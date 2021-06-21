The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals To Snag Before They're Gone

Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun

Amazon

Tend to your sore, aching muscles with this compact massager. It has five levels of intensity and comes with eight different massage heads in order to target your trigger points. Reviewers praise the tool for helping with issues like plantar fasciitis, muscle recovery, soft tissue pain and more. And bonus: It's super quiet, so you won't wake up anyone in your house if you use it after an early-morning workout.