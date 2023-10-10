ShoppingsalesGift GuidesPrime Day 2023

Even if you haven’t started your holiday shopping list, there’s a good chance you already know what your loved ones want and need.
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C33TXG2C?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon one-step volumizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C33TXG2C?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Revlon one-step volumizer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BKCDXZC?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Roku streaming stick 4K" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BKCDXZC?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Roku streaming stick 4K</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098FKXT8L?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bose QuietComfort headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098FKXT8L?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bose QuietComfort headphones</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TRXMX2G?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Stanley travel cup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TRXMX2G?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=650d9918e4b01f47d4fe2da6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Stanley travel cup</a>
Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

Given that it’s currently mid-October, It may feel too early to start shopping for holiday gifts. But a giant sales event like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days can actually help you majorly save on presents that you’re going to have to purchase in a few weeks anyway.

Don’t wait until Black Friday to stress out because of the time crunch. Even if you haven’t started your holiday shopping list there’s a good chance you already know what your loved ones want and need.

Keep reading to check out some of this year’s must-have holiday gifts currently on sale at Amazon. Snag a toy or two for your little ones, a cozy sweater for your best friend, cool accessories and beauty gifts for your teen and maybe splurge on a kitchen gadget for yourself. Either way, these deals are too good to miss out on.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones (30% off)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones fit comfortably over your ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. If you know a music lover or someone who travels a lot who needs a new set of headphones, this will make their day.
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
2
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden (70% off)
This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $165)
3
Amazon
Lillusory oversized turtleneck sweater (up to 50% off select colors)
Everyone needs a deliciously cozy oversized sweater, and this beautifully cut option from Lillusory is as popular and well-reviewed as it is chic. It's available in multiple colors in sizes XS–XL.
$29.99+ at Amazon (typically $43.99, originally $59.99)
4
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee maker (25% off)
Make the coffee devotee in your life eternally grateful with their own brand-new coffee maker. Like all of Nespresso’s machines, the Vertuo uses Nespresso’s aluminum coffee capsules so they can quickly and easily make single-serving barista-level drinks from the comfort of home.
$186.75 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
5
Amazon
Lifestraw (50% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag. And according to my colleague, they also make for thoughtful gifts. “I snagged a huge deal on the Lifestraw last Prime Day and bought 10 of them — I pretty much handed them out like candy to my family at Christmas, half-assuming they’d look down at it and say, ‘What is THIS?’” said my colleague Kristen Aiken. “But to my surprise and delight, they were all very well aware of what a Lifestraw was, but hadn’t actually bought any yet. They’re thrilled to take them on camping trips, and my inside-person mom is keeping some in her pantry in case we ever have an emergencies that prevent us from having clean running water.”
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $20)
6
Amazon
GE Profile Opal ice maker (22% off)
The GE Profile Opal creates 34 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$529 at Amazon (originally $679)
7
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (25% off)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on a loved one that needs a bit of extra self-care and love. (According to our price tracker, this is the first time this beloved product has been on sale at Amazon since March.)
$12.75+ at Amazon (originally $17+)
8
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 hot brush and hair dryer (30% off)
This is an incredibly popular multi-use tool. Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, meaning it won't take 72 hours to dry long hair. It's a great gift for someone who loves that fresh blowout look.
$27.91 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
9
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K (24% off)
Upgrade your loved one's television viewing experience with this smart TV in a stick from Roku. It's the easiest way to stream from their favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more. This little stick is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant and couldn't be eaiser to use.
$37.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
10
Amazon
NuFace mini starter kit (30% off)
If you want all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Your skin care-loving pal will be swooning over this beauty.
$154 at Amazon (originally $220)
11
Amazon
Alexander Del Rossa fleece hooded bathrobe (30% off)
Anyone can benefit from the gift of a soft, plush bathrobe. It's a luxurious addition to their closet that they can enjoy all winter long. It's available in multiple colors in sizes XS–6X, is thick, warm and almost blanket-like.
$34.99+ at Amazon (originally $49.99+)
12
Amazon
iWalk small portable USB-C charger for iPhone 15 and more (39% off)
It may be the size of a lipstick tube, but this portable iPhone charger holds one full phone charge. It couldn't be more convenient and easy to tuck into a bag or pocket. It's a great gift to slip into a white elephant pile or into a stocking.
$24.49 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
13
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask (20% off)
This popular lip mask sells like wild anytime it's on sale, and with good reason. It creates a seal on your lips while you sleep, essentially slugging them and letting all those good, hydrating ingredients nourish your lips. It's a great stocking stuffer for the skin care obsessive in your family.
$19.20 at Amazon (originally $24)
14
Amazon
MagnaTiles Builder construction set (30% off)
This 32-piece magnetic construction set from kid-beloved brand MagnaTiles is a great gift for the truck-and-crane-obsessed kid in your life. These tiles can help develop fine motor skills, coordination, cognitive skills, creativity and much more. Even parents will love this classic kids' gift.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $49)
15
Amazon
Theragun Elite massage gun (21% off)
The Theragun Elite, which can generate 40 pounds of pressure, has an easy-grab triangular ergonomic handle and five interchangeable heads that provide deep, deep muscle relaxation and pain relief. It's also Bluetooth enabled, with pre-set routines. It's ideal for athletes and anyone dealing with everyday aches and pains. Who doesn't want their own personal in-home massage therapist?
$314.99 at Amazon (originally $399)
16
Amazon
Surprus electric lighter (20% off)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is a game-changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. I highly prefer it to going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It took me way too long to take the plunge and get one for myself, but I'm never going back. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind and splash-proof.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
17
Amazon
Fullstar veggie chopper (40% off)
HuffPost readers love the Fullstar veggie chopper and with good reason. This BPA-free 6-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin to a dicer to a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and it can also double as post-chopped veggie storage.
$23.95 at Amazon (typically $39.99)
18
Amazon
Stanley Classic Trigger Action travel mug (30% off)
If you know someone who can't get enough of their Stanley cup, they'll probably love a stainless steel travel mug to add to their collection. Available in two sizes in a range of colors, this travel mug is leakproof and features double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for a nice long time.
$18.90 at Amazon (originally $25)
19
Amazon
Boy Smells candles (30% off)
It doesn't get much cooler than Boy Smells candles, and now that you can get them on Amazon it's never been easier to enjoy this chic brand's deliciously cozy scents. Pick from a few of their most popular fragrances and watch your loved ones' faces light up with delight this holiday season. These candles have an up-to-50-hour burn time and are made with a coconut and beeswax blend that lasts longer and is better for you than paraffin candle wax.
$26.60 at Amazon (originally $38)
20
Amazon
A 10-pack of Squishmallows plushies (26% off)
Who doesn't love Squishmallows? These soft, smooshy stuffed animals are ultra-soft and durable, so they can get loved on for years to come. The smaller sizes make them ideal for travel and this 10-pack has the whole family covered.

$33.49 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
21
Amazon
Body Restore shower steamers (30% off)
These delicious shower steamers are the ultimate wellness gifts. They dissolve in the bathtub and release essential oil aromatherapy that is deeply relaxing and luxurious. It's great for people who need to take a bit of time for themselves and indulge in simple self-care.
$20.99 at Amazon (originally $29.97)

