1
An inflatable mattress with built-in air pump
2
A pair of luxury gel plush pillows
3
A HEPA filter air purifier
4
A Keruig single-serve multi-setting coffee maker
5
An acacia wood salad bowl and utensils.
6
A Ring doorbell camera
7
An 18-piece glass food storage set
8
A 13-in-1 veggie chopper
9
A handheld milk frother
10
A six-piece Turkish cotton towel set
11
An 11-piece Cuisinart cooking set
12
A 9-in-1 Instant Pot
13
A viral electric gooseneck kettle
14
A smart and automatic vacuum by iRobot
15
A 6-quart enameled Dutch oven
16
A luxury towel warming bucket
17
A highly rated three-piece luggage set
18
A portable handheld steamer
19
A six-frame gallery wall kit
20
A classic KitchenAid stand mixer
21
A touchless automatic trashcan
