Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial dry sheet mask

Don't love the idea of a slimy face? Then this dry mask is perfect for you. It's definitely on the pricier side, but it makes up for it by being reusable up to three times. Reviews are a bit more mixed on this one, likely as a result of people being used to creamy face masks that leave dollops of product on the skin and have a dewier effect. But as someone who has used these masks for years, I can attest to their prowess; they're especially great before special occasions like weddings and other big events. Skin feels softer, hydrated, tighter and brighter. It does seem like magic!: "Holy chin lifting! YEEEEESSSS!!!! ’m never happy with sheet masks. They NEVER do what they claim, especially the tightening ones. This for me was a game changer! I haven’t used long term, only once, so idk if with repeated use effects will last longer, but tightness lasted through day. First, the mask is deliciously soft! I think I left on for 30-40 minutes, and most noticeable was the lift under my chin and in my jowls… mine aren’t extreme, so if yours are, idk how noticeable the effect will be, but for me this mask was incredible!!! Stocking up For sure!" — BeaurtyWhore "WOW. I don’t usually write reviews, but for this, I just had to! I put this on the first time the night before being a bridesmaid to prepare my face for the next day and wow I am so impressed with how clear, bright and youthful this made my face look. I agree with other reviews that if you’re having a no make up day then this is a must have! It just makes your skin so clear, evenly toned and glowiiiing. I love it! I will be buying many, many more of these!" — missamney