25 Anniversary Gifts Your Partner Will Love (Almost As Much As You)

A personalized star chart
To customize this piece you'll select the color and size you want and send the seller any text you would like written on it, along with the date and location for the map. You can do all of this within the listing.
BTW, this small business is based in San Diego, California.
A keepsake statue kit
This kit includes a plastic molding bucket, molding powder, a casting stone, fine sandpaper, course sandpaper, a demolding stick, detailing pin, and detailed instructions.Promising review:
"I purchased two of these kits for my anniversary and we love how they turned out!! We waited until our anniversary to do these and we had a great, fun time working together.
After the casting step, when we were able to remove the mold from bucket, it was like magic! I STRONGLY recommend these to those who are interested." — April
A bucket list booklet
This bucket list booklet is designed for you and your partner to literally work toward your goals. In each section you can record the idea, story, completion date, and add notes on each page so that the goals you set can actually happen and so that you have a place to record them when they do. Promising review:
"I purchased this for my husband for our first wedding anniversary. It’s a fun way to talk about your future together and how to accomplish your goals as a couple. You can also go back and look at your old goals and read stories about how you accomplished it and how it was. My goal is to pull it out on every anniversary and write new goals down.
Something small, but also cool." — Amazon customer
A love language card game
I bought this after putting it in several posts and constantly reading the reviews it had. I've been married for 10 years and I've known my husband since elementary school, so we definitely feel like we've heard just about every story from each other's lives. These cards proved us wrong! I can honestly say I've learned more about my husband, and myself, by answering the thoughtful questions on these cards. It's also a genuinely fun way to spend a road trip or night in. Promising review:
"I wanted to find some ways to get to know my boyfriend better as I’ve asked every question I could possible think of, LOL. I didn’t look at a single card before we played and it really helped further strengthen our relationship. The different categories make sure you leave no part of your significant other's life unturned!
I highly recommend!" — Braxton
A truth or dare game
This game includes 50 scandalous dare cards and 50 juicy truths. Promising review:
"My fiancé and I celebrated our six year anniversary on March 24, so I decided to get this as a gift for him. He loves it, and I love it too! We are very close, and it was so fun to be able to experience the mystery of the next truth or dare question. We know so much about each other, but this game really opened new doors to us becoming closer in other ways.
I would definitely recommend it. Also, the size is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, which is great for discretion. We can easily travel with this product." — Ro
A jerky heart box
This includes classic, garlic, ghost pepper, habanero, black pepper, root beer, root beer habanero, whiskey maple, honey bourbon, and sesame ginger jerky. Promising review:
"This jerky is delicious! My husband is a hard one to impress and he really likes it!" — Alyssa Broglio
A two-person sleeping bag
Promising review:
"This sleeping bag is really cool. It’s wide and long enough to fit two adults! There’s actually a zipper on each side so you can get out on either side and a hook and loop bar on the top of each zipper to keep you zipped in.
It’s a really good quality fabric. It even came with two pillows. I was really impressed to find a high quality sleeping bag like this and it makes me feel more comfortable knowing that I can starfish and spread out in a big sleeping bag instead of feeling claustrophobic in a regular one. Try this out! It’s cool and honestly really good quality." — Salty Jabberswirl
A personalized Morse code necklace
Before deciding what to have written, this seller requests you read the provided Morse code chart (available within the listing). Once you've checked off that you understand what it will look like, add the letters you want in the personalization box and you'll be good to go.
For folks who love shopping local, Modern Out
is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.Promising review:
"Fast shipping, exactly as advertised. Have gotten a ton of compliments on its uniqueness and look. Very happy with this buy." — JC McKinney
A custom plush doll
I never knew what a doll I was until I got this li'l cutie in my life. The design process is simple and super satisfying. Just upload a photo with the outfit you want the doll to have, fill out the included chart to make sure they know your exact eye color, skin tone, and hair color, approve the check made by the designers, and wait on your incredible custom piece! Get ready to have your self esteem hit unhealthily happy levels.
A personalized bracelet
This piece can be customized by sending the name/word you chose directly in the message box available in the listing. If you would like your handwriting instead of one of the available fonts, send a message with a photo of the handwritten name/word. This small biz is located in Carrollton, Texas.Promising review:
"Absolutely beautiful!!! And high quality. The bracelet matches the photos and description, but is even prettier. I couldn't possibly be happier with this purchase." — Lynn
A set of pressed floral coasters
Promising review:
"As an avid gardener, these are perfect for my patio. They add just the right touch and are super absorbent!" — mommyschool3
A pre-wrapped candle
Promising review:
"I got this candle for myself to try out before I sent it as a gift. The presentation is flawless, with a nice-looking box, and the weight of the candle is impressive. I put it on my table and didn't even light it, and still, the fragrance was apparent without being overpowering. I highly recommend this candle for a great gift and for yourself when you want something special.
This is my own personal review, and I didn't get this for free. I just really like it." — suzy myrs
An LED flat plate
Promising review:
"LOVE! This book light is perfect for nighttime reading. I opted for this particular brand over others I saw for less as it has a dimmer. I really like this one as the glow is soft and not harsh on my eyes.
The dimmer has a wide range when I turn the knob. You can use this book light horizontally or vertically. It’s not large enough to cover the whole page of most books, but it does completely light up an entire page so you don’t have to move it up and down while reading." — Flora
A homemade gin kit
This kit comes with two glass bottles, a funnel, two botanical blends, and instructions. Promising review:
"The flavoring it came with was amazing. It tasted amazing and I’ll definitely reorder this and purchase it as a gift for any of my gin loving friends" — Elena Gutierrez
A glass teapot
Promising review:
"I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing.
I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" — Amazon customer
A three-year couples journal
This journal is filled with questions about you as an individual and you in your partnership. Questions like, "What's something new your partner has introduced you to?" and "Have you reconnected with any friends from your past recently?" There are also fill-in-the-blank prompts for you to write to your partner like, "I can always count on you to..." and "I always appreciate the way you..." This journaling system helps you and your boo keep track of who you are and how you grow as a couple in a simple and satisfying way.Promising review:
"This book has brought us closer, it made us laugh, and it has made us reflect. We highly recommend it. We are on year two." — Ryan Reynolds
A National Geographic geode kit
This comes with geodes, goggles, and a display stand. Promising review:
"If you are considering this for your kiddo, please buy! My 8-year-old and I had an absoloute blast! She loves every geode. There was one we got that was more solid and she couldn't get it open, so I got to smack it with the hammer and honestly it was not only stress-relieving, but it was also fun and beautiful
! Would be great as a positive outlet for stress or just for kids who love sparkly things.
I'd give this more than 5 stars if I could!" — Mandii Vi
A board game book
Looking for a version of your favorite game? WS Game Company
has a great selection of these brilliant "books!"Promising review:
"These have adorable vintage designs! Sturdy pieces. The board is ripping a bit but we’ve played this dozens of times with our toddler so I suppose that’s expected. Definitely more pricey than the cheap version you could get for $10 at any big store but honestly it’s worth it to me. It lasts so much longer and it's easier to store. Having it in our front room on the bookshelf makes it easily accessible and blends in with our other books.
" — Spooky Hobbit
A couples' card game
The box includes 100 unique conversation starters ranging from basic and lighthearted to more serious situations. With questions like, "What was your proudest moment from the last 12 months?" and "What's one dream that you've tucked away for the moment?" you're sure to find something you and your S.O. can really connect with. Promising review:
"I bought this as an anniversary gift for my fiancé. They loved it, the idea is amazing. There are questions in it that most people would never think of.
We are going to gift it forward when we're done with the cards so someone else can enjoy in the magical game. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get to know their partner better. It really has brought us closer and strengthened our bond. DEFINITELY RECOMMENDED!!" — Donovan Brewer
A Sriracha keychain that'll spice up their life
It comes empty so don't forget to fill it up.
.Promising review:
"I purchased this keychain combo pack as a joke for my son's birthday. Sriracha is his favorite condiment and he has been known to bring a full-size bottle with him when he goes out to eat. He was thrilled with this! It was his favorite gift!" — DixieKnitter
A personalized star chart book
These made-to-order books illustrate your unique astrological birth chart. To customize, the site will email you a link and you can set it up from there! Just FYI, it takes about a week for the book to process.
This darling Asian-owned small biz also makes personalized birth candles!Promising review:
"I love this concept. These gifts were exactly as advertised. I would definitely buy from this company again." — Susan J.
A portable fireplace
Flîkr Fire
is a family-owned small business, and their personal fireplace is fueled by isopropyl alcohol, meaning no carbon monoxide. Simply place the fireplace on a stable surface, add the fuel, wipe up any spills, and light it with a long-handled lighter or match for 45 minutes of flames.Promising review:
"This is a really awesome little firepit. It's perfect for intimate dinners or small gatherings — it's also portable and burns clean." — Cheron
A scratch-off poster
This brand has a massive collection of eye-catching scratch-off posters. Browse around the Mappiners main page
and you can totally find a perfect poster for every person on your holiday gift list! Promising review:
"I purchased this as a fun gift for my husband on our anniversary and we were able to scratch one off while we were still at dinner. The poster is thick and nice quality. The scratch film comes away easily and cleanly. It will be fun to make our way through this list." — Vicki Theurer Crider
A deck of Dream Decoder cards
Promising review:
"I LOVE these cards. They have been such a fun conversation starter and an interesting thing to have around the house when my boyfriend or I have a super-strange dream. Plus the artwork is gorgeous and the descriptions are thorough and thoughtful
." — Kenzi
And finally, a personalized candle
This fun shop is located in Homer Glen, Illinois and owned by Shelby Baum who specializes in personalized gifts. Promising review:
"I got this as a birthday present for my dad. The label isn’t even my favorite part of this candle – the mahogany teakwood scent is AMAZING
! The lid is airtight and the jar itself is great quality, so this’ll get plenty of use once the candle itself is gone. It was much bigger than I was expecting, too!" — Sophia Rokas