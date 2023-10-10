Amazon

A smart digital photo frame (43% off)

I think this digital photo frame is one of the coolest things around. It displays an auto-rotating photo slideshow straight from your phone; friends and family can also send photos or videos under 15 seconds from anywhere in the world, so you or a loved one loved one can experience special moments almost in real time no matter how far away.



It's an especially touching gift for folks who live far away from family or don't use social media, helping them feel more connected to loved ones and up-to-date on what's happening in their lives.



It's also designed to be as intuitive as possible, including touchscreen abilities that make it easy to use. It's available in multiple frame sizes.