A plus-size two-piece swim dress

Available in 28 colors in sizes M to 28, this swimsuit is perfect for a bit of swingy and feminine full coverage. It includes a longline silhouette top with an attached swim dress plus boy shorts. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a criss-cross open back, plus a drawstring at the chest so you can adjust the top to fit comfortably."I tried out several swimsuits by the Daci brand, and while they were all pretty good, this one really knocked it out of the park. I'm 5ft 6in, 180lb, an hourglass figure though not exaggerated, 38D-F depending on the brand, and I'm old enough that the girls do sag quite a bit, which (unless corrected with a good bra) makes my figure less impressive than it otherwise is. I got an XXL/16. Daci swimsuits, in general, have good support, and many are built so you can tighten the "band" of the built in bra. This was unquestionably the best in that area, though. The way it's built gives excellent lift, and the skirt is exactly that empire-waist style that is most flattering to plump figures. It's cute and flirty, while dry. And when it's wet? Then it's downright sexy. I ducked into the shower to test this, once I was pretty sure this was the one I wanted, and I may have then spent about five minutes in front of the mirror, grinning ear to ear. Total win; this is coming with me on vacation, no question." — Emily Ravenwood