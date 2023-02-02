ShoppingAmazonbrasathleisure

These Are The Best Sports Bras You Can Buy On Amazon

Sports bras for high-impact workouts, gentle yoga or just lounging around — for (mostly) under $30.

Staff Writer

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Armour-Womens-Crossback-Graphite/dp/B07NNSKRJ7/ref=sr_1_11?keywords=sports+bra&qid=1675120221&sr=8-11&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63d3fc3ce4b01e92886a8c52%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Under Amour bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d3fc3ce4b01e92886a8c52" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Armour-Womens-Crossback-Graphite/dp/B07NNSKRJ7/ref=sr_1_11?keywords=sports+bra&qid=1675120221&sr=8-11&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63d3fc3ce4b01e92886a8c52%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Under Amour bra</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nike-Womens-Medium-Support-Padded/dp/B07S4GSSS2/ref=sr_1_14?keywords=sports+bra&qid=1675120221&sr=8-14&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63d3fc3ce4b01e92886a8c52%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nike bra from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d3fc3ce4b01e92886a8c52" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nike-Womens-Medium-Support-Padded/dp/B07S4GSSS2/ref=sr_1_14?keywords=sports+bra&qid=1675120221&sr=8-14&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63d3fc3ce4b01e92886a8c52%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nike bra from Amazon</a>.
Amazon
An Under Amour bra and Nike bra from Amazon.

With the vast plethora of sports bras across the world wide web, it can be hard to find the perfect supportive model for you and your chosen mode of exercise. If you want to upgrade your workout wardrobe or just prefer to wear lower-maintenance undergarments, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated and most beloved sports bras on Amazon. Warning: you’ll probably want them all.

From crisscrossed backs to convertible straps, these bras have a variety of bells and whistles and come in an array of styles and shapes. We’ve found bras for small chests, bigger chests, light workouts, high-intensity cardio and bras that just feel comfy when you’re watching TV on the couch or going for a coffee. The majority of them run from sizes XS to 3XL and cost under $30, but we found some splurge-worthy ones, too.

All bras mentioned have a rating of 4.4 stars or above and hundreds, if not tens of thousands, of glowing reviews. Whatever type of sports bra you’re looking for, we’re confident you’ll find one you love below.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A two-tone sports bra with adjustable and convertible straps
Score: 4.6 stars and 1,248 ratings

With adjustable and convertible straps, this two-tone sports bra is ready to be customized. It's lightweight and soft while still giving support and comes in 14 colors and 40 sizes.

Promising review: "When you have naturally large boobs, It’s almost impossible to find a bra that’s comfortable, fits correctly, doesn’t make a uni-boob, and actually holds you up. This bra does just that. It lifts and separates. The straps are wider on the shoulders so it doesn’t dig in. The ability to wear as criss-cross gives even more support and each strap is adjustable. The lining provides the coverage we need but is not super thick like a padded bra. I cannot say enough good things about this bra." — USA_GeoSpatialAnalyst
$48+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Nike medium support sports bra with no pads and no problems
Score: 4.6 stars and 2,141 ratings

If you already love Nike workout gear, you know the quality and durability of this medium support bra. It's made from Dri-FIT technology to keep you from drowning in underboob sweat and comes in 14 colors from XS to XXL.

Promising review: "Great fit, super comfortable. It sits well on my body and doesn’t ride up." — Ebony
$28.36 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of four super comfy Fruit of the Loom cotton bras
Score: 4.6 stars and 5,696 ratings

Soft and stretchy, these cotton pull-on bras are perfect for yoga, traveling or just lounging around. Reviews say they're not meant for high- or even mid-impact sports, but are perfect for all day comfort. They come in eights sets from size 32 to 44.

Promising review: "They are cute, supportive,, and comfortable. The material is 10/10. I use them instead of regular bras now." — leni
$15.70+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
An Under Armour mid-impact crossback bra that will move with you
Score: 4.6 stars and 2,141 ratings

Supportive without being bulky, this Under Armour sports bra has a stylish cross back design and colorblock waist band. It's intended for A to C cups for mid-impact activities including cycling, weight training and boxing. It comes in 38 colors in sizes XS to 3XL.

Promising review: "I personally love this sports bra, it is perfect for me I bought a size medium because I do have quite a smaller chest size but it still fit perfect and comfortably and if you're a part of the itty bitty titty committee and you need a good sports bra that won't break the bank but still is quality and will last definitely purchase this one!!" — Gabriella Ascolese
$29.95+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A strappy sports bra that's cute and breathable
Score: 4.6 stars and 9,567 ratings

For yoga, pilates, training or just looking cute when doing errands, this strappy sports bra will give your bust support while letting your arms and back move with ease. It comes in 39 colors in XS to XL.

Promising review: "Not a single flaw. So comfy and super attractive. The perfect amount of padding without being obvious. I’m a 36 B cup size. 5’4 118 pounds. I went with a size medium based on prior reviews. Glad I did. Definitely will be buying more colors" — lomo7678
$28 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A full-coverage high-impact sports bra for larger busts
Score: 4.4 stars and 2,746 ratings

Don't be fooled by the silky fabric, this front-clasp bra is made for C-cups and above doing high-intensity sports. Reviews say it's worth every penny and will keep you feeling supported on the go. It comes in six colors with its own size chart ranging from 32 to 60 inches around the bust.

Promising review: "This bra has saved me. I’m 63 yrs old and wear a 40 I. Last couple of years have been difficult because my shoulders give me trouble. Bursitis and other things. Had surgery on one shoulder, probably having the other done soon. I HATE that I have to ask my husband to hook my bra everyday. Last front close I got with zipper is easy to put on but nags my neck and shoulders. This one is easy to put on and is supportive without being uncomfortable. Looks ok under a t shirt. Still wear regular bra when going 'out' but this is my go to most of the time. My orthopedic dr recommended it. So glad she did. Worth every penny." — Lisa M
$80 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A full-coverage tank top bra that's so versatile
Score: 4.5 stars and 2,171 ratings

It's a tank top. It's a sports bra. It's a workout crop top with hundreds of five-star reviews. This lightweight, breathable compression top has a built-in bra, but gives you support throughout. Reviews say it's a super flattering cut, but suggest sizing up. It comes in 11 colors from S to XXL.

Promising review: "I didn't have high expectations but wow. This thing fit beautifully and maintained it's comfort and style throughout my whole workout. I like that it's a sports bra but it's high necked and long enough to stay secure during my workout! I usually wear a medium in most tops and sports bras, but after reading the reviews I bought a large and I think it's perfect. It doesn't roll, it's not too tight, and I stayed cool throughout my workout. Definitely recommend! I'm buying more right now!" — Ryan Stewart
$22.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A criss-cross medium support bra that looks super chic
Score: 4.4 stars and 35,094 ratings

This cross-back medium support bra looks and performs like it's from an expensive athleisure line. The open back makes it effortless to move your arms as you're working out and the removable cups let you find your own comfort. It comes in 39 colors from XS to 3XL.

Promising review: "If you’re big chested like me & looking for a sports bra that supports and keeps the ladies where they need to be, BUY THIS! I never write reviews, but I’m breaking that habit to say that this bra is THE ONE! I’m buying one in every color. It’s run-proof, jog-proof, everything proof. I tested it all. It is tight, but any supporting sports bra will be. Buy your normal size, and thank me later." — Gabrielle H
$12.74 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of three stretchy racerback bras
Score: 4.4 stars and 56,785 ratings

These seamless sports bras are stretchy and supportive. They'll keep your chest in place while still letting you move with ease. Reviews say they're better for lifting weights or yoga than running or HITT. They come in 13 options in sizes S to 3XL.

Promising review: "These are by far the best sports bras I’ve found. I’m a D cup and they fit perfectly. I use them to walk and jog on my treadmill and there’s no bouncing, they hold my boobs in place. Had to write a review because they’re so good." — K Fox
$29.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Good Man Brand Hi Vee slim-fit T-shirt

The Best Luxury Wares From Black Designers That You Can Get At Nordstrom

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Should You Really Let Your Browser Save Your Passwords?

Wellness

You’re Probably Working Out Harder Than You Need To Be

Parenting

Marie Kondo Is Embracing The Mess Of Parenthood. Here’s How You Can Too.

Food & Drink

Being Vegan Doesn’t Change Your Experience Of Blackness

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Shopping

60 Practical Things That Are Under $15

Shopping

The Best Smart Bikes For All Your At-Home Cycling Needs

Shopping

These $30 Waterproof Headphones Are Well-Loved By Amazon Reviewers

Shopping

We Plucked A Few Genuinely Good Kitchen Buys From Amazon’s Sale

Shopping

This Cheap Viral Tool Claims To 'Erase' Your Body Hair, So I Tried It

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Shopping

28 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Give Your Home A Makeover In 2023

Shopping

9 Towel Warmers From Amazon To Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa

Food & Drink

Bob Born, 'Father Of Peeps' Marshmallow Candies, Dies At 98

Shopping

Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Shopping

13 Quality Sex Toys That Don't Cost More Than $50

Food & Drink

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Travel

The Next Step For Your Wellness Routine: Travel

PAID FOR BY HILTON
Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Shopping

The Best Ugg Dupes, According To TikTok

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen