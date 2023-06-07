I’ve often wondered if eye cream was truly necessary or just a marketing ploy to get everyone hooked on yet another expensive beauty product. It certainly feels nice to slather the delicate under-eye area with juicy creams, but is it really any different than a regular facial cream?
The answer is a resounding yes, said Dr. Bradley Glodny, a board-certified dermatologist at Park Avenue Dermatology in New York City. He told me that not only are the ingredients in eye creams formulated to be less harsh or irritating, but often they are chosen specifically to treat common under-eye issues. “For example, eye creams will contain caffeine to target eye puffiness or vitamin K to help treat dark circles,” he said.
Anti-aging eye creams do in fact share many ingredients with facial serums and creams, like AHAs, BHAs, retinols and retinoids, Glodny said, but they’re formulated in a way that won’t harm the very sensitive skin around the eye. When it comes to finding the right eye cream, he looks for important ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen-boosting peptides and growth factors and retinols.
And while there’s no right or wrong age to start incorporating an eye cream, Glodny recommended folding one into your routine by your early 30s. He added that “certain concerns such as under-eye puffiness do not discriminate by age and therefore under-eye cream with caffeine can be helpful at any age.”
The good news is that adding an under-eye cream doesn’t have to break the bank. You can find myriad high-quality options under $50 that are effective and have anti-aging formulations, though he mentioned that “certain ingredients are more expensive to produce in their active forms (I.e. ascorbic acid), and these eye creams will likely be greater than $50.”
In light of Glodny’s recommendations, we’ve curated a list of some of the best and most effective anti-aging eye creams at a range of price points, including two of Glodny’s favorites, a couple of must-have editors’ picks and several tried-and-tested cult faves. Along with an active ingredient-packed serum, a hardworking moisturizer and great sunscreen, eye cream is an essential component to any good anti-aging skin care routine. Pick one up that best fits your budget and needs and watch your skin improve.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
Roc Retinol Correxion line smoothing eye cream
This cult-fave eye cream is wildly popular at Amazon, boasting over 16,135 five-star ratings from happy customers. It can help address common eye concerns like puffiness, dark circles and wrinkles thanks to its hydrating formula that's been infused with dermatologist Dr. Bradley Glodny-approved ingredients like retinol and antioxidants. Reviewers note that it works wonders on dark circles, in particular.
Paula's Choice C5 Super Boost vitamin C eye cream
Paula's Choice products are great, mid-priced options for people who want genuinely effective skin care with potent anti-aging ingredients. This vitamin C-rich eye cream is also formulated with hyaluronic acid and polypeptides that can help to firm up, brighten and smooth out the tender eye area. It's great for all skin types and those who want to address dark circles, skin texture, sagginess and more. It's a favorite among beauty writers and editors (like myself), who keep turning to the brand for high-quality, reasonably-priced products.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic eye cream
If you're after a silky smooth and soft eye cream that leaves your entire under-eye area feeling like it's been drenched in goodness, then you definitely want to check out this option from cult-fave beauty brand Laneige. It's made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, niacinamide to help brighten the skin and caffeine to revitalize. It's a great option for someone who is just starting to dabble in eye creams and wants to invest in their skin.
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide eye serum
You can't beat the price of The Ordinary's skin care products, including this multi-peptide eye serum that's formulated to help diminish the look of dark circles, puffiness and other typical signs of aging. It has a lightweight serum formulation that is a great option for those prone to breakouts or with excessively oily skin and, best of all, it is available for under $30. And while the price is right, beauty aficionados and editors alike also consistently turn to The Ordinary because of their products' efficacy.
SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Eye Complex
For those looking to make a steeper financial investment, you can't go wrong with anything from the SkinCeuticals lineup, including this popular, celeb-beloved eye cream. It is loaded with optical diffusers that can instantly help diminish the look of dark circles, while the peptide-rich formula gets to work improving puffiness and other signs of aging. It's nourishing and moisturizing and works to improve the look of skin over time, boosting elasticity and skin health.
Isdin Isdinceutics K-Ox Eyes cream
This luxurious eye cream from Isdin is a favorite of Glodny's. "It effectively targets dark circles utilizing vitamin K oxide," he said. "For patients with darker skin tones, this is my go-to." It has a deliciously cooling ceramic applicator that refreshes and eases puffiness while applying. The formula helps to firm and protect the skin from future moisture loss, keeping the area smooth.
L'Oreal Eye Defense eye cream
Sometimes, a classic cream is the best way to go, and there's a reason this L'Oreal cream has over 10,800 five-star reviews on Amazon! It's proof positive that you don't necessarily have to drop a huge chunk of change for an effective eye cream. It has a light, non-greasy gel-cream formulation that's made with caffeine and hyaluronic acid to help halt premature aging and keep the under-eye area supple and smooth.
iS Clinical Youth eye complex
I ride hard for iS Clinical skin care products
, and this eye complex is no different. This best-selling formula uses powerful proteins, peptides, growth factors and vitamin K to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, firm and strengthen skin health, heal cellular damage and reduce under-eye darkness. It might sound too good to be true, but it does a lot of heavy lifting and is definitely worth every penny.
Innisfree green tea hyaluronic acid eye serum
If you're a fan of Korean beauty products, then you've likely heard of Innisfree and their green tea-infused skin care products. This hydrating eye serum not only helps to reduce typical signs of aging, but it also hydrates and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier thanks to squalane and ceramides, making it a solid editor's pick. It also has a cooling roll-on applicator that soothes and massages the skin as it's applied. You can pop it in the fridge to make the experience extra refreshing.
Ilia Bright Start retinol alternative eye cream
If you're wary of or sensitive to retinol but want the many benefits associated with this powerful ingredient, then this eye cream is for you. It is made with light-reflecting pearls that illuminate the skin immediately, while ingredients including caffeine and peptides go to work on issues like puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles. It also has a cooling ceramic tip that soothes the skin as you apply it. Beloved by people who prefer "natural" beauty and skin care items, skin care fanatics in general love this brand for its beautifully formulated and effective products.
Empelle eye cream
This high-end eye cream is another favorite of Glodny's for mature skin because it can "improve under eye bags and signs of aging," he said. Not only does it target the look of dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles, but it's designed to address the collagen loss that's common with aging. Mango seed butter and hyaluronic acid plump the skin and hydrate, while caffeine and antioxidants revitalize and heal skin.
Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF eye cream
Chock full of ceramides and plant-based lipids, this popular cream from Drunk Elephant soaks the skin with nourishing and strengthening ingredients that help to preserve elasticity. Oat extracts help to soothe the under-eye area. Join the legions of beauty lovers who can't get enough of Drunk Elephant and give this creamy balm a shot.
Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream with TFC8
It generally doesn't get more luxurious (or pricey) than Augustinus Bader, but if you're willing to invest in your skin, then it's an absolute must. The brand's powerful formula includes niacinamide and vitamin C, which along with their TFC8 technology supports cellular renewal and collagen production, brightens skin and calms irritation. It's celeb-loved and beauty editor-approved,