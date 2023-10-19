Itchy Skin? These Are The OTC Anti-Itch Creams That Derms Recommend

Be it from sunburn, bug bites or an underlying skin condition like eczema, most of us have experienced the annoying and possibly debilitating pangs of itchy skin. And if you ask board-certified dermatologist Dr. Teresa Song of New York City’s Marmur Medical, it’s also one of the most common presentations from everything to allergic reactions to just dry skin.

“Over-the-counter anti-itch creams can be incorporated into daily moisturizing routines to help improve baseline itching,” Song said, adding that at the point these options no longer control the itch, it’s important to seek professional medical advice to address the potential underlying causes.

Song listed a variety of mildly steroidal or steroid-free ingredients and formulations on the market that can achieve improved skin barrier, reduce inflammation and instantly soothe irritation. However, according to her, results of these anti-itch cream are temporary and daily moisturizing aimed at repairing and strengthening the skin’s barrier is most important.

“Apply [these creams] immediately out of the shower while the skin is still damp to seal in moisture. If the creams are lightweight, consider adding on a heavier moisturizer on top of the anti-itch cream to increase the effects,” Song said.

You can find Song’s and another trusted skin expert’s exact product recommendations in the list below, plus more information about how they can relieve your itchy symptoms.

