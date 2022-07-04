Astrid and Miyu Astrid and Miyu's pearl beaded anklet in gold

Breaking news: Anklets are having a moment again. The underrated accessory, which was worn in constant rotation during the ’90s into the early 2000s, is back again (though it never really left). After celebrities like Bella Hadid and Lori Harvey were spotting wearing anklets, the likelihood of seeing them more throughout the summer is as high as the temperatures outside.

As an avid anklet-wearer for years, with a vast collection to prove it, it’s pretty cool to see the rest of the world realizing that anklets are an easy but elegant summer accessory. I find they look nice on my skin and just make me feel fancy.

Advertisement

If you’ve started to venture into the world of ankle jewelry, you’ve probably noticed that the options are vast. Thanks to the current popularity of barely-there jewelry, there are plenty of dainty anklets to be had, but there’s nothing wrong with going outside the box and dressing your foot in bolder, more eye-catching bling and starting a trend of maximalist anklets.

Summertime is the best time to start wearing anklets, too. It’s hot outside, meaning we’re wearing shorts, dresses, jumpsuits and skirts, the perfect clothing items to show off our shiny leg jewelry and tans.

Being the generous, self-proclaimed anklet expert that I am, I rounded up 13 options to get you started on your new accessory kick. And because inflation is a thing, these choices include options at various price points so you don’t have to break the bank to look good. Check them out below.