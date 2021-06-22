HuffPost Finds

Here Are All The Best Amazon Prime Day Style Deals

Deals on swimsuits, denim and more stylish products you'll wear again and again.
By Danielle Healy and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.

If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on practical and useful household items that you might need to buy anyway that happen to be on sale during this event.

To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Bestisun open-back yoga top (up to 50% off)
Amazon
With an open-back design, you'll be flowing from pose to pose without feeling too sweaty or hot. Plus, it comes in so many colors for workout outfits! Get this Bestisun open-back yoga top for $16.78 (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors).
2
Cupshe ruffled one-piece swimsuit (35% off)
Amazon
You'll want to spend all summer in this pretty swimsuit. Get this Cupshe Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit for $18.89 (originally $28.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors).
3
Katy Perry sandals (60% off)
Amazon
Show off your pedicure and walk comfortably in these chic sandals. Get the Katy Perry Sandals for $19.60 (originally $49; available in 5–11 and in 11 colors).
4
Up to 40% off Levi's denim
Amazon
Add new denim staples to your summer wardrobe, including shorts, jeans, jackets and more! Get the Levi's shorts for $22.25+ (originally $44.50; available in women's sizes 24–34 and in nine colors) and shop all the Levi's deals here.
5
Up to 50% off on Tommy Hilfiger
Amazon
Rock red, white and blue whenever you go to a BBQ or the beach. Get this Tommy Hilfiger polo shirt for $30.79+ (originally $59.50; available in men's sizes XS–3X), and shop all Tommy Hilfiger deals here.
6
Baleaf high-waisted biker shorts (up to 34% off)
Amazon
Beloved by over 34,000 five-star reviewers, these shorts are very comfy, don't sag at the waist and have a pocket for your phone! Get the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts for $13.29+ (originally $20.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and in 44 colors).
7
Radley London crossbody bag (47% off)
Amazon
Carry your essentials in this sleek leather bag that'll replace your old tote. Get this Radley London crossbody bag for $99.99 (originally $118; available in three colors).
8
Square-neck knit mini dress (56% off)
Amazon
Pair with casual sneakers or sandals for an effortless summer look. Get this Square-Neck Knit Mini Dress for $10 (originally $22.90; available in sizes XXS-XXL and in five colors and prints).
9
Orolay down jacket (up to 44% off)
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Mega style and mega warmth for under a hundred bucks? Sign me up. Get the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $83.22+ (originally $149.99+; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors).
10
Casual sleeveless jumpsuit (up to 51% off)
Amazon
If you need an easy OOTD, this comfy number will be perfect for brunch, running errands and lounging outdoors. Get this sleeveless jumpsuit for $21.24 (originally $42.99; available in sizes S–XXL and in 21 colors).
11
Tie-dye sweatpants (38% off)
Amazon
If you love loungewear, these tie-dye sweatpants are cozy, cute and feel super soft. Get these tie-dye sweatpants for $27.70 (originally $44.90; available in sizes XXS-3X and in six colors).
12
Up to 55% off luxury watches
Amazon
Dress up any outfit you're wearing with a luxury watch, including this stunning gold one from Fossil. Get it for $52.25 (originally $125; available in nine styles) and shop all watch deals here.
13
Eallco cushioned ankle socks (43% off)
Amazon
Blister-preventing heal tabs and moisture-wicking fabric will keep your feet comfy and sweat-free. Get a six-pack of these Eallco cushioned ankle socks for $16.99 (originally $29.99; available in six styles).
14
Calvin Klein bralette (up to 47% off)
Amazon
Loungwear isn't going anywhere, and this bralette is comfy, supportive and will pair so well with bike shorts or joggers. Get this Calvin Klein bralette for $19.99+ (originally originally $28+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–3X, and 29 styles).
15
Adidas slides (25% off)
Amazon
Slide into these cushioned babies if you need a break from uncomfortable sandals and wedges. Get these Adidas slides for $26.24+ (originally $35, available in sizes 5-11 and 52 colors).
16
Blue light blocking glasses (up to 33% off)
Amazon
If you spend a lot of time looking at a digital screen, these frames can help reduce eye strain and headaches. Get these blue light blocking glasses for $13.99 (originally $20.99; available in 21 combo pack options).
17
IRO leather moto jacket ($240 off)
Amazon
This splurge-worthy piece of outerwear will elevate any basic T-shirt or tank top. Get this IRO leather moto jacket for $960 (originally $1,200; available in sizes 2-12).
18
Mizuno running shoes (46% off)
Amazon
They're cushioned, supportive and add a spring to your step on runs. Get these Mizuno running shoes for $70.06 (originally $129.95; available in sizes 6–12 regular and wide and in four colors).
19
Belted crewneck cotton dress (16% off)
Amazon
Dress this lightweight wardrobe staple up or down all season long. (Plus, it has pockets!) Get this belted crewneck cotton dress for $30.99 (originally $36.99; available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors).
20
Levi's Trucker Jacket (40% off)
Amazon
On breezy days you'll avoid feeling chilly and add some style to a plain tee or ribbed top. Get this Levi's Trucker Jacket for $39.75+ (originally $79.50+; available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–4X, and 14 styles).
21
Memory foam slippers (38% off)
Amazon
You'll feel like you're wearing a plush robe on your feet, thanks to these slippers that have memory foam material. Get these soft slippers for $15.99 (originally $25.99, available in four sizes and in four colors).
22
Anti-theft backpack purse (up to 26% off)
Amazon
Great for traveling, this functional bag comes with zippers on the back and has eight compartments for additional security. Get this anti-theft backpack purse for $25.99+ (originally $34.98; available in two sizes and in eight colors).
Amazon Prime Day Skin Care Deals
Fashionprime day 2021Amazonprime day@team_us_finds