The Best Anal Toys, According To People Who've Tried Them

A curved stainless steel wand

Delightfully cool and heavy, the versatile Njoy Fun Wand is crafted with seamless stainless steel and features a dual-ended design that's perfectly curved for hitting either the P or G spot."This toy certainly lives up to its name. Fun because it is a 'wand' because - well - it is kind of magic! It is the perfect s-shaped wand that you can easily use for g spot stimulation during cunnilingus, or prostate stimulation during a blow job. The handle curves down and doesn't get in the way of your face while you are orally pleasuring a partner. The curve of the handle also means that your partner can tell which way the inside curve is facing, which is not the case with some wands, and can help keep the stimulation where it's most pleasurable. The beaded end also makes for a great anal bead type sensation (just be sure to hold onto the handle since it doesn't have a flared base). I used to swear by the pure plug but this is quickly stepping up as some serious competition." — Anonymous