Given that it’s currently mid-October, It may feel too early to start shopping for holiday gifts. But a giant sales event like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days can actually help you majorly save on presents that you’re going to have to purchase in a few weeks anyway.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to stress out because of the time crunch. Even if you haven’t started your holiday shopping list there’s a good chance you already know what your loved ones want and need.

Keep reading to check out some of this year’s must-have holiday gifts currently on sale at Amazon. Snag a toy or two for your little ones, a cozy sweater for your best friend, cool accessories and beauty gifts for your teen and maybe splurge on a kitchen gadget for yourself. Either way, these deals are too good to miss out on.