Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.
If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on practical and useful household items that you might need to buy anyway that happen to be on sale during this event.
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.
1
Bestisun open-back yoga top (up to 50% off)
Amazon
2
Cupshe ruffled one-piece swimsuit (35% off)
Amazon
3
Katy Perry sandals (60% off)
Amazon
4
Up to 40% off Levi's denim
Amazon
5
Up to 50% off on Tommy Hilfiger
Amazon
6
Baleaf high-waisted biker shorts (up to 34% off)
Amazon
7
Radley London crossbody bag (47% off)
Amazon
8
Square-neck knit mini dress (56% off)
Amazon
9
Orolay down jacket (up to 44% off)
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
10
Casual sleeveless jumpsuit (up to 51% off)
Amazon
11
Tie-dye sweatpants (38% off)
Amazon
12
Up to 55% off luxury watches
Amazon
13
Eallco cushioned ankle socks (43% off)
Amazon
14
Calvin Klein bralette (up to 47% off)
Amazon
15
Adidas slides (25% off)
Amazon
16
Blue light blocking glasses (up to 33% off)
Amazon
17
IRO leather moto jacket ($240 off)
Amazon
18
Mizuno running shoes (46% off)
Amazon
19
Belted crewneck cotton dress (16% off)
Amazon
20
Levi's Trucker Jacket (40% off)
Amazon
21
Memory foam slippers (38% off)
Amazon
22
Anti-theft backpack purse (up to 26% off)
Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals