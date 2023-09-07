ShoppingBeautyskin care wrinkles

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Anti-Aging Sheet Masks

These single-use sheet masks come loaded with all kinds of active ingredients formulated to target specific skin care concerns — and reviewers love them.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdermask-intra-jet-wrinkless-solution-P397626" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dr. Jart+ Wrinkless Solution sheet mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdermask-intra-jet-wrinkless-solution-P397626" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Dr. Jart+ Wrinkless Solution sheet mask</a>, <a href="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcold-plasma-plus-concentrated-treatment-sheet-mask-pimprod2030771" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated treatment sheet mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://ulta.ztk5.net/c/2706071/164999/3037?subId1=64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fcold-plasma-plus-concentrated-treatment-sheet-mask-pimprod2030771" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated treatment sheet mask</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Finstant-magic-facial-dry-sheet-mask-P446612" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic dry sheet mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64f72a5fe4b02eee30c362ba&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Finstant-magic-facial-dry-sheet-mask-P446612" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic dry sheet mask</a>.
Sephora, Dermstore
Dr. Jart+ Wrinkless Solution sheet mask, Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated treatment sheet mask, Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic dry sheet mask.

The term “anti-aging” remains loaded in the beauty sphere, but it’s an easy catch-all that includes a range of skin care products and ingredients that can address long-term skin health — not just appearance. Our skin care needs change as we age, and finding the products that best work for your own skin’s issues is imperative. Some people might choose to focus on hydrating dry skin, while others may want to address fine lines and wrinkles, melasma and dark spots or even loss of elasticity.

There are many ways to address whatever your personal concerns may be, from serums to moisturizers and beyond. But there is an oft-overlooked product that can also be added to the so-called anti-aging arsenal: a trusty sheet mask.

Single-use sheet masks come loaded with all kinds of active ingredients, and there are plenty that are formulated to target specific skin care concerns. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular, reviewer-beloved anti-aging sheet masks. Check them out and find the one that best fits your own needs. Not only will using one feel like a delicious bit of self-care, but the results from consistent use just might surprise you.

1
Dermstore
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Concentrated Treatment sheet mask
This Perricone MD mask is chock full of deliciously effective anti-aging active ingredients like vitamin C, copper tripeptide and phospholipids. It can help to revitalize skin and target classic signs of aging like uneven texture and tone, dullness and more.

Promising reviews: "Great smell. All the cold plasma products smelled. So that was a pleasant surprise. My skin loved this mask. I did a dermaplane and then misted my face and applied each part of the mask the way it’s explained. And I loved my results. Definitely will buy more if it comes in more than one." — Krista

"Seriously. This is worth the splurge. Or even better if you can catch these on sale. I try to do these once a week when I can, and I can definitely tell a difference between when I use them and when I don't. Very hydrating and goodbye fine lines! Probably my favorite product from this brand. It's always worth the money when the product actually works and does exactly what it promises!" — Julia
$22 at Dermstore$22 at Ulta
2
Amazon
Skyn Iceland Face-Lift in-a-Bag sheet mask set
If you like to take it zone by zone, then this kit from Skyn Iceland is the ideal option. It includes two eye gels, two smile line gels and two forehead line gels so you can cover these essential areas piecemeal. They're formulated to help firm the face, tackle undereye darkness and smooth and plump up fine lines and wrinkles with the help of CoQ10, copper tripeptides, ginseng extract and more.

Promising reviews: "Awesome. My forehead lines, and frown lines were considerably less noticeable. Used for an event and some friends asked if I had botox done LOL Thank you." — JUSTJTE

"I love these products, they are perfect for a pick me up before a lunch or dinner. Provides a little lift and tighten that lasts all day. No product works miracles, but these are as close as you will get." — carrie
$24 at Amazon
3
Dermstore
DHC Coenzyme Q10 face sheet mask
If you're looking to moisturize and firm your skin, then you probably want to check out this coQ10-rich sheet mask. It can help to improve elasticity while also protecting the skin from oxidative stress and free radicals. It'll leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and more youthful.

Promising review: "I wasn’t sure about the little “ears” at fist, but I loved the results from this mask. My skin felt firmer and was glowing to the point a few colleagues asked what I’d done before work that day!" — Sydney

"Skin felt tighter after using this mask. I’m an esthetician and I used this mask as an extra powerful punch of antioxidants after microneedling. I recommend that you ask your skincare provider first before using the product like I did, but I felt it added that extra punch I wanted to my professional treatment!" — Amber
$5 at Dermstore
4
Amazon
Skederm Snail Jelly sheet mask 10-pack
Along with popular K-beauty ingredient snail mucin, these sheet masks are formulated with active ingredients like black sesame, rosa damascenna flower, licorice and more. They work together to nourish even the most irritated skin, leaving your complexion feeling fresher, smoother and softer.

Promising reviews: "Effective skin mask. This is the best snail jelly mask I have found. It smoothes and plumps your skin, leaving it looking refreshed and younger. There is no scent-a plus to me. It is easy to apply and comfortable. I usually leave it on for about 20 minutes, so I can use it almost anytime." — Chandra1

"Second time I’m buying this!!! I was a bit skeptical at first when I was looking up face masks to get on here. I’ve tried this and I’m never going back. I’m in love with these snail mucus masks. Not only do they provide a great barrier in keeping the moisture in but I can feel an immediate difference after one single use!! I do it at night after I apply toner for 25-30 minutes and move it down to my neck so that I could prolong the effects and squeeze the rest of the product in the packet on my neck, upper chest, hands/arms or wherever I feel needs it. I wake up glowy, supple and super moisturized!!! I can’t get enough. I use it every 3 days and have noticed a more youthful glow in my face after using it a couple months." — Jasmine
$21.95 at Amazon
5
Sephora
SK-II Pitera facial treatment mask 10-pack
These luxury sheet masks are definitely an investment, but one that reviewers say is worth it. This cult-fave formula deeply hydrates the skin, and can help to improve dullness and uneven texture or tone as well as elasticity. It's rich in vitamins, minerals and amino acids that can help to promote cell renewal.

Promising reviews: "This mask left my skin feeling plump and hydrated! He is moisturize without being greasy or too heavy! I high recommend!!!" — JArgo

"I saw results immediately after using this mask. My face was more plump, smooth, and hydrated. It literally woke my face up. Even when I woke up the next day I could still see the results. Especially, because I was on my period and experiencing a lot of break outs. It’s helped clear and even my skin." — DiaBeauty101
$145 at Sephora
6
Net-a-Porter
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial dry sheet mask
Don't love the idea of a slimy face? Then this dry mask is perfect for you. It's definitely on the pricier side, but it makes up for it by being reusable up to three times. Reviews are a bit more mixed on this one, likely as a result of people being used to creamy face masks that leave dollops of product on the skin and have a dewier effect. But as someone who has used these masks for years, I can attest to their prowess; they're especially great before special occasions like weddings and other big events. Skin feels softer, hydrated, tighter and brighter. It does seem like magic!

Promising reviews: "Holy chin lifting! YEEEEESSSS!!!! ’m never happy with sheet masks. They NEVER do what they claim, especially the tightening ones. This for me was a game changer! I haven’t used long term, only once, so idk if with repeated use effects will last longer, but tightness lasted through day. First, the mask is deliciously soft! I think I left on for 30-40 minutes, and most noticeable was the lift under my chin and in my jowls… mine aren’t extreme, so if yours are, idk how noticeable the effect will be, but for me this mask was incredible!!! Stocking up For sure!" — BeaurtyWhore

"WOW. I don’t usually write reviews, but for this, I just had to! I put this on the first time the night before being a bridesmaid to prepare my face for the next day and wow I am so impressed with how clear, bright and youthful this made my face look. I agree with other reviews that if you’re having a no make up day then this is a must have! It just makes your skin so clear, evenly toned and glowiiiing. I love it! I will be buying many, many more of these!" — missamney
$20 at Net-a-Porter$25 at Sephora
7
Amazon
Facetory Moon Velvet moisturizing cream mask
Made with nourishing and hydrating jojoba oil, ceramides, shea butter and more, this ultra-moisturizing mask is ideal for those with dry, flaky, sensitive or irritated skin.

Promising reviews: "As a caveat, I am 61 years old. Keep this in mind, when comparing to a younger skin. This photo was taken straight away at 5:40am, upon rising, after my first use. It is untouched and taken in my bathroom lighting. I used this for the first time last night and will definitely be ordering it on repeat. It is a light to medium weight cream that is extremely nourishing. The mask itself is of such good quality, that I was able to use it twice. The package contains so much product, that I applied the balance after my first application and reapplied the mask. The mask stayed in place well, for both applications. I highly recommend trying this mask. You cannot best the price for the quality and results. I am a skin care junkie, including both DIY organic mixtures, high end and K products. This definitely gets my seal of approval." — Carolyn Rome

"I really liked these masks, they performed better than i initially expected. After use you can see the difference in your face. The results made me realize just how dry my skin was to start, after one application you could see a major difference. I like the creamy concoction on the mask, it's thick enough to stay in place instread of running down your neck. It also had a pleasant scent, nothing overwhelming. I have already been telling my friends about these masks. Will purchase this product again." — Erica Mompaz

$9.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Ebanel hyaluronic collagen sheet mask 15-pack
Soothe tired, dry skin while also tackling classic signs of aging with this hyaluronic acid and collagen-rich mask. Not only can it leave skin feeling soft, smooth and plump, but the vitamin C in the formula can help with uneven skin tone while chamomile and aloe soothe rough, dry and irritated complexions.

Promising reviews: "My 20 year old daughter bought these and shared one with me(51.) I am starting to have a few mild wrinkles and crows feet. This really smoothed my skin and fine lines, I was truly impressed. I would definitely buy these. I followed the directions on the package📦 . I saved the package and applied the left over serum over the next couple of days." — MommaJoy

"I love these face masks. I am 32 and have some deep forehead lines from poor skin care in my 20s. And after wearing this collagen face mask the wrinkles are less visible. My skin is also super soft. And my husband commented the night before using this mask that my face looked stressed and tired, then the next morning I used the face mask and he immediately said my face was glowing. So I’m obsessed with these face masks for sure." — Hannah Ramaley
$14.99 at Amazon (originally $22.99)
9
Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Dermask Intra Jet Wrinkless Solution sheet mask
Let's get this right out in the open: A lot of reviewers are thrown by the fact that this mask comes in two pieces, while others note that it is slippery and can easily slide off the face, leading to mixed reviews overall. If you use it, you probably want to treat yourself to a lie-down while it's on your face. But those who can deal with its construction know this sheet mask does not mess around. It's formulated with a thermosensitive gel that is activated with body heat and penetrates the skin. Luscious ingredients like bio-peptides, CoQ10 and beta-glucan then help to revitalize and firm skin while giving it a healthy glow.

Promising reviews: "At the price point DEF worth it!I personally loved this one! It was super easy to apply and left my skin soft and and hydrated and my wrinkles noticeably softer." — Carmenofthepant

"Very impressed. Ok so im 30, trying to tackle wrinkles early. I was delightfully impressed by this mask. My skin feels tight and bouncy at the same time. The wrinkles on my forehead disappeared using this mask one time. I think with regular use one can keep the wrinkles away. It has a really nice scent, very light. Will definitely be buying this mask again." — Fashionchild
$9 at Sephora
10
Amazon
Dermal 16-pack of sheet masks
If you're interested in investing in a variety pack that has a range of masks to target different skin issues, then this popular Dermal set is a great option. These masks are loaded with soothing, firming, hydrating and revitalizing ingredients that can help to restore elasticity and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Promising reviews: "Makes your face feel like heaven. They are super set when first pull out of package. So expect that. After first use that make your face fell very moisturizing. Next day even more so with less visible wrinkles. Buy they are great with good price point." — Amazon customer

"These mask actually work and I’ve been using them for years . They have smooth my skin, removed acne and scarring, and helped my mother with wrinkles. I purchase these religiously and give them out to people I know that’s how much I love it. There are also many options in the back such as detoxifying mask, collagen, and hydrating mask." — Mel
$11.99 at Amazon

Before You Go

Maelove The Glow Maker serum

Skin Care Products Under $50 That Actually Work

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE