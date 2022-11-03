According to WeddingWire, almost 40% of proposals occur between the months of November and February, which means that some of you out there might have nuptials on the brain. And possibly the most fun task on that wedding planning to-do list is filling out your gift registry with practical home goods (and maybe a few items of luxury here and there).

Before you rush off to your nearest Macy’s, remember that you can register for a slew-of customer favorite gifts at a website that you probably visit every single day. Yes, Amazon Wedding exists.

The internet emporium boast a selection of giftable goodies that go beyond a set of fine bone china that will probably only get used once a year. When couples create a registry with Amazon, they can browse specially curated collections, shop by room and choose from some of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers.

Plus, any items left on your registry that didn’t get gifted become offered at a discount up to 20%, and a multiple contribution option is available for pricer picks. And, if couples aren’t happy with their gifts, they can easily be exchanged for an Amazon gift card that can be used site wide.

Whether you’re about to tie the knot or curious about gifting yourself, peruse the following list of customers’ most loved items that includes everything from practical purchases to necessary splurges.

