25 Anniversary Gifts Your Partner Will Love (Almost As Much As You)

A three-year couples journal

This journal is filled with questions about you as an individual and you in your partnership. Questions like, "What's something new your partner has introduced you to?" and "Have you reconnected with any friends from your past recently?" There are also fill-in-the-blank prompts for you to write to your partner like, "I can always count on you to..." and "I always appreciate the way you..." This journaling system helps you and your boo keep track of who you are and how you grow as a couple in a simple and satisfying way."This book has brought us closer, it made us laugh, and it has made us reflect. We highly recommend it. We are on year two." — Ryan Reynolds