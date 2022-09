A long shacket ensuring your whole bod is warm and cozy

"I have noticed that these 'shackets' are in style right now, so I wanted to get one for myself. When this came in the mail, I WAS STOKED! It is very, very soft. The sleeves are definitely long enough, and it even has pockets. It does seems a little big around the mid-section area, but I think its made to be that way. If you would like it a little less baggy around the mid-section, then size down. You can dress these up or down and be absolutely comfortable either way. I am actually going back and ordering two more of these. I received compliments all day when I wore this! ORDER THE DAMN THING!" — Shelby Hyde