $92) at Amazon
Amazon
Innisfree green tea balancing cream (30% off)
Another Korean-beauty must-have, this lightweight moisturizer has a gel-cream formula that won't feel oily or heavy. Jeju green tea leaves skin silky smooth, balanced and hydrated.
$15.40 (originally $22) at Amazon
Amazon
Mary&May brightening face mask dispenser (with 20% coupon)
Face masks on demand? Yes, please! This K-beauty brand's quick face mask dispenser is as convenient as it gets. It holds 30 mask sheets, each of which is packed with niacinamide and vitamin C that nourish, hydrate and brighten the skin.
$18 (originally $22.50) at Amazon
Amazon
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Face Scrub Powder (30% off)
Scrub the day away with this gentle exfoliant from Dermalogica. It's great for people who don't want to make too much fuss over their skin but need a bit more of a daily deep clean. This calming exfoliating powder polishes skin and is infused with hyaluronic acid along with other active ingredients to support the moisture barrier and keep pores nice and clean.
$45.50 (originally $65) at Amazon
Amazon
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex (40% off)
Drench your skin in this utterly luxurious, multitasking moisturizer from Perricone MD. It can help to smooth, firm and even out skin tone leaving you hydrated, supple, bright and fresh.
$107.40 (originally $179) at Amazon
Amazon
Baptiste Original dry shampoo (20% off)
This classic drugstore dry shampoo remains a staple in many beauty lovers' routines with good reason. It actually helps to absorb oil, keeping hair feeling fresh, smelling clean and looking its best.
$9.18 (originally $11.49) at Amazon
Amazon
The Pattern hair styling products
Get 20% off The Pattern's popular hair products, including their scalp serum, shower brush, gel, cream, styling custard and more. Take a look at their storefront and stock up on these must-have hair-care items.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
TheraFace Pro handheld facial massager (15% off)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy can help to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring is said to decrease inflammation, while a hot ring claims to help ease pain and a cleansing ring gets a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$339 (originally $399) at Amazon
Amazon
Thayers rose petal witch hazel toner (18% off)
This gentle facial toner is wonderful for anyone looking to soothe redness or irritation, tone, hydrate and balance out the skin. It can help to maintain and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and help to improve skin texture using organic ingredients like witch hazel and aloe vera. It's a timeless tonic that your skin will probably love.
$9 (originally $10.95) at Amazon
Amazon
Finishing Touch Flawless facial hair remover (20% off)
This portable and discreet hair remover from Finishing Touch is purportedly painless, perfect for those who are scared of waxing and laser. It's perfect for facial hair around the lip and chin, getting rid of peach fuzz and leaving skin silky smooth without causing irritation.
$15.90 (originally $19.88) at Amazon
Amazon
Nair sensitive formula shower cream hair remover (20% off)
Save on Nair's iconic hair removal cream and keep those legs summer-ready for the rest of the season. It's made for sensitive skin, with soothing coconut oil and vitamin E, and will help to keep you silky smooth for days.
$7.82 (originally $9.78) at Amazon
Amazon
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack face mask (40% off)
Minimize pores and hydrate your skin with this cheekily-named cult-favorite face mask. It tightens while also helping to clear up oily skin. It'll leave you looking like your best, most rested self.
$15 (originally $25) at Amazon
Amazon
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (34% off)
Find out why this acne-care solution from Mario Badescu has been a cult-fave for decades. It helps to eliminate blemishes overnight without causing irritation or sensitivity. It's great for people of all ages who have acneic skin, and it's on sale at a reasonable price point.
$11.30 (originally $17) at Amazon

Tech

Amazon
An iWalk phone charger (30% off)
Keep your Apple products at full charge with this small and, dare we say, elegant mini external charger. Don't be fooled by it's small size. It's got enough power to fully charge an iPhone and is compatible with almost all phone cases and even AirPods. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 10,603 five-star ratings on Amazon.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones (40% off)
These popular, highly-rated noise-canceling headphones are as good as it gets. If you've been looking for an alternative to earbuds, this is it. They're easy to use, comfortable and chic.
$199 at Amazon (originally $329)
Amazon
Yaber K1 projector (40% off)
Dreaming of a summer spent watching movies outdoors? Make your dreams come true with this projector. It has a powerful speaker with excellent sound quality and a dust-proof and sealed engine that helps to prevent black spots and other optical issues. It connects to WiFi and can be used to stream shows, watch movies and more.
$299.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
Amazon
Hisense Fire TV (42% off)
It just might be time to splurge on a truly high-quality, beautiful new television. This TV comes with built-in Fire TV, so you can enjoy apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more. Stream all your favorite shows and enjoy crystal-clear quality thanks to this sharp, bright screen. There's no better time to invest than during a big sale like this one.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
Amazon
Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case with trackpad (31% off)
I have this iPad case, and is the best multifunctional case I've seen yet. It keeps my iPad safe from bumps and drops but also works efficiently as a keyboard as well. The keys are backlit and have a nice clicky sound, while the back of the case acts as a stand to prop up the screen. It's a great iPad accessory (I wrote an entire book with it!).
$109.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
Amazon
Anker USB C charger (20% off)
Keep all your USB C devices juiced up with a single external charger like this one from Anker. It's compatible with MacBook Pro or Air, iPad Pro, Galaxy S23, a Dell XPS 13, A Note 20/10+, iPhone 14, Steam Deck and more. Throw it in your bag and never be caught unawares again. It's compatible with both USB C and USB A connectors.
$36.79 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
Amazon
Beats Studio ear buds (40% off)
Find out why people can't get enough of these wireless Beats ear buds and pick some up for yourself while the deals are hot. They deliver powerful balanced sound while remaining snug in your ears, so you don't have to stress about them falling out. They have up to eight hours of listening time, can make clear calls and are sweat- and water-resistant.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
Amazon
Sony wireless portable speaker (42% off)
Keep the party rocking by the pool, in the bathroom, on the beach, in the kitchen or wherever you may be with the help of this compact, lightweight travel speaker from Sony. it is waterproof and durable and features a 16-hour battery and a removable strap.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
Amazon
Bonsen heavy duty paper shredder (20% off)
This industrial shredder can shred up to 24 sheets of paper at a time, along with junk mail, CDs, staples, clips and even credit cards to help keep your personal info safe. It has a large nine-gallon bin that is sturdy and strong, can run for 40 minutes continuously and has a quiet noise level so it won't disturb you as it works.
$254.99 List Price: $319.99
Amazon
Dell Inspiron laptop (20% off)
Upgrade your WFH situation with a brand new laptop like this one from Dell. Take advantage of lower prices through July 12 and pick up a high-quality PC without breaking the bank.
$839.99 at Amazon (originally $1,049.99)
Amazon
Kodak Mini Shot two-in-one camera and printer (36% off)
Love digital cameras but hate waiting to make prints? Take a look at this multifunctional camera and printer from Kodak. You can print 3-inch photos taken with this camera or directly from the gallery of your smartphone or device using Bluetooth. It's compatible with iPhones, iPads and Android devices.
$128.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
Amazon
Logitech wireless mechanical gaming keyboard (25%)
This keyboard comes with a variety of different features, and you can choose between a wired or wireless keyboard, a clicky, tactile or linear style and the keyboard on its own or with a matching mouse. It has a 25-hour battery life, quick Bluetooth connectivity and lovely lighting.
$149.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
Amazon
Motorola Edge + smart phone (31% off)
This powerful smartphone has a long battery life and charges quickly, plus has a crystal-clear screen, cutting-edge features and great speakers. The camera is able to capture incredible detail in both normal and low light thanks to innovative technology, making it one of the best phone options out there.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $729.88)
Amazon
Petcube Cam indoor pet and security camera (30% off)
Keep an eye on your pooch with this powerfully effective indoor camera. It's Alexa-compatible, sends real-time alerts to the app on your phone and is easy to use. There's nothing better for peace of mind.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
Amazon
Polaroid Now+ instant film camera (34% off)
If you're a Polaroid person, you're gonna flip over this camera. Not only does it function like an old school Polaroid that you know and love, but it has a Bluetooth-connected app that helps you control exposure, light painting, noise trigger and more, giving you full manual control. It has a micro USB-powered rechargeable battery, an auto-focus dual lens system and an accurate flash. This Bluetooth-compatible camera also comes with a bonus set of five lens filters.
$99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

Health and Wellness

Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth.
$49.99 (originally $99.99) at Amazon
TheraBody
Theragun Mini 2.0 (15% off)
If you've been craving a percussive massage device but balk at the price, then check out this TheraGun mini. It's a small portable percussion massage gun that offers all the benefits of a larger TheraGun but in a smaller size. It's compact and lightweight but still deeply penetrates muscles, providing pain and stress relief. Prefer a larger option? Many of TheraBody's percussive devices are currently on sale as we speak.
$169 (originally $199) at Amazon
Amazon
TheraICE migraine headache relief cap (45% off)
This bestselling pain-relieving cap soothes and relaxes via hot or cold therapy with full coverage around the entire head. It's ideal for treating splitting headaches no matter how often you may get them. It may help ease tension and discomfort, while the design blocks out light that can often make a headache worse.
$21.97 (originally $39.95) at Amazon
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off)
This Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects teeth whitening strip kit contains 44 strips for 22 daily applications that can leave your teeth more sparkling for the next full year and beyond. All you need to do is use them once a day for 30 minutes. They are comfortable enough to wear while talking and drinking water, so you can simply pop them in and go about your day.
$29.99 (originally $45.99) at Amazon
Amazon
A two-pack of knee brace sleeves (62% off)
Those of us with creaky knees and other joint issues could likely use the support of slip-on braces from time to time. The manufacturer says they're ideal for all kinds of workouts, like running or weightlifting, and give extra support for those with joint pain and arthritis.
$9.57 (originally $24.99) at Amazon
Amazon
DenTek floss picks (15% off)
Make flossing easy and convenient with these minty individual flossers and picks. They come in packs of 400, making them a great investment even if they weren't on sale. Luckily, they are, making them even more worth it.
$13.09 (originally $15.40) at Amazon
Amazon
Hyperice Hypersphere Mini vibrating massage ball (30% off)
Even the most devout foam roller aficionados are going to be converted by this must-have vibrating massage ball. It's great for travel or for small spaces. It has three vibration speeds that you can use to help relax muscles and increase mobility while easing stiffness and soreness.
$69.99 (originally $99.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 8 electric toothbrush (18% off)
I never thought a toothbrush would be elegant, but here we are. This electric option from Oral-B is an excellent investment in your oral health. It has six smart modes so you can personalize your care, is great for sensitive teeth and gums, has a displaly with real-time coaching and can even guide you and help improve your brushing style. It comes with three replacement heads and a travel case so you can get where you need without sacrificing your teeth.
$36.93 (originally $44.99) at Amazon

Kitchen

Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
This all-in-one air fryer and oven has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. The system transfers heat across five quartz elements for precise and stable temperatures so that no matter what you’re cooking, it does so evenly. It's wildly popular and comes in super handy when you're cooking a lot of food throughout the holidays or if you don't have a big oven at all.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine with milk frother
Whether you’re a straight espresso person or a coffee lover, this baby has you covered because it can make both. The machine itself is compact and easy to use. It won’t take up a ton of space on your countertops, is made with partially recycled materials and has an energy-saving automatic shut-off function. Best of all, it comes with the Aeroccino milk frother that whips up hot or cold milk froth in mere seconds. I can attest that it froths all kinds of milk, too, from creamers to oat milk and other dairy alternatives. Both of these gadgets are whisper-quiet.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker
This splurge-worthy appliance is packed with tons of cool settings, including modes for white and brown rice, keeping warm, steaming and even one that lets you bake an actual cake in it. It’s also super easy to clean, as it has a clear-coated stainless steel exterior and removable parts. It comes in 5.5-cup (usually plenty big enough for a moderate-sized family) and 10-cup sizes.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Cuisinart 10-Piece Classic cookware set
Made of gorgeous, durable and sleek stainless steel, this set has everything you need to get cooking. It includes a 1.5-quart saucepan and glass cover, a 2.5-quart saucepan with glass cover, a 3-quart sauté pan with glass cover and helper handle, a 6-quart stockpot with glass cover, an 8-inch skillet and a 10-inch skillet.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer
It doesn't get much more iconic than a KitchenAid mixer. Once you've got one of these beauties, they'll be cherished for generations to come. This mini 3.5-quart version is ideal for anyone in a small space. It's a great investment and is just as high-quality and beloved as a full-size 5-quart mixer.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Nugget countertop ice maker
Never run out of ice again with this super-popular ice making machine. It has a four-pound ice storage capacity, making about 44 pounds of pebble ice a day. The cubes are fresh and clear, making them ideal for all your summer beverages.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL two-basket air fryer
If you have a big family or love to meal prep, then you need this extra large air fryer. It has two independent baskets so you can cook two things in two different ways at the same time. You can use it to air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate with ease.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Ember temperature control smart mug
Keep your drink hot and even check its temperature with the app that accompanies this "smart mug." Called a "game changer" by many reviewers, you can control the temperature with your phone and ensure that you have a piping hot cup of coffee or tea regardless of how long you spent chasing kids, pets or the bus after brewing that morning.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender
If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial and is ideal for large batch cooking, plus it has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Rubbermaid Elite stainless steel trash can
Trash cans are one of those tricky home items that are always unexpectedly expensive, but a good one can really make a difference both aesthetically and practically. This Rubbermaid beauty holds nearly 16 gallons of waste, has a foot pedal so you don't have to touch anything, a slow closing lid, and a dual-compartment interior that makes recycling a breeze.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Proctor-Silex buffet server & food warmer
If you're always trying to figure out how to keep food warm during special occasions, this electric buffet server is here to save the day. It includes two oven-safe chafing pans with transparent domed lids to keep food moist and delicious. It keeps food warm without overheating and is dishwasher-safe, making it a breeze to work with.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Villeroy & Boch Blacksmith 60-piece flatware set
Upgrading your entire flatware set is not cheap, which is why Prime Day is the perfect time to get a beautiful new elegant set without breaking the bank. This set includes everything you need for your daily and special-occasion hosting needs.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Melinda’s hot sauce six-pack
Get a set of Melinda's delicious hot sauces and save. This six-pack includes sauces flavored with black truffle, Thai sweet chili, roasted garlic and habanero, ghost pepper and spicy garlic parmesan.
Shop sale at Amazon

Baby and Kids

Amazon
Aquaphor Baby healing ointment (25% off)
Keep a jar of Aquaphor on hand to help keep your baby's skin protected. It soothes chapped and irritated skin from teething, diaper rash and more.
$17.54 (originally $23.39) at Amazon
Amazon
HonestBaby organic cotton hooded towel and washcloth set (37% off)
Made with organic cotton terrycloth fabric, this set includes a hooded towel and two matching washcloths. It's just what you need for a cozy and ultra-sweet bathtime. The set is available in seven different patterns and colors.

(Note that discounts vary per color. "Pattern Play" is 37% off.)
$15.76 (originally $24.99) at Amazon
Amazon
A five-pack of Gerber Baby onesies (up to 31% off)
Onesies are the most essential baby clothing item — especially in the earlier months — and these soft Gerber Baby options come in five-packs of solid colors. Choose from seven different colors in sizes Preemie–5T.

(Note that discounts vary by size, and the 3-6 months is currently 31% off.)
$12.45 (originally $17.99 at Amazon)
Amazon
Loulou Lollipop silicone bibs (29% off)
These highly-reviewed silicone bibs will get you through your baby's introduction to solid foods and beyond. They're made with 100% food grade silicone and can be either hand-washed or tossed in the washing machine. Pick up a few in a range of fun colors and patterns and keep your surroundings as clean as possible.
$9.95 (originally $13.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Essentials girls and toddlers' T-shirt four-pack (30% off)
These fun and soft cotton T-shirts come in a range of colors and patterns, each one cuter than the next. They're the perfect addition to your little fashionista's wardrobe. They're available in sizes XS—XXL and 2T, 3T and 4T.
$16.70 (originally $23. 96) at Amazon
Amazon
Gap Baby boys' pull-on khaki chino pants (50% off)
Available in sizes 0-3 months to 5T, these cute pants are a great staple for your little one. They're made with soft cotton twill that is cozy and comfortable and make for a great gift for expecting parents.
$14.99 (originally $29.95) at Amazon
Amazon
Slumberkins Bigfoot Snuggler card and storybook set (25% off)
It doesn't get much sweeter than this adorable Bigfoot snuggler and board book set. It's a cuddly, comforting toy made with soft, silky fabric and a feel good story to go with it.
$39 (originally $52) at Amazon
Amazon
Lego Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch set (31% off)
Bring their favorite Minecraft characters to life with this Lego set. It includes popular figures like the tamer, a rabbit, baby rabbit and a zombie along with other features and additional accessories.
$23.99 (originally $34.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Melissa & Doug play baking set (30% off)
This ten-piece wooden mixer set is great for the aspiring tiny baker in your life. It includes a mixer, bowl, sliceable wooden egg and butter, loaf, cake pan, pretend cake mix box, cake pan, wooden knife and a recipe card. It even has a spinning dial and hand crank to make believe they're doing the real thing.
$23.09 (originally $32.99) at Amazon
Amazon
KidKraft outdoor wooden playhouse with swing (30% off)
This play area is great for kids ages three and up, and includes a web swing and play kitchen with a sink, faucet, burner and other accessories. It has a lightweight fabric wall with illustrations and a working half-door with a magnetic latch.

$349.99 (originally $499.9) at Amazon
Amazon
Playskool Sit ‘n Spin spinning toy (31% off)
This toddler-spinning toy keeps the fun coming for as long as they can stand it. Not only does it bring on the giggles, but it helps them practice balance, coordination and motor skills.
$24 (originally $34.99) at Amazon
Amazon
A 24-pack of Play-Doh (31% off)
Who among us doesn't remember the hours of fun spent molding beautiful creations out of Play-Doh? This set of 24 different colors is everything your kid or the little one in your life needs to stay busy and work on their creativity for hours at a time.
$14.49 (originally $20.99) at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Basics wooden corner play kitchen (41% off)
Play kitchens are the ultimate gift, and this one comes with accessories like a metal toy spatula, ladle, pot with lid and skillet. It's made from sturdy wood and other child-safe materials, so they can enjoy features like doors and turn/click knobs, lights, and a chalkboard safely.
$129.07 (originally $218.02) at Amazon
Amazon
Magna-Tiles 100-piece tile set (31% off)
What kid doesn't love Magna-Tiles? This set includes 100 translucent geometric shapes in six different colors that will help to open up the imagination and lead to hours of fun. They also help with the development of fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, cognitive skills, creativity and much more, making them a great investment.
$82.99 (originally $119.99) at Amazon

Pets

Amazon
Rocco & Roxie stain and odor Eliminator (25% off)
Old age has made it more difficult for my dog to control her bladder and keep her food down. Let's just say that my rugs have seen better days. This stain and odor eliminator does more than just get rid of stinky smells, it actually fights the stains that are creating those odors. Use it on anything and everything in your home. It's a must for anyone who comes across pet accidents of any kind.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Zesty Paws probiotic bites
Much like mine, my dog's allergies have only gotten worse with age, so I've gone looking for supplements to help alleviate her symptoms. These immune-supporting chews can help to mitigate seasonal allergies in the form of a treat. They're made with salmon oil, colostrum, probiotics that help support gut health, and more.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Bedsure orthopedic dog bed
Keep your senior pup comfortable and cozy with this ultra-popular and highly-rated orthopedic dog bed. It's available in sizes XS–XL Plus and is designed with high-density egg crate foam that distributes their weight evenly, providing support for their creaky bones and helping to relieve aches and pressure.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Basics cooling elevated pet bed
Available in sizes XS–XL, this elevated pet bed is specially made to help keep your dog fresh and cool. It's ideal for the warmer months or for doggos who find themselves overheating easily.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Embark dog DNA testing kit
On July 11 only, you can save on this fascinating dog DNA test kit. Not only will this kit help to identify your dog's breed, but it tests for over 230 genetic health conditions. It will give you wonderful insight into your beloved little fur baby.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Petsafe scoop-free litter box
This handy litter box automatically removes pet waste, so you don't have to scoop, clean or refill your cat's litter box for up to weeks at a time. Use crystal litter for the ultimate odor control and say goodbye to messy floors and stinky cat corners. The disposable trays have a plastic liner to help protect against leaks, and when it comes time to clean, you can remove the tray and throw it away quickly and easily.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Furbo pet camera
Made with pets in mind, the Furbo camera allows you to live stream video day or night thanks to night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view. It features two-way audio and a barking sensor so you know when your little dude needs to hear your voice. It also has treat-tossing capabilities so you can give them a snack from time to time. It’s easy to set up and install and has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 23,926 five-star ratings.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Basics puppy pee pads
Whether you're training your new puppy, want to help a senior dog stay comfy or just want to keep your home tidier, these pee pads are a must. They're strong, sturdy and super absorbent. Stock up now and have them on hand before accidents strike.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Diggs Revol dog crate
Available in three different sizes and four different neutral colors, the Diggs crate is designed like a traditional dog crate, but cuter. It's an ergonomic collapsible crate that is quick to set up and can easily be transported and stored when you need to save on space. It's inspired by the high-quality standards and materials used to make baby products and can be used with Diggs' matching crate pad.
Shop sale at Amazon
Amazon
Petcube Cam
If you're a Prime member, save $20 when you purchase the Petcube camera during the Prime Day sales event. Keep watch over your little creatures with this high-quality pet monitor, featuring two-way audio and video, night vision and an accompanying app for real-time alerts.
Shop sale at Amazon

Travel

Amazon
Lifestraw personal water filter (40% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water — making it well worth the price tag. It’s worth it for a tool that one survivalist said “may save your life.”
$11.99 (originally $19.95) at Amazon
Amazon
Kenneth Cole Reaction Diamond Tower luggage set (22% off)
Elevate your luggage situation with this gorgeous set from Kenneth Cole Reaction. It includes a hardside carry-on suitcase and a backpack. The carry-on comes with multi-directional spinning wheels and a retractable handle and can expand an additional two inches when needed. The backpack has a padded laptop compartment, a roomy main compartment with organizational pockets and a front exterior compartment. Both have a chic diamond-pattern exterior for added flair.
$116.52 (originally $149.99) on Amazon
Amazon
Cabeau The Neck's Evolution TNE S3 travel neck pillow (25% off)
Avoid the dreaded bobblehead while sleeping in transit with this comfy, cozy, customizable travel pillow from Cabeau. It has an open neck design that keeps your mouth closed and head secured. You can attach it to your seat to keep your head and spine in alignment while on the go.
$37.49 (originally $49.99) at Amazon
