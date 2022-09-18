Popular items from this list
A long shacket ensuring your whole bod is warm and cozy
Promising review:
"I have noticed that these 'shackets' are in style right now, so I wanted to get one for myself. When this came in the mail, I WAS STOKED! It is very, very soft. The sleeves are definitely long enough, and it even has pockets. It does seems a little big around the mid-section area, but I think its made to be that way. If you would like it a little less baggy around the mid-section, then size down. You can dress these up or down and be absolutely comfortable either way. I am actually going back and ordering two more of these. I received compliments all day when I wore this! ORDER THE DAMN THING!" — Shelby Hyde
A button-down shacket available in both sleeveless and long-sleeve versions
Promising review:
"The amount of compliments are just amazing! Every time I wore it I would be asked where did I buy it! The colors, look, and the length were extremely beautiful and perfect! I will be ordering the same one but a different color!! Thank you for this product!" — Marcinezmez
A plaid flannel shacket
Promising review:
"My boyfriend bought this for me for Christmas and I LOVE it. Had it on my Amazon wishlist for a hot minute and he finally pulled the trigger for me. It’s comfortable, loose fit, easy to layer, and elevates my outfits. It’s warm enough without being too warm. Perfect for winter when paired with a sweater or long sleeve." — Julia Cruz
A boiled wool shacket
Promising review:
"I like to think of this as my 'sweatshirt but better,' and I’ll tell you why. This shirt jacket is a truly oversized fit all over, to the point that the effect is not subtle, but the styling creates a nice visual tension. The denim jacket styling keeps the lines long even though the style is boxy, arms are a tad short but the body length hits nicely at the lower hip and covers the bum. The boiled wool material does an amazing job regulating temperature— even though the fabric is thinner than anticipated it still keeps me warm in temps of 45 degrees F and cuts light windchill nicely. This is not warm enough to be standalone outer layer in any real weather but would make a delightful layering piece as the fabric is extremely soft and lays beautifully.The neutral cool heather color also goes with everything! So pleased!" — Aitchsee
A printed denim shacket made in 12 vintage-y geometric designs
Promising review:
"Cutest and most comfy jacket I’ve ever gotten! It’s worth everything! It’s oversized in all the perfect places! I will be wearing it all summer/fall!" — Tyler & Sydney
A comfy plaid shacket you'll love until the very last leaf is gone from the trees
Promising review:
"I love the color of this plaid shacket. Looks and fits perfect and warm, with a soft feeling for those fall days and nights. Perfect for shopping when I need a lighter jacket too." — Mary B
A sherpa-lined Wrangler shirt jacket reviewers say is wonderfully snug
Promising review:
"I find this shirt to be the ultimate in comfort. The sherpa lining provides warmth and insulation, however, since it is not present in the sleeves, it also makes a great 'outer layer' for moderate cold. It works just fine over a sweater, never catching or bunching the sleeves of inner layer! Outer flannel is soft, inner sherpa lining feels like a pillow. Hands down, my absolute favorite fall, and spring, outer layer!" — will schuermeyer
An Everlane denim shacket formulated from soft, 100% organic cotton
Promising review:
"I've never been a huge fan of jean jackets because so many of them are bulky. I took a chance with this one, and WOW, did it deliver. The cut is so cute, the denim is thick while not being bulky, and the details (like the collar and the pockets) make this jacket so much more interesting. I am a huge fan!" — Mira M
A drawstring twill shacket featuring a hidden zip closure
Promising review:
"This fun shacket would look cute with just about anything. The material is substantial yet not heavy and would be a great transition piece for the fall. It does run a bit big as in the sleeve length and wide around the middle, but the drawstrings can be pulled in for that perfect look. The color is true and resembles a luscious caramel candy." — MOjoe
An oversized shacket you'll don so much during the cooler months
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this shacket! It's the perfect for in between weather like the Southwest. I can comfortably wear this over leggings and a tank to drop my kids off at school and still be warm. The large plaid pattern also looks fantastic. My son wants one in his size now. The large pockets in the front are amazing to store my phone and lipgloss. I cannot say enough about this. I've worn it daily and it washes extremely well." — Shopaholic
An oversized corduroy shacket in the style of lived-in, washed denim
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this shacket! It's pretty heavy duty but I love that about it. It's high quality and chic. I actually didn't realize when I ordered it that it was a corduroy material but it's worked out great and still has a denim look. Amazing add to my closet! :)" — Kayla
A fuzzy longline shacket
Promising review:
"Ok this shacket is lovely. The entire inside, including the arms, is lined with a gorgeous mauve satin which feels gorgeous on the skin. I bought this in a 2X to pair with jeans on those day you want to feel cozy when it’s cold outside, or for walking around a mountain town. It’s adorable, I love the colors, and you could even pair it over a short, simple bodycon dress if you’re going out when it’s cold outside." — Swellgal
A flannel shacket to make you feel like you're on a luxurious ski vacation
Promising review:
"If you are looking for a soft, THICK, well-made plaid shirt, this is it! The first time I wore this shirt, I got several compliments on it. I ended up buying a second one in a different color pattern. Would definitely recommend." — BankerChick
An oversized flannel shacket with cuffs, pockets, and cozy functionality
Promising review:
"Very soft with a good thickness for a winter mix-match style along with a coat outside. I normally wear small for regular fitting, but since the reviews mentioned the sizing issue, I ordered a large for an oversized look. Perfect! The fit is even nicer after wash with softener. Very stylish and comfy." — Merrrr G
A collared Columbia sherpa shacket that transforms into the coziest coat
Promising review:
"I love everything about this cozy coat! I bought it in black and loved it so much I bought the chalk color, my mom saw it on me and she immediately ordered one for herself in the burgundy color. I understand that the description is not right but with that said, Columbia got so much right with this coat that I can forgive that. Snaps versus a zipper on a longer coat, perfection! I love that I can snap it all up when I’m walking the dog but leave the bottom snaps undone when driving which is so much more comfortable! Love the warm cozy interior with no slippery nylon sleeves which always make me feel cold. Extra long sleeves that can easily be cuffed for shorter armed ladies. I also love the turtleneck style, no scarf required. Most important it looks great on! Sporty and yet stylish. A total win! Nice job Columbia!" — Kiki
A washed denim black shacket so comfy and cozy you'll wear it chilling around the house
Promising review:
"This is my go-to jacket. So versatile I ordered my normal size and it is perfectly oversized on me." — Verified purchaser
A twill Banana Republic chore jacket instantly upgrading any ordinary turtleneck + jeans combo
Promising review: "This jacket 🧥 soft and comfy! I wore on an international flight and loved the pockets , the looseness and the comfort!" — anonymous
An oversized denim shacket if boxy denim jackets aren't your thing
Promising review:
"I love this shirt jacket. It's a heavier weight than I was expecting but it's just what I need. The quality is nice, well made and the fit is perfect. Because it's a heavier denim than chambray and since I was wearing a sleeveless tank under it, the lower shoulder area of my arm was a bit irritated. Once I washed the shirt, it did soften up some. I will be keeping it and looking for more from this brand. It really is a nice, stylish shirt/jacket without being a fad that will soon fade." — happygirl in kodiak
A flannel shacket ideal for throwing on to run errands while looking put-together
Promising review:
"I love this flannel. I ordered 2X just to make it oversized for leggings and joggers and it's perfect. When first opened it felt scratchy but once washed its so soft, it's perfect for those chilly fall days and early spring days. The color was on point. My husband loves it and says it looks nice enough to wear for an office job. Would order again. I wear a large most days, a 2X would fit someone who wears a 1X with some room." — Veronica E.
An oversized corduroy shacket destined to become your favorite
Promising review:
"Worth every dime! Love it, well made! My go-to shacket for everything and everyday! Color is great. You can dress it up or down!" — Julia Rodriguez
A faux leather cropped shacket that will make you want to and ride a motorcycle
Promising review:
"LOVE IT. Fits great. A little oversized. Not as plastic fake leather looking as the photo. I got both colors to try and ended up giving one to my sister and keeping the black. So on trend. So soft in the inside. Great price point." — afitzgerald20
Get it from Target for $35
(available in sizes XS–4X and two colors).