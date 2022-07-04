Shopping

These 13 Anklets Will Add Some Sparkle To Your Summer Look

Accessorize from head to toe (literally) with a dainty anklet from brands like Ten Wilde, Astrid and Miyu, H&M and Catbird.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=41210&u1=anklets-kristenadaway-063022-62bda023e4b0f6125723c5fd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fus.astridandmiyu.com%2Fproducts%2Fpearl-beaded-anklet-in-gold" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Astrid and Miyu&#x27;s pearl beaded anklet in gold" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bda023e4b0f6125723c5fd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=41210&u1=anklets-kristenadaway-063022-62bda023e4b0f6125723c5fd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fus.astridandmiyu.com%2Fproducts%2Fpearl-beaded-anklet-in-gold" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Astrid and Miyu's pearl beaded anklet in gold</a>
Astrid and Miyu
Astrid and Miyu's pearl beaded anklet in gold

Breaking news: Anklets are having a moment again. The underrated accessory, which was worn in constant rotation during the ’90s into the early 2000s, is back again (though it never really left). After celebrities like Bella Hadid and Lori Harvey were spotting wearing anklets, the likelihood of seeing them more throughout the summer is as high as the temperatures outside.

As an avid anklet-wearer for years, with a vast collection to prove it, it’s pretty cool to see the rest of the world realizing that anklets are an easy but elegant summer accessory. I find they look nice on my skin and just make me feel fancy.

If you’ve started to venture into the world of ankle jewelry, you’ve probably noticed that the options are vast. Thanks to the current popularity of barely-there jewelry, there are plenty of dainty anklets to be had, but there’s nothing wrong with going outside the box and dressing your foot in bolder, more eye-catching bling and starting a trend of maximalist anklets.

Summertime is the best time to start wearing anklets, too. It’s hot outside, meaning we’re wearing shorts, dresses, jumpsuits and skirts, the perfect clothing items to show off our shiny leg jewelry and tans.

Being the generous, self-proclaimed anklet expert that I am, I rounded up 13 options to get you started on your new accessory kick. And because inflation is a thing, these choices include options at various price points so you don’t have to break the bank to look good. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A simple gold anklet
This dainty gold-plated anklet is lead- and nickel-free. It measures 8.5 inches around, with a 2-inch extender. It even comes in a cute gift box (hint, hint, early Christmas shoppers).
$12.95 at Amazon
2
Forever21
A butterfly charm anklet set
Butterfly lovers, this one's for you. Accessorize your ankle with this set of two anklets: one featuring butterfly charms and one with sparkly rhinestones. Both measure 8 inches.
$2.80 at Forever21
3
Torrid
A sun disc charm anklet set
So gold may not be your thing, and that's alright! That's what this shiny silver anklet set is for. It comes with three anklets: one with a sun-shaped charm, one with an open chain design and one with a tight-woven chain design. Each one is 10.5 inches with a 3-inch extender.
$10.72 at Torrid
4
Astrid and Miyu
A pearl beaded anklet
Your beach outfits need this seashell and freshwater pearl anklet. You can get it in either a gold or silver plating. It's 8.85 inches long with a 1.3-inch extender.
$79 at Astrid and Miyu
5
H&M
A three-pack of gold anklets
You can never have too many anklets and if you're prone to losing jewelry, like me, a set is the best way to go. This budget-friendly one comes with three gold-colored steel anklets in various designs.
$9.99 at H&M
6
Urban Outfitters
A floral anklet set
This anklet trio was just made for stacking. It comes with one pink floral-inspired chain, one pearl chain and one metal figaro chain. Each is 10 inches long with a 1.5-inch extender.
$9.99 at Urban Outfitters
7
Madewell
Madewell Mojave Daisy Station anklet
Spring is over, but daisies are always in. This gold-plated anklet features tiny daisy charms and makes the perfect addition to all the sandals you're going to wear for the next few months. It's 9 inches long with a 1-inch extender.
$24 at Madewell
8
Etsy/SeaSideMotifs
An initial anklet
Whether you get your initials, your name or those of your significant other, this initial anklet is dainty enough to complement all of your outfits. Choose from stain-resistant gold, silver or rose gold platings, and lengths ranging from 7 to 12 inches with a 1-inch extender.
$18.00+ at Etsy
9
Target
A set of 3 wooded chain anklets
Target has the game figured out when it comes to accessories, including jewelry. This set comes with 3 anklets: a box-chain anklet, a cable-chain anklet and one featuring brown wooden beads. Each one is 9 inches long.
$12.99 at Target
10
Target
A set of 3 beaded anklets
If you're looking to add a splash of color to your leg, get this set, which includes 3 anklets of various colors. Color options are red/blue, cream/brown and blue. Each one measures 9 inches.
$12.99 at Target
11
Catbird
Catbird Sweet Nothing anklet
Since opening in 2004, Catbird's been a go-to for jewelry lovers, and everything is made in the brand's Brooklyn studio. This ultra-dainty anklet is a part of Catbird's house line and is made of 100% recycled solid 14 karat yellow gold. It comes in lengths of 8 inches to 9.5 inches and 9 inches to 10.5 inches.
$134 at Catbird
12
Ten Wilde
Ten Wilde marquise anklet
Founded in 2016 by Tenisha Wilde, Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Ten Wilde is known for its timeless gold jewelry. This gold-filled anklet is a minimalist's dream. Pair it your favorite pair of shorts and sandals.
$35 at Ten Wilde
13
Rellery
Rellery faceted square anklet
This anklet is made of 18 karat gold over sterling silver and features textured coin accents. It measures 8 inches to 9.5 inches.
$75 at Rellery
The originals

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashionStylesummerjewelry

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Compassion Fatigue Due To, Well, Everything

Home & Living

Should You Click ‘Allow Cookies’ On Every Website That Asks?

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Warn About TikTok’s Dangerous Skin Care Lies

Wellness

Why High-Profile Convictions Are So Traumatizing For Victims Of Sexual Abuse

Work/Life

‘The Bear’ Shines At Showing The Funny Absurdities And Real Horrors Of A Toxic Job

Shopping

12 Patio Items That Will Transform Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Summer Oasis

Shopping

The Ridealong Bike Seat That Parents Are Obsessed With

Shopping

19 Products To Send With Kids Going To Summer Camp

Shopping

20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer

Shopping

33 Personal Care Products That Just Make Sense To Have On Hand In Summer

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Shopping

13 Brilliant Toys That Will Entertain Your Kids During Summer Break

Shopping

9 Pairs Of Long Men's Swim Trunks From Target, For Men Who Hate Short Shorts

Food & Drink

It's Time You Learned How To Clean Your Meat-Encrusted Grill

Shopping

The Best Summer Fashion Finds At Target Right Now

Shopping

There’s One Important Step In Your SPF Regimen That You Might Be Forgetting

Shopping

22 Clever Ways To Keep Everything In Your Refrigerator Organized

Food & Drink

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From June

Shopping

Long-Sleeved Bathing Suits For Beach-To-Street Style

Shopping

Stop What You’re Grilling And Shop These July 4th Sales

Home & Living

13 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Fancy Hotel

Shopping

The Best Self-Tanners For A Natural, Sun-Kissed Glow

Travel

Disney Adults Share Their 12 Best-Kept Park Secrets

Shopping

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Style & Beauty

Should You Or Shouldn't You? Experts Dish On At-Home Skin Tag Removal

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here's What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here's How To Do It.

Shopping

This Tiny Tool Will Prevent You From Being Charged For Overweight Luggage

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Shopping

This $30 Moisturizer Earned Me Compliments From Strangers On The Street

Shopping

ADHD Experts Share The Time Management Tools That Actually Work

Shopping

This Natural Alternative To Retinoids Can Smooth Fine Lines Without Harsh Side Effects

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Must-Have Skin Care Products They Bring On A Plane

Food & Drink

Massachusetts McDonald’s Accused Of Intentionally Selling Muslim Family Bacon

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown