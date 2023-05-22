The Best Anal Toys, According To People Who've Tried Them

Some may argue that the backdoor is one erogenous zone that shouldn’t be overlooked, either for solo enjoyment or with a partner. For others, this is unchartered territory that can be a little intimidating.

Whether you’re an anal-play veteran or just anal-curious, the titillating landscape of sex toys designed just for this purpose can be a welcome addition to the bedroom (or anywhere else you may be).

We looked to the first-person perspectives of reviewers to tell us which anal toys satisfy the most and why. Keep reading to shop our findings, which include options for every experience level, budget and desire.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.