The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals To Snag Before They're Gone

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.
If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on kitchen tools, beauty products, tech gadgets, toys for kids, DNA tests and much more that we think are too good to miss out on.
Advertisement
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test (50% off)
Amazon
2
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (57% off)
Amazon
3
AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (24% off)
4
Instant Pot Pro, 6-Quart (40% off)
Amazon
5
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set (53% off)
Amazon
6
Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup (49% off)
Amazon
7
Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set (50% off)
Amazon
8
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum (52% off)
Amazon
9
A Eufy BoostIQ robot vacuum (43% off)
10
Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
Amazon
11
Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (25% off)
Amazon
12
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
13
A certified refurbished Ring Elite video doorbell (57% off)
14
Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set (48% off)
Amazon
15
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL (40% off)
Amazon
16
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Amazon
17
A pack of Kasa smart mini-plugs (20-30% off)
18
Hatch Restore Sound Machine And Alarm Clock
19
Perytong Sleep Headphones
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals