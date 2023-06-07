I’ve often wondered if eye cream was truly necessary or just a marketing ploy to get everyone hooked on yet another expensive beauty product. It certainly feels nice to slather the delicate under-eye area with juicy creams, but is it really any different than a regular facial cream?

The answer is a resounding yes, said Dr. Bradley Glodny, a board-certified dermatologist at Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City. He told me that not only are the ingredients in eye creams formulated to be less harsh or irritating, but often they are chosen specifically to treat common under-eye issues. “For example, eye creams will contain caffeine to target eye puffiness or vitamin K to help treat dark circles,” he said.

Advertisement

Anti-aging eye creams do in fact share many ingredients with facial serums and creams, like AHAs, BHAs, retinols and retinoids, Glodny said, but they’re formulated in a way that won’t harm the very sensitive skin around the eye. When it comes to finding the right eye cream, he looks for important ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen-boosting peptides and growth factors and retinols.

And while there’s no right or wrong age to start incorporating an eye cream, Glodny recommended folding one into your routine by your early 30s. He added that “certain concerns such as under-eye puffiness do not discriminate by age and therefore under-eye cream with caffeine can be helpful at any age.”

The good news is that adding an under-eye cream doesn’t have to break the bank. You can find myriad high-quality options under $50 that are effective and have anti-aging formulations, though he mentioned that “certain ingredients are more expensive to produce in their active forms (I.e. ascorbic acid), and these eye creams will likely be greater than $50.”

In light of Glodny’s recommendations, we’ve curated a list of some of the best and most effective anti-aging eye creams at a range of price points, including two of Glodny’s favorites, a couple of must-have editors’ picks and several tried-and-tested cult faves. Along with an active ingredient-packed serum, a hardworking moisturizer and great sunscreen, eye cream is an essential component to any good anti-aging skin care routine. Pick one up that best fits your budget and needs and watch your skin improve.

Advertisement