These Are The Most-Loved Wedding Registry Gifts On Amazon

Newlyweds-to-be can choose from some of the most popular kitchen gadgets, home appliances, vacuums, bedding and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iTouchless-Stainless-Automatic-Odor-Absorbing-separately/dp/B000EJVYTS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="touchless automatic trash can" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iTouchless-Stainless-Automatic-Odor-Absorbing-separately/dp/B000EJVYTS?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">touchless automatic trash can</a>, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/KitchenAid-Classic-Quart-Tilt-Head-K45SSWH/dp/B00004SGFW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid classic stand mixer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/KitchenAid-Classic-Quart-Tilt-Head-K45SSWH/dp/B00004SGFW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">KitchenAid classic stand mixer</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gallery-Perfect-Decorative-Hanging-Template/dp/B00KY08L52?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="six-frame gallery wall kit." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gallery-Perfect-Decorative-Hanging-Template/dp/B00KY08L52?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6359c8cde4b044fae3e53b7d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">six-frame gallery wall kit.</a>
According to WeddingWire, almost 40% of proposals occur between the months of November and February, which means that some of you out there might have nuptials on the brain. And possibly the most fun task on that wedding planning to-do list is filling out your gift registry with practical home goods (and maybe a few items of luxury here and there).

Before you rush off to your nearest Macy’s, remember that you can register for a slew-of customer favorite gifts at a website that you probably visit every single day. Yes, Amazon Wedding exists.

The internet emporium boast a selection of giftable goodies that go beyond a set of fine bone china that will probably only get used once a year. When couples create a registry with Amazon, they can browse specially curated collections, shop by room and choose from some of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers.

Plus, any items left on your registry that didn’t get gifted become offered at a discount up to 20%, and a multiple contribution option is available for pricer picks. And, if couples aren’t happy with their gifts, they can easily be exchanged for an Amazon gift card that can be used site wide.

Whether you’re about to tie the knot or curious about gifting yourself, peruse the following list of customers’ most loved items that includes everything from practical purchases to necessary splurges.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
An inflatable mattress with built-in air pump
Great for camping trips or overnight guests, this durable air mattress has a built-in pump and a USB port to conveniently charge electronics without having to scramble around looking for a wall socket. Available in three sizes, the mattress is made with three durable layers to help it stay firm throughout the night.
$55.77+ at Amazon
2
A pair of luxury gel plush pillows
Filled with a cooling memory foam gel fiber, these breathable and machine-washable pillows are a certain way to a luxurious nights' sleep.
$45.99 at Amazon
3
A HEPA filter air purifier
This highly-rated air purifier uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system to trap allergens, smoke and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the surrounding environment. It can clean the air in a 403-square-foot room five times per hour or a 990-square-foot room twice hourly. It also offers a whisper-quiet operation mode for overnight use.
$99.99 at Amazon
4
A Keruig single-serve multi-setting coffee maker
When it comes to quick-brewed single-serve coffee, no one does it like Keurig, and their K-Elite has quickly become a fan favorite. Choose between multiple brew types and strengths, including an iced coffee setting.
$156.99 at Amazon
5
An acacia wood salad bowl and utensils.
Prep and serve salads and pastas in this elegant bowl crafted from all-natural acacia wood that's pretty enough to display.
$47.99 at Amazon
6
A Ring doorbell camera
Now boasting even greater motion detection ability, the Ring doorbell camera provides HD camera footage, including crisp night vision, and instant automatic updates that are sent to the device of your choice.
$99.99 at Amazon
7
An 18-piece glass food storage set
Each of these oven-, freezer-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe containers are made with borosilicate glass in assorted sizes and comes with a matching snap-lock lid with an air-tight silicone seal.
$32.99 at Amazon
8
A 13-in-1 veggie chopper
This BPA-free chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which include everything from a mandolin to a dicer, a blade for julienning vegetables and much more.
$18.59 at Amazon
9
A handheld milk frother
Make frothy cappuccinos, silky lattes and blended matcha with this handheld electric frother that comes with its own countertop stand for storage.
$9.97 at Amazon
10
A six-piece Turkish cotton towel set
Extra fluffy and extremely absorbent, these are made with Turkey's best quality cotton which was grown in the Aegean region of the country. You can snag these in 15 colors and different numbered sets.
$39.99 at Amazon
11
An 11-piece Cuisinart cooking set
Made with an aluminum encapsulated base that ensures quick and even heat, Cuisinart's stainless steel set can help you cook like the pros. Plus, both the see-through lids and bottoms are dishwasher-safe for easy clean up.
$179.95 at Amazon
12
A 9-in-1 Instant Pot
This Instant Pot classic allows you to prepare home-cooked dishes in nearly every possible way, all from inside the 8-quart cooker. Choose from 15 different customizable smart programs and nine cooking functionalities including steam, sauté, slow cooking and even yogurt making.
$149.99 at Amazon
13
A viral electric gooseneck kettle
Using five precise temperature presets, this reviewer-loved electric kettle not only looks sleek, but boils water quickly without imparting any kind of taste. Made from food-grade stainless steel, the Cosori kettle keeps contents warm for up to an hour and the gooseneck spout promises a precise and balanced pour that won't splatter.
$65.99 at Amazon
14
A smart and automatic vacuum by iRobot
Never argue about whose turn it is to vacuum again with this Roomba by iRobot. This model is bagless and features an automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently detects dirtier areas of your home, and integrated sensors help it to seamlessly navigate around furniture.
$45at Amazon
15
A 6-quart enameled Dutch oven
Dutch ovens allow you to prepare everything from stovetop soups to braised meats inside the oven thanks to the heat-retaining cast iron construction that's been coated in a porcelain enamel.
$79.90 at Amazon
16
A luxury towel warming bucket
A steamy hot towel right after you get out of the shower is an attainable luxury thanks to this portable warming bin that offers up to an hour of heating time per charge and has an essential oils reservoir to up your spa experience.
$130.99 at Amazon
17
A highly rated three-piece luggage set
Outfitted with telescoping handles and multi-directional spinning wheels for a smooth schlep through the airport, these hard-shell suitcases are available in 17 colors and come with over 16,200 five-star-ratings.
$189.99 at Amazon
18
A portable handheld steamer
This handheld steamer is the ultimate wrinkle-fighting solution, especially on those occasions when you don't have access to an iron (or simply don't want to). Portable enough to pop into your suitcase or travel bag, this uses a strong and adjustable penetrating steam that is suitable even for delicate fabrics like chiffon or silk.
$23.99 at Amazon
19
A six-frame gallery wall kit
This kit comes with nine square frames, each with removable matting, and all the necessary mounting hardware. Plus, the included templates make it easier to create a gallery wall in a variety of layouts.
$64.99 at Amazon
20
A classic KitchenAid stand mixer
A countertop essential, the classic KitchenAid stand mixer is compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
$299.99 at Amazon
21
A touchless automatic trashcan
This battery-powered and motion-sensing trash can has an automatic lid that won't close until your hand is fully out of the way. It also uses a natural carbon filter to keep odors in and neutralized.
$89.99 at Amazon
