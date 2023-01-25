ShoppingStyleAmazonswimsuits

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For Under $40

Amazon’s customer-approved women’s swimsuits are stylish, cool and comfortable.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A lace up bikini, plus-size two piece, and a one-piece with tummy control.
Amazon


Whether you’re escaping the cold with a beach vacation or simply want to get a head start on summer shopping, Amazon has a great selection of surprisingly chic swimsuits available at a range of price points so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank.

These accessible prices also make it a great opportunity to try some styles you’ve been reticent to check out in the past. Always been a one-piece gal? Stray into the world of the tankini! The world (Amazon) is your swimwear oyster.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of Amazon’s most popular and highest-rated swimsuits for women, starting at just $19.99. They’re just as stylish and cool as they are comfortable and sophisticated on all body types, so you can feel like your most confident self and enjoy the beach or pool without a care in the world. When it comes to these cuties, we have a feeling you won’t be able to stop at just one purchase.

1
Amazon
A V-neck swimsuit with tummy control
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

While it's not currently available on Prime, this suit was just too cute to pass up. It's available in 20 colors in sizes XS to XXL. It has a classic silhouette that's enhanced with ruching and a sexy deep V-neckline with removable soft cups.

Promising review: “This is the best swimsuit I have ever had! after having kids and gaining weight, I have been so uncomfortable in every swimsuit. Until this one. It was so soft and stretchy and comfortable. But I never felt like I was going to fall out of it. I wore it to a women’s camp, and I’ve never had so many compliments in my life. It really made the girls look good if you know what I mean. At least 20 women asked me for the link to the suit. My sister bought one. My best friend bought two. Get. The. Suit.” — Melody Hanssen
$32.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A plus-size high-waist bikini
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This two-piece is so cute you could probably wear the top with jeans for a night out on the town. It features a V-neck bikini top with adjustable wide straps and a push-up padded bra that offers ample support. The bottoms provide full coverage with ruched detailing and tummy control for the most comfortable fit. It's available in 38 patterns and colors in sizes M through 28.

Promising review: “This swim suit fits pretty true to size. I'm a 16/18 and since most suits run small I ordered the 18 and it fits great. I love how much room the straps have for adjusting to give the ladies plenty of support without the back riding up. The suit is lined adding to the durability of the suit and mesh behind the accents on the side of the bottoms keeps everything where it's supposed to be. I ordered the darker green and love the color. I will be ordering more of these to mix and match.” — Alison
$30.99 at Amazon (originally $38.99)
3
Amazon
A retro-inspired one-piece halter swimsuit
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Channel your inner Marilyn Monroe with this lovely vintage-style suit. It features ruching along the waistline and chest to enhance your silhouette and add a touch of flirtatiousness while providing enough coverage for freedom of movement. The halter neck is adjustable and it comes with removable padded push-up cups. Snag it in one of 18 colors in sizes S to XXXL.

Promising review: “I’ve been disappointed before when ordering a swimsuit online but not this time! This suit is very well-made and flattering. It’s nice and tight around the mid-section so it fits like spanx and is very flattering. You can adjust the halter ties however you like to support your “girls”. The leg holes are a little bit tight on me but I’m working on fixing that at the gym. I ordered two of these in size large and that is correct for me. I’m 5’7” and 160 pounds with an hourglass figure and large hips.” — Biker Chick
$30.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
An athletic-style racerback swimsuit
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Get sporty with a one-piece color-block swimsuit that is as comfortable as it is aesthetically pleasing. It has wide shoulder straps and is made with a lightweight, stretchy fabric that makes swimming a breeze. The contrast piping along the sides is as cool as it is flattering, and it's available in sizes XS to XL in 17 color combinations.

Promising review: “One of the better sport suits I've had in years. This suit has held up the longest of all the suits I've had in the last five or six years. Most start to crumble on me from chlorine within a few months, even with proper care and washing, but this one is still going strong six months later. Will be buying another just like it if it's still available by the time this one gives out.” — Scarlet
$27.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A plus-size one-piece with a cheeky cutout
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

How adorable is this one-piece? It features a sweet cutout design that adds a bit of skin to an otherwise full-coverage suit. It has a high-waisted bottom half with ruching that accentuates your curves, and features a front tie and adjustable straps with a hook closure for extra support. It's available in 36 colors and sizes M to 28.

Promising review: “I put this suit on and IMMEDIATELY FELL IN LOVE. I sized up because I have long torso, per other reviewers' recommendations, and it fits so perfectly and I just love it so much. I love it so much, I immediately bought another one.

It is lined with removable padding in the bra cups. The straps are adjustable and they do not fall off my shoulders. It's low cut enough to be feminine but not sexy. The little cutout on the tummy actually works to help you adjust your area there with the drawstring. It holds everything in but I didn't have to struggle to put it on or anything. It is the first swimsuit I've had in my adult life that I actually like and I'm in my 50s.” — TXEggplant
$24.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A ruffle-sleeve bikini
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in 28 colors in sizes S to XL, this two-piece has us longing for a tropical resort. It has ruffle detailing on the top, a deep V-neck, removable cups and a bit of subtle ruching at the bust. The high-waisted bottoms provide just the right amount of coverage, making this bikini the perfect combination of sexy and sweet.

Promising review: “I am a very broad and short torso gal; wasn’t blessed with length… but this suit made me feel CONFIDENT AND BEAUTIFUL! Highly recommend.” — Marie
$25.89+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A classic one-piece with a vintage twist
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This swimsuit has everything you want from a one-piece, including a flattering, V-shaped neckline, ruching along the body and supportive straps. It comes with removable push-up padding and moderate coverage along the bottom. You can get it in sizes XS to XXL in 23 different colors.

Promising review: “I kept this one, was pretty flattering for my plus size body. Could use a bit more support in the chest, but I feel like I always think that. Its like they can't make a flattering suit that still supports properly. Overall, I liked it, wore it, got compliments, and felt nice in it.” — APG
$28.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A fun, size-inclusive tankini
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Dip your toes in the two-piece waters with a kicky tankini. It has a high racerback-style neckline with a hook closure and a padded push-up bra for support and shape. It also has a backless design that shows a bit of skin. The bottoms provide medium to full coverage that is comfortable and looks good on everyone. Get it in one of 45 colors and patterns in sizes XXS to 24.

Promising review: “I love this so much I bought two more. I’m kind of hard to fit. I’m small and the bottom and larger on the top. This flattered all of me. The bottoms are a little high waisted, which I wasn’t really prepared for, but the top covers that part up. But, the bottom is being so high waisted they are very, very comfortable.” — Aldiggins
$25.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A one-piece with mesh panels
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

The mesh panels and a criss-cross halter neckline add a ton of visual interest to this otherwise classic one-piece bathing suit. It has soft, removable cups and striped bands along the waist and neckline that are as flattering as they are chic. It's a supportive, full-coverage suit that comes in 50 different colors in sizes 4 through 18.

Promising review: “This suit was a pleasant surprise. I don't always love one piece's but I wanted something different and classy looking for our upcoming trip to Mexico. It fits great! the see through fabric in the waist is a nice and flattering touch. I was worried it wouldn't support my larger breasts because there is no wire or support to speak of but it is all held up and in very nicely. The straps won't make for the best tan lines but I usually try protect my chest with spf anyway so that is OK.” — Jo
$32.99+ at Amazon (originally $44.99)
10
Amazon
A plus-size two-piece swim dress
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Available in 28 colors in sizes M to 28, this swimsuit is perfect for a bit of swingy and feminine full coverage. It includes a longline silhouette top with an attached swim dress plus boy shorts. It has adjustable shoulder straps and a criss-cross open back feature and a drawstring at the chest so you can adjust the top to fit comfortably.

Promising review: “I tried out several swimsuits by the Daci brand, and while they were all pretty good, this one really knocked it out of the park. I’m 5ft 6in, 180lb, an hourglass figure though not exaggerated, 38D-F depending on the brand, and I’m old enough that the girls do sag quite a bit, which (unless corrected with a good bra) makes my figure less impressive than it otherwise is. I got an XXL/16. Daci swimsuits, in general, have good support, and many are built so you can tighten the “band” of the built in bra. This was unquestionably the best in that area, though. The way it’s built gives excellent lift, and the skirt is exactly that empire-waist style that is most flattering to plump figures. It’s cute and flirty, while dry. And when it’s wet? Then it’s downright sexy. I ducked into the shower to test this, once I was pretty sure this was the one I wanted, and I may have then spent about five minutes in front of the mirror, grinning ear to ear. Total win; this is coming with me on vacation, no question.” — Emily Ravenwood
$25.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A one-piece with scalloped trim
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Add a bit of flair to your everyday one-piece with this super cute option. It has scalloped trim plus a keyhole detail for an extra flirty touch. It's available in four colors in sizes XS to XXL.

Promising review: “I am going on vacation in a week and I have been STRUGGLING to find bathing suits that fit me and are flattering. I’ve lost a lot of weight so I have issues with loose skin. So many bathing suit bottoms are high cut which just don’t work for me. I also usually wear tankinis because I hate how most one pieces seem to make my tummy area look larger. This bathing suit is so freaking cute and even more flattering. I am a pretty standard medium across the board but ordered this in a large. It fits well… but I definitely could have stayed a medium. And I am definitely ordering another one in another color!!!!” — Jessica
$36.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A square-neck one piece
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Get those retro vibes with this beautiful one-piece. It has supportive, wide straps, a square neckline and ruching throughout the body that couldn't be mroe flattering. It's giving major Sophia Loren vibes and is a great full-coverage option. Get it in one of 24 colors and sizes 6 to 18.

Promising review: “Material and pattern are great, but my favorite part is how slimming it is on me (size 12). Being tall, love the adjustable shoulder straps. Very comfy and looking forward to wearing it to the pool.” — Sophia
$24.99+ at Amazon (originally $60.99)
13
Amazon
An Old Hollywood-inspired bikini
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Can't you just picture all those glamorous stars of the ’50s and ’60s in this beauty? It's available in 46 colors and sizes XXS to 22. It has an adjustable tie-back halter neckline with clasp closure, a padded push-up bra that is as supportive as it is sexy, and high-cut leg bottoms with ruching details.

Promising review: “I ordered the sage green suit in a medium and it's very flattering and comfortable! For reference I'm a 34B, 5'7", 150 lbs and carry weight in my mid section and butt. The cut of the bottoms in the back isn't too revealing, but according to my daughter, it's not "grandma panty" either! Great in between. I like the high waist - it comes just to my belly button and covers it. I like the gathering in the bottoms around the tummy area - hides well. The top is supportive enough for me, but I'm not big chested. All in all it's a great suit! Very happy!” — PurplePen
$19.99+ at Amazon (originally $35.99)
14
Amazon
A lace-up bikini
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Get all the lace-up detailing of a string bikini with way more coverage thanks to this cute two-piece. It has a front-cross V-neck top and a medium coverage bottom with lace-up detailing at the hips. It's available in 21 color combinations in sizes XS to XXL.

Promising review: “Love these swimsuits!!!! I have bought so many from Cupshe in the past and have never been disappointed in quality. I’m 34D, 5’5”, 140Ibs and normally between medium and large sizing. I bought a medium in this set cause I didn’t want the bottoms to be too large. Bottoms are always hit or miss with medium vs large but the medium in this set fits perfect and you can adjust if needed too. The top fits good too and makes the girls look great! The only thing is it feels a bit snug around the rib cage but that can be adjusted too and I know will hold during when being active. Can’t wait for my cruise in May! Highly recommend!!!” — Cearra Payne
$32.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
An off-the-shoulder ruffle one-piece
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Keep things sophisticated with this beautiful one-piece. it has an off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffle detailing and a classic silhouette that includes ruching and a full-coverage bottom. It's available in 25 colors in sizes 0 to 22.

Promising review: “Flattering and cute for almost 50 mom! Accentuates assets, smooths over tummy and is super comfortable. Fun and bright color. Love it! True to size.” — K. Robben
$24.31+ at Amazon (originally $130)
16
Amazon
A one-piece with a mesh panel neckline
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The high neckline and mesh cutout of this one-piece give it an extra special spin on the classic swimsuit. It has a plunging back, a hook enclosure at the neck and is made with stretchy material that promises to be as comfy as it is good-looking. It's available in 44 colors in sizes XXS to 26.

Promising review: “I was getting frustrated after being unable to find a swimsuit for a winter holiday (ordered and returned 8 other suits) but decided to give this a try after seeing the reviews, wow so glad I did. True to other reviews I found this suit incredibly flattering, sexy and secure. This was a great suit for water activities such as snorkeling or scuba as I never had to worry about popping out and the full coverage bottoms made me feel extra comfortable.

Regarding fit, I am 5'6'' tall, weigh 190lbs, a size 34DD bra and consider myself to have a peach body type with a long torso. Size L was a perfect fit and there was extra stretch. I also found the bright color top portion paired with the runched darker bottom added to the flattering nature of the suit, pulling the eye upward.

10/10 love this suit!” — KHovda
$16.99+ at Amazon (originally $32.99)
17
Amazon
A criss-cross two-piece with spaghetti straps
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Get coverage without sacrificing sexiness with this unique bikini. It has a cross-front top, push-up padding and adjustable spaghetti straps. The high-waist bottoms have ruching and full coverage along the back so you can move with ease and comfort. It's available in 31 colors and sizes 0 to 20.

Promising review: “I spent hours looking for swimsuits on Amazon. The first thing I do is go through all of the reviews. I really like pastel rainbow and the moment I seen a lady’s review state that it went well on her pasty skin, I was sold. Normally, when people date that seat covers all of the right mom areas, I am very skeptical. I however was very pleased that they were all not liars lol. When you are going to the beach for your honeymoon or birthday celebration you want to look bougie AF of course. So I highly recommend also ordering a four pack of fanny packs as pictured.” — Kristin
$19.95+ at Amazon (originally $39)
