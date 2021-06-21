Home & Living

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals To Snag Before They're Gone

Kitchen tools, beauty products, wellness must-haves, toys for kids and more to get on June 21 and 22.

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.

If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on kitchen tools, beauty products, tech gadgets, toys for kids, DNA tests and much more that we think are too good to miss out on.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test (50% off)
If you're curious about your ancestry and genes, here's your opportunity to get some answers. The popular 23andMe DNA kit will be marked down significantly through Tuesday night. The results can tell you if you're predisposed to certain health conditions like diabetes or celiac disease, explain specific taste and smell preferences you might have, offer details on your your family tree and more. The kit also makes a great gift for loved ones.

Get the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Test for $99 (originally $199).
Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand (57% off)
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and produces a beautiful layer of crema. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.

Get the Calphalon Temp iQ Espresso Machine with Steam Wand for $170.29 (originally $399.99).
AirPods Pro with wireless charging case (24% off)
With the ability to switch between noise cancellation and a transparency mode that enables you to hear the world around you, you'll never miss a thing. Each sweat-resistant pair comes with three sizes of soft silicone tips for customizable fit, a wireless charging case, and fast, easy connection to your iPhone or Apple laptop.

Get them from Amazon for $189.99 (originally $249). In response to Prime Day, other retailers are having sales, too. You can also get the AirPods Pro for $189.99 from Target through June 22.
Instant Pot Pro, 6-Quart (40% off)
Tired of waiting for your Instant Pot to heat up? You need the Instant Pot Pro, which has faster preheating and overall cooking times. This 10-in-1 multicooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.

Get the Instant Pot Pro, 6 Quart Multicooker for $79.95 (originally $129.95).
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set (53% off)
Ever start making a recipe and realize you don't have the right size pan? That's unlikely to ever happen again with this set, which includes a large cookie sheet, a 12-by-17 baking sheet, two 9-inch round cake pans, a 9-by-13 brownie pan, a 9-by-13 cake pan, a cooling rack, a lid that fits both 9-by-13 pans, a medium loaf pan and a 12-cup muffin pan.

Get the Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10-Piece Bakeware Set for $55.99 (originally $119.99).
Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup (49% off)
This blender has five different settings and an option for making thick or thin results — plus, it has a to-go canister.

Get the Calphalon Activesense Blender with Blend-N-Go Cup for $117.41 (originally $199.99).
Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set (50% off)
This 11-piece set is made of a durable three-ply metal construction, is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set includes a 10-inch fry pan, a 12-inch fry pan with a cover, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a cover, a 3-quart sauté pan with a cover and an 8-quart stock pot with a cover.

Get the Calphalon Premier Stainless Steel 11-Piece Cookware Set for $242.19 (originally $479.99).
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum (52% off)
Need a wrinkle-fighting powerhouse? You'll want to scoop up this giant deal for Perricone's face-firming serum, which is made with the highest potency of the brand's signature sciences. The intense wrinkle serum features alpha lipoic acid to help smooth skin and visibly reduce the length, width and depth of wrinkles.

Get Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Firming Serum for $47.52 (originally $99).
A Eufy BoostIQ robot vacuum (43% off)
Let a robot do the work for you when it comes to medium-pile carpet and hardwood floors. Eufy's BoostIQ 11S cleans quietly and scoots under most furniture at just 2.85 inches tall.

Get it for $129.99 (originally $219.99).
Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
Tend to your sore, aching muscles with this compact massager. It has five levels of intensity and comes with eight different massage heads in order to target your trigger points. Reviewers praise the tool for helping with issues like plantar fasciitis, muscle recovery, soft tissue pain and more. And bonus: It's super quiet, so you won't wake up anyone in your house if you use it after an early-morning workout.

Get the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun on sale for $79.99 (originally $99.99).
Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement (25% off)
Vital Proteins' influencer-approved Beauty Collagen boasts hyaluronic acid that claims to increase elasticity in the skin, speed up wound healing and relieve joint pain. But it doesn't come cheap, so now's the time to try it out or stock up.

Try it in four flavors: Lavender Lemon, Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon Mint or Tropical Hibiscus.

Get the Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder Supplement for $18.74 (originally $24.99).
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
If you want a fitness tracker that doesn't take up a lot of real estate on your wrist, look no further. This Fitbit offers a slim profile and comes in three colors. Most importantly, it offers every health stat you could possibly need, including steps, heart rate, sleep tracking and calories burned. This deal also comes with a one-year Fitbit Premium subscription.

Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $59.99 (originally $98.95).
A certified refurbished Ring Elite video doorbell (57% off)
See, hear and talk with visitors, get motion detector alerts, and check on your home from away any time (even in infrared night vision!) from your phone or computer with this refurbished unit from Ring.

Get it for $129.99 (originally $299.99).
Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set (48% off)
Magna-Tiles are the gift that every kid will want, so stock up while they're on sale.

Get the Magna-Tiles 100-Piece Clear Colors Set for $62.99.
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL (40% off)
This deluxe air fryer also crisps, steams, slow cooks, sears, bakes, sautés, roasts, broils, makes yogurt and dehydrates.

Get the Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL for $148.99 (originally $249.99)
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Need an instant glow? Influencer-favorite Sunday Riley makes this oil with vitamin C and calming turmeric for a brighter-looking, glowing complexion.

Get Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil for $28 (originally $40).
A pack of Kasa smart mini-plugs (20-30% off)
Insert these smart plugs right into your existing outlets and change your life. You can set timers to turn appliances or lights on and off, say simple commands to control things plugged into hard-to-reach places, and more. Each smart plug can be controlled with Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.

Get a two-pack for $12.99 (originally $19.99) or a three-pack for $18.99 (originally $24.99).
Hatch Restore Sound Machine And Alarm Clock
If you’re someone whose brain keeps them awake at night, then it’s time to drown out your thoughts with this machine. It not only acts as a white noise maker, but it’s also sunshine alarm clock that mimics daylight to gently wake you up. How’s that for multitasking?

Get the Hatch Restore Sound Machine And Alarm Clock for $109.99 (originally $129.99).
Perytong Sleep Headphones
Soothe yourself to sleep with these headphones (which are therapist-approved for stress, as well!). They can connect to any wireless device so you can play meditations, music or whatever else that will lull you to sleep. Best of all: They’re extremely comfortable, so you’re able to drift off without headphones pressing into your ears.

Get the Perytong Sleep Headphones for $16 (originally $19.99).
Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals
