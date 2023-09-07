The term “anti-aging” remains loaded in the beauty sphere, but it’s an easy catch-all that includes a range of skin care products and ingredients that can address long-term skin health — not just appearance. Our skin care needs change as we age, and finding the products that best work for your own skin’s issues is imperative. Some people might choose to focus on hydrating dry skin, while others may want to address fine lines and wrinkles, melasma and dark spots or even loss of elasticity.

There are many ways to address whatever your personal concerns may be, from serums to moisturizers and beyond. But there is an oft-overlooked product that can also be added to the so-called anti-aging arsenal: a trusty sheet mask.

